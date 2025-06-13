Top CD rates today: June 13, 2025 | Leading APYs range from 4.15% to 4.49%

Key takeaways Today's leading CD rate across terms is 4.49 percent APY, offered for a six-month CD.

Highest CD rates on some terms are around twice the national averages.

APY levels on competitive CDs will likely move in response to any changes the Federal Reserve makes to the federal funds rate.

As we close out the second week of June, top rates on certificates of deposit (CDs) continue to hold steady. In fact, we at Bankrate haven't seen a top CD rate decrease in weeks, while there have even been a few slight upticks. The overall stability in competitive CD annual percentage yields (APYs) may be a result of the Federal Reserve holding its benchmark rate steady so far in 2025. What's more, many market watchers expect officials to leave the federal funds rate unchanged when they meet next week.

Right now, the highest APY across CD terms is 4.49 percent, and it’s offered on a term of six months. Longer terms of one to five years are earning top APYs from 4.15-4.40 percent. The table below shows top CD rates for the most common terms, as well as national averages and the amount you can earn in interest with a $10,000 deposit.

Today's CD rates by term

Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of June 13, 2025. APYs for some products may vary by region.

N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.

What banks offer the highest-paying CDs?

As seen in our table above, all of the top-paying CDs are available from banks and credit unions that operate mostly or entirely online. Online-only financial institutions are known for offering higher yields than big brick-and-mortar banks. Common reasons for this are:

Relatively new online-only banks may pay highly competitive yields as a way to attract customers. (Conversely, established brick-and-mortar banks that don’t have a strong need for new deposits generally don’t offer high APYs.)

Financial institutions operating entirely online don’t bear the cost of maintaining branches, and some may pass along the savings to customers through higher yields.

Whether or not they maintain branches, credit unions are commonly a source of high yields. This is because they’re not-for-profit institutions, so profits are distributed to members through dividends.

Learn more: Are CDs worth it? Here's what experts say

How the current rate environment impacts CDs

Recent federal funds rate changes: The Federal Reserve has held the Federal Funds rate steady so far in 2025. This comes after officials cut the rate three times in late 2024. The rate currently stands at a target range of 4.25-4.5 percent. Prior to the 2024 rate cuts, the Fed had gradually raised rates 11 times in 2022 and 2023, and rates stood at a 23-year high leading up to the September 2024 cut.

What this means for deposit accounts such as CDs: Yields on competitive savings accounts and CDs tend to fluctuate based on the Fed’s interest rate moves. As such, many banks increase their yields when the Fed raises rates, and they lower yields when the federal funds rate drops. The Fed’s previous rate cuts spurred decreases in CD APYs, although officials' current holding pattern could mean an overall stabilization in CD rates.

Prior to the September 2024 rate cut, the Fed had held rates steady since July 2023. Meanwhile, top CD APYs peaked in late 2023 and have since been decreasing gradually, as illustrated below.

"CD rates are mostly determined by where the market and banks expect rates to go," says Adam Stockton, head of retail deposits and lending at Curinos. "And CD rates change more when future expectations change more so than current rates."

CD glossary

Here are some terms you’ll likely come across when choosing a CD.