Top CD rates today: July 3, 2025 | Lock in up to 4.41% APY
Key takeaways
- The current leading CD rate across terms is 4.41 percent APY, offered on a six-month CD.
- The best rates on various terms are around double the national average yields, so it pays to shop around.
- APY levels on competitive CDs will likely move in response to any changes the Federal Reserve makes to the federal funds rate.
As we head into the long holiday weekend, the leading nationally available certificate of deposit (CD) rate is now 4.41 percent annual percentage yield (APY), which is available on a six-month term. Among CDs Bankrate’s editorial staff monitors, you’ll find best APYs between 4.15 percent and 4.41 percent. Savers chasing a CD rate of 5 percent or higher may find these from financial institutions outside of Bankrate’s list, although they’re commonly associated with short-term promotional offers or from credit unions with membership restrictions.
Check out Bankrate’s table below for the highest APY on CD terms from three months to five years, as well as approximately how much $10,000 would earn for each term. Please note that due to the July 4 holiday, the next daily CD article will be published on Monday, July 7.
Today's best CD rates by term
|Term
|Institution
|Highest APY
|National average APY
|Minimum deposit
|Estimated earnings on $10,000
|3-month
|Popular Direct
|4.40%
|1.47%
|$10,000
|$108
|6-month
|Rising Bank
|4.41%
|1.93%
|$1,000
|$218
|9-month
|CIBC Bank USA
|4.26%
|N/A
|$1,000
|$318
|1-year
|Popular Direct
|4.40%
|2.03%
|$10,000
|$440
|18-month
|Popular Direct
|4.26%
|2.24%
|$10,000
|$646
|2-year
|Popular Direct
|4.20%
|1.78%
|$10,000
|$858
|3-year
|Popular Direct
|4.25%
|1.70%
|$10,000
|$1,330
|4-year
|Popular Direct
|4.15%
|1.83%
|$10,000
|$1,766
|5-year
|Popular Direct
|4.20%
|1.72%
|$10,000
|$2,284
Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of July 3, 2025. APYs for some products may vary by region.
N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.
How much $10,000 could earn you in a one-year CD
Currently, the highest offering on a one-year CD is 4.40 percent APY. According to Bankrate’s CD calculator, if you invest $10,000 you would earn $440 in interest within a year.
The highest one-year CD APY is currently more than twice the national average for a one-year term. While the top one-year APY has decreased from 5.30 percent one year ago, it’s still comparable with many high-yield savings accounts — and it’s still outpacing the rate of inflation.
Recent trends in top CD rates
Competitive CD APYs trended downward throughout 2024 and have decreased somewhat in 2025. For example, the highest one-year CD APY at the start of January 2024 was 5.66 percent, whereas it's 4.40 percent on July 3, 2025. Among the popular terms Bankrate monitors for this page, all rates saw steeper declines in the second half of 2024, as compared to the first half.
"With uncertainty around the broader macroeconomic conditions and how the Fed will respond to those positions, how CD rates will move is uncertain, and could change as inflation, unemployment and economic growth change," says Adam Stockton, head of retail deposits and lending at Curinos.
CD glossary
Here are some terms you’ll likely come across when choosing a CD.
- Add-on CD: An add-on CD enables you to make additional deposits after your initial investment. This feature affords more flexibility than traditional CDs, which only allow one deposit at the beginning of the term.
- Annual percentage yield (APY): A percentage that indicates how much interest a CD earns in one year, which takes into account the effect of compounding.
- Brokered CD: A type of CD issued by a bank but sold through a brokerage firm or other financial institution.
- Bump-up CD: Also known as a “raise-your-rate CD,” a bump-up CD provides savers with the option to increase the CD’s APY without having to change its term. Generally, only one rate increase is allowed during its term.
- CD ladder: An investment strategy that involves purchasing multiple CDs with varying maturity dates to provide liquidity and take advantage of higher rates.
- Early withdrawal penalty: A fee charged if funds are withdrawn from a CD before the maturity date. Penalties often range anywhere from 90 days to 365 days’ worth of interest.
- Grace period: A specific time after the maturity date during which an account holder can make changes to the CD without penalties. A grace period typically ranges from five to 14 days.
- IRA CD: A CD that’s held within an individual retirement account.
- Jumbo CD: A CD that has a high minimum balance requirement, typically $100,000, sometimes as low as $95,000. This type of CD tends to offer a higher interest rate than regular CDs with the same term.
- Minimum opening deposit: The lowest amount of money required to open a CD account, which can vary by institution. Some institutions don’t have a minimum deposit requirement.
- No-penalty CD: A type of CD that allows you to withdraw your money without facing a penalty while providing a fixed APY.
- Promotional CD: Also known as a bonus or special CD, it’s a CD with an above average APY. These may be offered by banks and credit unions as a way to obtain new customers.
- Share certificate: At credit unions, CDs are often referred to as "share certificates".