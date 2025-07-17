Top CD rates today: July 17, 2025 | 2 terms now offer best rate of 4.45% APY
Key takeaways
- The current leading CD rate across terms is 4.45 percent APY, offered on six-month and nine-month CDs.
- Competitive CDs are earning around double the national average rates, for various terms.
- The Federal Reserve has held its benchmark rate steady in 2025, and competitive APYs remain higher than they’ve been in decades, outside the current rate cycle.
Opening a fixed-rate certificate of deposit (CD) now should give you peace of mind that your savings will continue to earn the same annual percentage yield (APY) should rates continue to retreat. APYs on many competitive CDs decreased gradually leading up to the Federal Reserve's three rate cuts in late 2024, and they slipped further in their wake. They've been relatively stable in recent months, however.
Today, the leading APY across CD terms is 4.45 percent, and it’s offered on terms of six months and nine months. The table below shows top CD rates for the most common terms, as well as national averages and the estimated amount you can earn in interest with a $10,000 deposit.
Today's CD rates by term
|Term
|Institution
|Highest APY
|National average APY
|Minimum deposit
|Estimated earnings on $10,000
|3-month
|Popular Direct
|4.40%
|1.48%
|$10,000
|$108
|6-month
|Morgan Stanley Private Bank
|4.45%
|1.92%
|$0
|$220
|9-month
|Sallie Mae Bank
|4.45%
|N/A
|$2,500
|$332
|1-year
|Popular Direct
|4.40%
|2.03%
|$10,000
|$440
|18-month
|Popular Direct
|4.16%
|2.24%
|$10,000
|$630
|2-year
|Morgan Stanley Private Bank
|4.10%
|1.78%
|$0
|$837
|3-year
|Popular Direct
|4.15%
|1.69%
|$10,000
|$1,297
|4-year
|Popular Direct
|4.15%
|1.85%
|$10,000
|$1,766
|5-year
|Morgan Stanley Private Bank
|4.20%
|1.70%
|$0
|$2,284
Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of July 17, 2025. APYs for some products may vary by region.
N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.
How much $10,000 could earn you in a one-year CD
Currently, the highest offering on a one-year CD is 4.40 percent APY. According to Bankrate’s CD calculator, if you invest $10,000 you would earn $440 in interest within a year.
The highest one-year CD APY is currently more than twice the national average for a one-year term. While the top one-year APY has decreased from 5.30 percent one year ago, it’s still comparable with many high-yield savings accounts — and it’s still outpacing the rate of inflation.
What the current rate environment means for CDs
Recent federal funds rate changes: The Federal Reserve has held the Federal Funds rate steady so far in 2025. This comes after officials cut the rate three times in late 2024. The rate currently stands at a target range of 4.25-4.5 percent. Prior to the 2024 rate cuts, the Fed had gradually raised rates 11 times in 2022 and 2023, and rates stood at a 23-year high leading up to the September 2024 cut.
What this means for deposit accounts such as CDs: Yields on competitive savings accounts and CDs tend to fluctuate based on the Fed’s interest rate moves. As such, many banks increase their yields when the Fed raises rates, and they lower yields when the federal funds rate drops. The Fed’s previous rate cuts spurred decreases in CD APYs, although officials' current holding pattern could mean an overall stabilization in CD rates.
Prior to the September 2024 rate cut, the Fed had held rates steady since July 2023. Meanwhile, top CD APYs peaked in late 2023 and have since been decreasing gradually, as illustrated below.
"CD rates are mostly determined by where the market and banks expect rates to go," says Adam Stockton, head of retail deposits and lending at Curinos. "And CD rates change more when future expectations change more so than current rates."
CD glossary
Here are some terms you’ll likely come across when choosing a CD.
- Add-on CD: An add-on CD enables you to make additional deposits after your initial investment. This feature affords more flexibility than traditional CDs, which only allow one deposit at the beginning of the term.
- Annual percentage yield (APY): A percentage that indicates how much interest a CD earns in one year, which takes into account the effect of compounding.
- Brokered CD: A type of CD issued by a bank but sold through a brokerage firm or other financial institution.
- Bump-up CD: Also known as a “raise-your-rate CD,” a bump-up CD provides savers with the option to increase the CD’s APY without having to change its term. Generally, only one rate increase is allowed during its term.
- CD ladder: An investment strategy that involves purchasing multiple CDs with varying maturity dates to provide liquidity and take advantage of higher rates.
- Early withdrawal penalty: A fee charged if funds are withdrawn from a CD before the maturity date. Penalties often range anywhere from 90 days to 365 days’ worth of interest.
- Grace period: A specific time after the maturity date during which an account holder can make changes to the CD without penalties. A grace period typically ranges from five to 14 days.
- IRA CD: A CD that’s held within an individual retirement account.
- Jumbo CD: A CD that has a high minimum balance requirement, typically $100,000, sometimes as low as $95,000. This type of CD tends to offer a higher interest rate than regular CDs with the same term.
- Minimum opening deposit: The lowest amount of money required to open a CD account, which can vary by institution. Some institutions don’t have a minimum deposit requirement.
- No-penalty CD: A type of CD that allows you to withdraw your money without facing a penalty while providing a fixed APY.
- Promotional CD: Also known as a bonus or special CD, it’s a CD with an above average APY. These may be offered by banks and credit unions as a way to obtain new customers.
- Share certificate: At credit unions, CDs are often referred to as "share certificates".