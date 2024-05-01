Top CD rates today: May 1, 2024 | What today's Fed decision means for CD yields
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will wrap up its rate-setting meeting today, and any rate moves the Fed makes could impact yields on certificates of deposit (CDs) — although the strong consensus among market watchers is that officials will choose to leave rates untouched. That could be good news for consumers looking to open a CD, since deposit account rates tend to move in lockstep with Fed rate moves.
As we begin the month of May, the top APY across CD terms remains 5.36 percent, and it’s offered on a one-year CD from CIBC Bank USA. Overall, leading APYs remained stable in April on common CD terms between three months and five years. You’ll find that many shorter terms are earning higher yields than longer ones in the current rate environment.
Bankrate’s table below shows the highest yields offered on widely available CDs, by term. It also lists national average CD rates and how much you’d earn for each term with a $5,000 investment.
Today's best CD rates by term
|CD term
|Institution offering top APY
|Highest APY
|National average APY
|Estimated earnings on $5,000 with top APY
|3-month
|Popular Direct
|5.30%
|1.21%
|$65
|6-month
|Popular Direct
|5.30%
|1.66%
|$131
|9-month
|Forbright Bank
|5.30%
|N/A
|$197
|1-year
|CIBC Bank USA
|5.36%
|1.73%
|$268
|18-month
|First Internet Bank of Indiana
|5.04%
|1.80%
|$383
|2-year
|First Internet Bank of Indiana
|4.82%
|1.50%
|$494
|3-year
|First Internet Bank of Indiana
|4.66%
|1.40%
|$732
|4-year
|First Internet Bank of Indiana
|4.50%
|1.47%
|$963
|5-year
|First Internet Bank of Indiana
|4.55%
|1.41%
|$1,246
Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of May 1, 2024. APYs for some products may vary by region.
N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.
What will the Federal Reserve do with rates this week?
There’s a good chance the Fed will hold rates steady this week, which most market watchers believe will happen. Fed Chair Jerome Powell recently said the Central Bank would likely delay rate cuts due to inflation remaining elevated. After this week’s meeting, the Fed's next rate-setting meeting is scheduled for June 11-12.
What the current rate environment means for CDs
In 2022 and 2023, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate a total of 11 times, bringing its current target range to a 23-year high of 5.25-5.50 percent. However, the Fed has left rates unchanged for five straight meetings, due to inflation not slowing as quickly as it has in the past.
Yields on competitive savings accounts and CDs tend to move in lockstep with the Fed’s interest rate moves. As such, many banks increase their yields when the Fed raises rates, and they lower yields when the federal funds rate drops. While the Fed has held rates steady since July 2023, top CD APYs ended up peaking in late 2023 and have since been decreasing gradually.
Is it still a good time to open a CD? “Even though CD yields have pulled back a bit, you’re still able to lock in yields that are well in excess of inflation and do so for multiple years,” says Greg McBride, CFA, Bankrate’s chief financial analyst. “The declines will likely accelerate as we get closer to the Fed beginning to cut interest rates, so there is no sense in waiting.”
CD FAQs
Research methodology
Bankrate calculates and reports the national average APYs for various CD terms. Factored into national average rates are the competitive APYs commonly offered by online banks, along with the very low rates often found at large brick-and-mortar banks.
In June 2023, Bankrate updated its methodology that determines the national average CD rates. For the process, more than 500 banks and credit unions are now surveyed each week to generate the national averages. Among these institutions are those that are broadly available and offer high yields, as well as some of the nation’s largest banks.