We are an independent, advertising-supported comparison service. Our goal is to help you make smarter financial decisions by providing you with interactive tools and financial calculators, publishing original and objective content, by enabling you to conduct research and compare information for free - so that you can make financial decisions with confidence.
Bankrate has partnerships with issuers including, but not limited to, American Express, Bank of America, Capital One, Chase, Citi and Discover.
How We Make Money
The offers that appear on this site are from companies that compensate us. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site, including, for example, the order in which they may appear within the listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. But this compensation does not influence the information we publish, or the reviews that you see on this site. We do not include the universe of companies or financial offers that may be available to you.
Top CD rates today: May 14, 2024 | What to know about CD rate trends now
Karen Bennett is a senior consumer banking reporter at Bankrate. She uses her finance writing background to help readers learn more about savings and checking accounts, CDs, and other financial matters.
Marc Wojno is a seasoned and accomplished finance editor and writer with more than two decades of experience editing and writing across a variety of news platforms including newswires, newsletters, magazines and online news sites.
Before joining Bankrate, Marc was Senior Editor at CNET Money and Senior Editor of Finance for ZDNet, both Red Ventures companies, where he wrote and edited news articles and features on a variety of topics including banking, blockchain, credit cards, cryptocurrency, fintech, home equity, investing and taxes.
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict
,
this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for .
The Bankrate promise
Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices.
We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making
process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.
Our banking reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the best banks, latest rates, different types of accounts, money-saving tips and more — so you can feel confident as you’re managing your money.
Editorial integrity
Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy, so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.
Here is a list of our banking partners.
Key Principles
We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.
Editorial Independence
Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.
How we make money
You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.
Bankrate follows a strict
editorial policy, so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.
We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.
Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.
Key takeaways
Today's highest CD rate across terms is 5.36% APY, offered on a one-year CD.
Top APYs for many CD terms have declined slightly in recent months since peaking late in 2023.
National averages are significantly lower than top rates, so it pays to shop around.
Many savers who expect the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates this year are locking in a fixed yield now on a certificate of deposit (CD). Opening a CD now ensures you’ll reap the benefit of a high annual percentage yield (APY) for the entire length of the CD’s term.
For today, the leading APY across CD terms is 5.36 percent, which is offered on a one-year CD from CIBC Bank USA. A $1,000 minimum deposit is required. You’ll find that many shorter terms are earning higher yields than longer ones in the current rate environment.
Bankrate monitors the top and average rates every weekday, and you’ll find today’s top CD rates in the table below.
Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of May 14, 2024. APYs for some products may vary by region.
N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.
Is a CD a safe place to keep your money?
If you’re considering opening a CD with a bank, be sure it’s covered by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) Likewise, if it’s from a credit union, make sure it has National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) insurance. This deposit insurance guarantees your money is safe were the financial institution to fail, as long as the money is within the limits and guidelines.
What the current rate environment means for CDs
In 2022 and 2023, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate a total of 11 times, bringing its current target range to a 23-year high of 5.25-5.50 percent. However, the Fed has left rates unchanged for six straight meetings, due to inflation not slowing as quickly as it has in the past.
Yields on competitive savings accounts and CDs tend to move in lockstep with the Fed’s interest rate moves. As such, many banks increase their yields when the Fed raises rates, and they lower yields when the federal funds rate drops. While the Fed has held rates steady since July 2023, top CD APYs ended up peaking in late 2023 and have since been decreasing gradually.
Is it still a good time to open a CD? “Even though CD yields have pulled back a bit, you’re still able to lock in yields that are well in excess of inflation and do so for multiple years,” says Greg McBride, CFA, Bankrate’s chief financial analyst. “The declines will likely accelerate as we get closer to the Fed beginning to cut interest rates, so there is no sense in waiting.”
CD FAQs
Whether you should invest in a CD depends on your own personal financial situation and goals. A CD offered at a federally insured bank or credit union can be a safe place to park your funds while earning a guaranteed APY. Many savers turn to CDs to lock in a high interest rate if they believe rates will start to decline soon.
A CD can help you earn interest on money you're saving for a planned purchase. For instance, if you want to buy a house in five years, putting money in a five-year CD can give you a fixed APY on those funds during that term. Likewise, if you plan to take your dream vacation in a couple of years, a two-year CD could be a good place to grow those funds. Avoid an early withdrawal penalty by only committing money to a CD that you won't need access to before the CD matures.
The IRS treats interest you earn from a CD as taxable income, whether you receive that money in cash or choose to reinvest it. For CDs with terms longer than one year, interest earned must be reported each year on your taxes, even if you don't cash in the CD until it matures.
An IRA CD is an individual retirement account for which your money is in a CD. Contributions to a traditional IRA may be tax deductible, and they're taxed when you withdraw the funds. Conversely, contributions to a Roth IRA cannot be deducted from your annual income, and they're not taxed when you withdraw the money. You should consult a tax adviser regarding these two IRA CD options before making a choice.
Many banks and credit unions offer savings accounts and CDs, and both accounts earn some interest. There are a couple of key differences, however: A savings account generally allows you to withdraw funds any time, while a CD typically charges a penalty if you take out the money before the term ends. This makes a savings account a better place for funds you might need for emergencies.
Another difference between the two is a savings account usually earns a variable APY that the bank can raise or lower at will, while a fixed-rate CD earns the same APY until it matures. As such, savers often choose to lock some funds in a CD when rates are likely to start falling, while many are apt to stick with a savings account if they believe rates will rise soon.
Research methodology
Bankrate calculates and reports the national average APYs for various CD terms. Factored into national average rates are the competitive APYs commonly offered by online banks, along with the very low rates often found at large brick-and-mortar banks.
In June 2023, Bankrate updated its methodology that determines the national average CD rates. For the process, more than 500 banks and credit unions are now surveyed each week to generate the national averages. Among these institutions are those that are broadly available and offer high yields, as well as some of the nation’s largest banks.