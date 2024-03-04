Today's CD Rates

Earn yields of up to 5.50% APY | Top CD rates today: March 4, 2024

Mar 04, 2024 / 5 min read
Key takeaways

  • The highest CD rate is 5.50% APY on a three-month term.
  • Some CDs out-earn high-yield savings accounts, although most CDs charge a fee for early withdrawals.
  • Highest CD rates are at least triple the national averages.

A certificate of deposit (CD) can be a useful tool for earning interest on your funds as you save for your financial goals. Things to consider before opening a CD include the annual percentage yield (APY), how much money you wish to deposit, and whether you’re able to lock in the funds for the duration of the CD’s term.

As of today, the highest APY across CD terms is 5.5 percent, and it’s offered on a three-month CD from America First Credit Union and requires a minimum deposit of $500. You’ll find that many shorter terms are earning higher yields than longer ones in our current rate environment.

Check out Bankrate’s table below for the highest APY on CD terms from three months to five years, as well as how much $5,000 would earn for each term.

Today's best CD rates by term

CD term Institution offering top APY Highest APY National average APY Estimated earnings on $5,000 with top APY
3-month America First Credit Union 5.50% 1.25% $67
6-month Bask Bank 5.35% 1.63% $132
9-month America First Credit Union 5.30% N/A $197
1-year Bask Bank 5.40% 1.72% $270
18-month TAB Bank 5.13% 1.76% $390
2-year TAB Bank 5.00% 1.50% $513
3-year First Internet Bank of Indiana 4.76% 1.40% $749
4-year First Internet Bank of Indiana 4.55% 1.46% $974
5-year First Internet Bank of Indiana 4.61% 1.42% $1,264

Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of Mar. 4, 2024. APYs for some products may vary by region.

N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.

How to make the most of today’s CD rates

When shopping for the right CD, pay attention to rates over all available terms. Currently, you’ll likely find one-year CDs that pay higher yields than longer terms of three, four and five years. A benefit of choosing a shorter-term CD is your funds will be freed up relatively soon for reinvestment if rates continue to rise. Consider a CD ladder if you prefer both locking in some funds for the long term as well as having access to some funds sooner.

CD rates from from 2022 to 2024

National average CD yields rose steadily in 2023, as the Federal Reserve continued to hike interest rates at the fastest pace since the 1980s. In all, Fed officials increased rates 11 times between 2022 and 2023, bringing the federal funds rate to its current target range of 5.25-5.5 percent. Along with these rate hikes, average CD APYs rose to the highest they’d been in many years, with APYs on some competitive CDs climbing as high as 7 percent.

This year is expected to be a banner one for CD savers. Greg McBride, CFA, Bankrate’s chief financial analyst, predicts two Fed rate cuts in 2024, yet he says CD yields will continue to top inflation. “Savers have another good year in which their returns will shine, with inflation expected to decline further,” he says.

McBride also stresses the importance of shopping around for the highest APY. “Top-yielding offers are still going to deliver a notable advantage [over lower-yielding ones],” he adds.

 

CD FAQs

Methodology

Bankrate calculates and reports the national average APYs for various CD terms. Factored into national average rates are the competitive APYs commonly offered by online banks, along with the very low rates often found at large brick-and-mortar banks.

In June 2023, Bankrate updated its methodology that determines the national average CD rates. For the process, more than 500 banks and credit unions are now surveyed each week to generate the national averages. Among these institutions are those that are broadly available and offer high yields, as well as some of the nation’s largest banks.