Top CD rates today: Jan. 23, 2024 — 6 terms earn 5% or higher
Many savers who expect the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates this year are locking in a fixed yield now on a certificate of deposit (CD). Opening a CD now ensures you’ll reap the benefit of a high annual percentage yield (APY) for the entire length of the CD’s term.
Top CD APYs today continue to hold steady, and we started this week with all top yields unchanged since Jan. 12. The highest overall APY remains at 5.51 percent, which is for a one-year term. The highest APYs, of 5 percent and greater, are found on terms between three months and two years. The best yields on longer terms of three to five years are lower, in the range of 4.5 and 4.75 percent APY.
If you’re in the market for a high-yield CD, yet you’re unsure what term length to choose, APY might be the deciding factor. Our table below provides a snapshot of top APYs across common terms from three months to five years.
Key takeaways
- The top APY on any term of CD is currently 5.51 percent, offered on a one-year term.
- Highest APYs across terms remain unchanged since Jan. 12, at which time yields on nine-month and one-year terms fell slightly.
- Shopping around and finding the highest rate means you'll earn triple the national average.
Today’s CD rates by term
|CD term
|Institution offering top APY
|Highest APY
|National average APY
|Estimated earnings on $5,000 with top APY
|
Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of Jan. 23, 2023. APYs for some products may vary by region.
N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.
|3-month
|America First Credit Union
|5.00%
|1.27%
|$61
|6-month
|Bank5 Connect
|5.50%
|1.60%
|$136
|9-month
|Forbright Bank
|5.45%
|N/A
|$203
|1-year
|CIBC Bank USA
|5.51%
|1.80%
|$276
|18-month
|Alliant Credit Union
|5.30%
|1.75%
|$403
|2-year
|TAB Bank
|5.00%
|1.53%
|$513
|3-year
|First Internet Bank of Indiana
|4.75%
|1.42%
|$747
|4-year
|First Internet Bank of Indiana
|4.54%
|1.48%
|$972
|5-year
|SchoolsFirst FCU
|4.60%
|1.45%
|$1,261
Keep in mind: CDs typically charge an early withdrawal penalty, so only put money in a CD that you won't need for the duration of the term.
What banks offer the highest-paying CDs?
As seen in our table above, all of the top-paying CDs are available from banks and credit unions that operate mostly or entirely online. Online-only financial institutions are known for offering higher yields than big brick-and-mortar banks. Common reasons for this are:
- Relatively new online-only banks may pay highly competitive yields as a way to attract customers. (Conversely, established brick-and-mortar banks that don’t have a high need for new deposits generally don’t offer high APYs.)
- Financial institutions operating entirely online don’t bear the cost of maintaining branches, and some may pass along the savings to customers through higher yields.
Whether or not they maintain branches, credit unions are commonly a source of high yields. This is because they’re not-for-profit institutions, so profits are distributed to members through dividends.
Do any big banks offer high-yield CDs?
Many of the biggest banks pay rock-bottom CD rates, although some do offer attractive APYs on one or more terms. Here are two examples:
- Wells Fargo: Wells Fargo offers a seven-month Special Fixed Rate CD that pays 4.75 percent APY, with a required minimum deposit of $5,000. (A relationship APY of 5.01 percent is available on accounts linked to a Prime Checking or Premier Checking account.)
- Chase: Chase offers a relationship rate of 4.5 percent APY on a nine-month CD when you also have a linked Chase personal checking account, with a $1,000 minimum deposit required for the CD. (Balances above $100,000 for this CD earn a higher APY of 5 percent when the relationship requirements are met.)
CD rates in 2022 through 2024
National average CD yields rose steadily in 2023, as the Federal Reserve continued to hike interest rates at the fastest pace since the 1980s. In all, Fed officials increased rates 11 times between 2022 and 2023, bringing the federal funds rate to its current target range of 5.25-5.5 percent. Along with these rate hikes, average CD APYs rose to the highest they’d been in many years, with APYs on some competitive CDs climbing as high as 7 percent.
This year is expected to be a banner one for CD savers. Greg McBride, CFA, Bankrate’s chief financial analyst, predicts two Fed rate cuts in 2024, yet he says CD yields will continue to top inflation. “Savers have another good year in which their returns will shine, with inflation expected to decline further,” he says.
McBride also stresses the importance of shopping around for the highest APY. “Top-yielding offers are still going to deliver a notable advantage [over lower-yielding ones],” he adds.
CD FAQs
-
Although Federal Reserve rate cuts are widely expected in 2024, and banks may lower deposit account rates as a result, CD yields are expected to remain strong overall and outpace inflation. Overall, average yields remain higher than they’ve been in years, while the top APYs on many terms are more than triple the national averages.
Opening a competitive CD now means you won’t be missing out on a high APY should rates start to fall later this year. Because a CD typically earns a fixed rate, you’ll continue to earn the same yield throughout its entire term, even if rates on new CDs start to drop.
-
Before committing money to a CD, make sure you’re comfortable parting with the funds for the entire term; withdraw the funds early and you’ll likely be hit with an early withdrawal penalty. As such, a CD isn’t a good place for your emergency fund. Other factors to consider include:
- Annual percentage yield (APY): Not all banks are equal when it comes to APYs, so it pays to check out what various banks are offering. Online-only banks are known for paying high yields, so they’re a good place to start your search.
- When you’ll need access to the money: CDs commonly come in terms between three months and five years, although you’ll sometimes be able to find terms as short as one month and as long as 10 years. Make sure you choose a term that corresponds with when you’ll want the money for a planned purchase or other investment.
- Minimum deposit requirement: Some banks, such as Ally Bank and Synchrony Bank, don’t require any set minimum deposit, while others may require $1,000, $5,000 or even as much as $10,000. When shopping around, find a CD with a minimum deposit that aligns with your saving goals.
- Federal deposit insurance: Before opening a CD, make sure the bank is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC). Likewise, if it’s a credit union, make sure it’s insured through the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). This way, should the financial institution close its doors, your funds will be insured for up to $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank or credit union, for each account ownership category.
-
Your money is protected in a CD when it’s with a bank insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) or a credit union insured through the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). When institutions are covered by this federal insurance, CDs and share certificates are each insured for up to $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank or credit union, for each account ownership category.
CDs typically require that you lock in your money for a set term, and taking out the money before the term ends usually results in an early withdrawal penalty. This penalty causes you to lose some of your interest — and possibly also some of your principal, which is the money you originally deposited in the account.
Methodology
Bankrate calculates and reports the national average APYs for various CD terms. Factored into national average rates are the competitive APYs commonly offered by online banks, along with the very low rates often found at large brick-and-mortar banks.
In June 2023, Bankrate updated its methodology that determines the national average CD rates. For the process, more than 500 banks and credit unions are now surveyed each week to generate the national averages. Among these institutions are those that are broadly available and offer high yields, as well as some of the nation’s largest banks.
