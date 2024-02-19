Top CD rates today: Feb. 19, 2024 — Some CDs out-earn high-yield savings accounts
Key takeaways
- The highest CD APY across terms remains 5.55%, offered on a one-year term.
- Some CDs out-earn high-yield savings accounts, although most CDs charge a fee for early withdrawals.
- Top CD rates are at least triple that of their national averages.
Like a savings account, a certificate of deposit (CD) is an account where you can stash some of your savings, usually risk free, and earn a nominal amount of interest. A CD differs in that it offers a fixed interest rate for the duration of its term; if you enroll in CD before interest rates fall, your CD’s rate remains the same for its term. What’s more, a CD rate can be higher than the rate on a standard savings account, although a CD usually requires that you commit your cash for the entire term, with early withdrawals resulting in a penalty.
Most CD terms range from as short as three months to as long as five years. Top annual percentage yields (APYs) offered on many CD terms have held steady so far in February, and rates aren’t likely to increase any further. The highest APY you can currently lock in is 5.55 percent, which is offered on a one-year term from Salem Five Direct.
Bankrate’s table below shows the highest yields offered on widely available CDs, by term. It also lists national average CD rates and how much you’d earn for each term with a $5,000 investment.
Today’s CD rates by term
|CD term
|Institution offering top APY
|Highest APY
|National average APY
|Estimated earnings on $5,000 with top APY
|Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of Feb. 19, 2024. APYs for some products may vary by region.
N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.
* For illustrative purposes; the minimum deposit required for this CD is $10,000.
|3-month
|America First Credit Union
|5.50%
|1.26%
|$67
|6-month
|Bask Bank
|5.35%
|1.61%
|$132
|9-month
|America First Credit Union
|5.30%
|N/A
|$197
|1-year
|Salem Five Direct
|5.55%
|1.73%
|$278*
|18-month
|Alliant Credit Union
|5.15%
|1.76%
|$391
|2-year
|TAB Bank
|5.00%
|1.51%
|$513
|3-year
|First Internet Bank of Indiana
|4.75%
|1.41%
|$747
|4-year
|First Internet Bank of Indiana
|4.54%
|1.47%
|$972
|5-year
|SchoolsFirst FCU
|4.60%
|1.42%
|$1,261
Keep in mind: In addition to APY, factors to consider when choosing a CD include the minimum deposit requirement and term length.
Are there CDs that don’t charge an early withdrawal penalty?
No-penalty CDs don’t charge a fee for early withdrawals, and they typically earn a fixed APY over a set period of time, like their standard CD counterparts. However, the trade-off for this perk is you’ll often earn a lower APY than you would with a CD that has an early withdrawal penalty.
CD rates from 2022 to 2024
National average CD yields rose steadily in 2023, as the Federal Reserve continued to hike interest rates at the fastest pace since the 1980s. In all, Fed officials increased rates 11 times between 2022 and 2023, bringing the federal funds rate to its current target range of 5.25-5.5 percent. Along with these rate hikes, average CD APYs rose to the highest they’d been in many years, with APYs on some competitive CDs climbing as high as 7 percent.
This year is expected to be a banner one for CD savers. Greg McBride, CFA, Bankrate’s chief financial analyst, predicts two Fed rate cuts in 2024, yet he says CD yields will continue to top inflation. “Savers have another good year in which their returns will shine, with inflation expected to decline further,” he says.
McBride also stresses the importance of shopping around for the highest APY. “Top-yielding offers are still going to deliver a notable advantage [over lower-yielding ones],” he adds.
CD FAQs
-
Although Federal Reserve rate cuts are widely expected in 2024, and banks may lower deposit account rates as a result, CD yields are expected to remain strong and outpace inflation. Overall, average yields remain higher than they’ve been in years, while the top APYs on many terms are more than triple the national averages.
Opening a competitive CD now means you won’t be missing out on a high APY should rates start to fall later this year. Because a CD typically earns a fixed rate, you’ll continue to earn the same yield throughout its entire term, even if rates on new CDs start to drop.
-
Before committing money to a CD, make sure you’re comfortable parting with the funds for the entire term; withdraw the funds early and you’ll likely be hit with an early withdrawal penalty. As such, a CD isn’t a good place for your emergency fund. Other factors to consider include:
- Annual percentage yield, or APY: Not all banks are equal when it comes to APYs, so it pays to check out what various banks are offering. Online-only banks are known for paying high yields, so they’re a good place to start your search.
- When you’ll need access to the money: CDs commonly come in terms between three months and five years, although you’ll sometimes be able to find terms as short as one month and as long as 10 years. Make sure you choose a term that corresponds with when you’ll want the money for a planned purchase or other investment.
- Minimum deposit requirement: Some banks, such as Ally Bank and Synchrony Bank, don’t require any set minimum deposit, while others may require $1,000, $5,000 or even as much as $10,000. When shopping around, find a CD with a minimum deposit that aligns with your saving goals.
- Federal deposit insurance: Before opening a CD, make sure the bank is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC). Likewise, if it’s a credit union, make sure it’s insured through the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). This way, should the financial institution close its doors, your funds will be insured for up to $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank or credit union, for each account ownership category.
-
Your money is protected in a CD when it’s with a bank insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) or a credit union insured through the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). When institutions are covered by this federal insurance, CDs and share certificates are each insured for up to $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank or credit union, for each account ownership category.
CDs typically require that you lock in your money for a set term, and taking out the money before the term ends usually results in an early withdrawal penalty. This penalty causes you to lose some of your interest — and possibly also some of your principal, which is the money you originally deposited in the account.
Methodology
Bankrate calculates and reports the national average APYs for various CD terms. Factored into national average rates are the competitive APYs commonly offered by online banks, along with the very low rates often found at large brick-and-mortar banks.
In June 2023, Bankrate updated its methodology that determines the national average CD rates. For the process, more than 500 banks and credit unions are now surveyed each week to generate the national averages. Among these institutions are those that are broadly available and offer high yields, as well as some of the nation’s largest banks.
