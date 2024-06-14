Top CD rates today: June 14, 2024 | High APYs won't last forever
Key takeaways
- Today's leading CD rate across terms is 5.36% APY, offered on a one-year term.
- Top APYs for many CD terms have declined slightly in recent months since peaking late in 2023.
- For most CD terms, national averages are only yielding around one-third of the highest rates.
Many savers who expect the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates this year are locking in a fixed yield now on a certificate of deposit (CD). Opening a CD now ensures you’ll reap the benefit of a high annual percentage yield (APY) for the entire length of the CD’s term.
Today's highest APY across CD terms among banks we monitor is 5.36 percent, and it’s offered on a one-year term from CIBC Bank USA, requiring a $1,000 minimum deposit. NexBank recently introduced a promotional rate for its one-year term of 5.40 percent APY, with a minimum deposit of $25,000. You’ll find that many shorter terms are earning higher yields than longer ones in the current rate environment.
Bankrate monitors the top and average rates every weekday, and you’ll find today’s top CD rates in the table below.
Today's CD rates by term
|CD term
|Institution offering top APY
|Highest APY
|National average APY
|Estimated earnings on $5,000 with top APY
|3-month
|Popular Direct
|5.30%
|1.24%
|$65
|6-month
|Popular Direct
|5.35%
|1.72%
|$132
|9-month
|Forbright Bank
|5.30%
|N/A
|$197
|1-year
|CIBC Bank USA
|5.36%
|1.80%
|$268
|18-month
|LendingClub
|5.00%
|1.88%
|$380
|2-year
|First Internet Bank of Indiana
|4.76%
|1.54%
|$487
|3-year
|First Internet Bank of Indiana
|4.61%
|1.43%
|$724
|4-year
|First Internet Bank of Indiana
|4.45%
|1.50%
|$951
|5-year
|First Internet Bank of Indiana
|4.50%
|1.44%
|$1,231
Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of June 14, 2024. APYs for some products may vary by region.
N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.
Is a certificate of deposit safe?
When shopping around for a CD, be sure to go with one in which the funds are federally insured. This means you won’t lose your money if the financial institution were to fail. Choose a bank that’s insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) or a credit union insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). Under such federally insured institutions, CDs and share certificates are each insured for up to $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank or credit union, for each account ownership category.
What the current rate environment means for CDs
In 2022 and 2023, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate a total of 11 times, bringing its current target range to a 23-year high of 5.25-5.50 percent. However, the Fed has left rates unchanged for seven straight meetings, due to inflation not slowing as quickly as it has in the past.
Yields on competitive savings accounts and CDs tend to move in lockstep with the Fed's interest rate moves. As such, many banks increase their yields when the Fed raises rates, and they lower yields when the federal funds rate drops. While the Fed has held rates steady since July 2023, top CD APYs ended up peaking in late 2023 and have since been decreasing gradually.
Is it still a good time to open a CD? “Even though CD yields have pulled back a bit, you’re still able to lock in yields that are well in excess of inflation and do so for multiple years,” says Greg McBride, CFA, Bankrate’s chief financial analyst. “The declines will likely accelerate as we get closer to the Fed beginning to cut interest rates, so there is no sense in waiting.”
CD FAQs
Research methodology
Bankrate calculates and reports the national average APYs for various CD terms. Factored into national average rates are the competitive APYs commonly offered by online banks, along with the very low rates often found at large brick-and-mortar banks.
In June 2023, Bankrate updated its methodology that determines the national average CD rates. For the process, more than 500 banks and credit unions are now surveyed each week to generate the national averages. Among these institutions are those that are broadly available and offer high yields, as well as some of the nation’s largest banks.