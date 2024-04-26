Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Best cheap car insurance in Phoenix for 2024
Best cheap car insurance companies in Phoenix
When searching for the best car insurance in Phoenix, it's essential to consider more than just the allure of low premiums. Affordable rates are undoubtedly a significant factor, but they likely aren't the sole aspect you're evaluating in your search for new car insurance. In addition to cost, quality customer service is crucial.
The J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, along with our proprietary Bankrate Score, evaluate how companies perform in several capacities. Insurers such as Geico, State Farm, Progressive, Travelers and Nationwide emerge as top contenders for the best car insurance companies in Phoenix, catering to a diverse range of scenarios. It's important to remember that the right choice may vary from one individual to another, depending on your insurance needs and driver profile.
Bankrate score
Avg. min coverage premium
Min. coverage
Avg. full coverage premium
Full coverage
Progressive — the second-largest U.S. auto insurer by market share — stands out as a potentially favorable option for Phoenix drivers with infractions on their records, specifically those who may be considered high-risk drivers. The company's telematics program, Snapshot, monitors driving habits and may reward safe drivers with discounted premiums. However, Snapshot could generate higher rates if it detects poor driving habits. With a variety of endorsements available, including gap insurance and accident forgiveness, Progressive provides a range of options to tailor your policy to your needs. The "Name Your Price" tool might also simplify the process of shopping for a new policy by allowing drivers to compare rates easily. It's worth noting, though, that Progressive's customer and claims satisfaction scores are below average per J.D. Power.
|Bankrate Score
|4.4
|J.D. Power
|809/1,000
|AM Best score
|A+
Bankrate score
Avg. min coverage premium
Min. coverage
Avg. full coverage premium
Full coverage
Geico offers competitive premiums to many Phoenix drivers, potentially positioning itself as a leading choice for drivers seeking affordability. The insurer's broad array of discounts caters to safe drivers, federal employees, military personnel and those with vehicles equipped with certain safety features, which could lead to significant savings on premiums. Furthermore, Geico's DriveEasy telematics program might be appealing, as it can reward safe driving behaviors (but can lead to higher rates for poor driving). For tech-savvy customers, the convenience of managing policies through a highly rated mobile app and online portal may add to Geico's appeal. While Geico does not offer gap insurance, its competitive rates and extensive discounts could make it an attractive option for those prioritizing cost-effective, basic coverage.
|Bankrate Score
|4.4
|J.D. Power
|804/1,000
|AM Best score
|A++
Bankrate score
Avg. min coverage premium
Min. coverage
Avg. full coverage premium
Full coverage
State Farm distinguishes itself in Phoenix through its emphasis on personalized service, facilitated by its extensive network of local agents. As the largest car insurance provider in the U.S. by market share, State Farm's reputation for exceptional customer service is reflected in its top ranking for overall customer satisfaction in the Southwest region in the latest J.D. Power auto insurance study. This acclaim extends to its claims satisfaction and digital tools, highlighting the insurer's commitment to a seamless customer experience. While State Farm's premiums may be on the higher side, the value it offers through personalized service and the convenience of local agencies could be particularly appealing for those who prioritize direct interactions and support. However, the absence of accident forgiveness as an option for customers without long-standing relationships with the insurer (less than nine years) and its above-average rates in Phoenix suggest that State Farm's offerings might be more suited to those who value service quality over the lowest possible rates.
|Bankrate Score
|4.3
|J.D. Power
|835/1,000
|AM Best score
|A++
Bankrate score
Avg. min coverage premium
Min. coverage
Avg. full coverage premium
Full coverage
Travelers stands out in Phoenix for its comprehensive coverage options, including new car replacement, accident forgiveness and gap insurance, making it a compelling choice for drivers seeking to craft a well-rounded policy. The availability of non-owner policies is an added benefit, catering to those who frequently rent or borrow vehicles but don't own one themselves. Despite offering lower-than-average rates in Phoenix and having numerous offices across the state for convenience, potential customers might want to consider the company's tech capabilities before committing. Android users who prefer managing their insurance through a mobile app may be wary of reported technical issues on Google Play. While Travelers may not have the highest third-party customer satisfaction ratings, its extensive coverage offerings could make it an ideal match for those prioritizing coverage options over service scores.
|Bankrate Score
|4.2
|J.D. Power
|806/1,000
|AM Best score
|A++
Bankrate score
Avg. min coverage premium
Min. coverage
Avg. full coverage premium
Full coverage
Nationwide has earned a spot on the list of preferred car insurance providers in Phoenix due to its innovative approach to savings and policy customization. The insurer's telematics programs, SmartMiles and SmartRide, offer unique opportunities for savings, catering respectively to drivers with lower-than-average mileage and those with safe driving habits. Additionally, the On Your Side Review offers a valuable opportunity for policyholders to engage with Nationwide agents in a comprehensive policy review at no extra cost, potentially uncovering additional savings avenues. Nationwide's broad portfolio of options, including accident forgiveness and vanishing deductible, might add to its appeal. However, the limited availability of its customer service contact center and below-average scores in the digital experience category may be considerations for those who prioritize around-the-clock support and a seamless virtual experience.
|Bankrate Score
|4
|J.D. Power
|783/1,000
|AM Best score
|A+
Bankrate's trusted insurance industry expertise
Arizona drivers can trust Bankrate's commitment to providing high-quality analysis as our team diligently gathers the most current rates by ZIP code from Quadrant Information Services. This meticulous approach ensures that our users receive well-rounded and up-to-date insights, offering a comprehensive view of the insurance landscape to aid in making informed decisions.
46
years of industry experience
122
carriers reviewed
34.5K
ZIP codes examined
1.2M
quotes analyzed
The cheapest car insurance companies in Phoenix
When searching for the cheapest car insurance in Phoenix, drivers might consider several factors that could impact their quest for affordable rates. The dynamic landscape of Phoenix, from its bustling city streets to the surrounding desert expanses, necessitates a careful evaluation of coverage options, discount opportunities and company reviews to ensure that low cost doesn't come at the expense of necessary protection. Affordable rates are often a priority, but it's equally important to balance cost with the quality of coverage and service. The following table showcases the top five companies providing cheap Phoenix, AZ car insurance.
|Insurance company
|Average annual min coverage premium
|Average annual full coverage premium
|
$548
|
$1,590
|
$555
|
$1,734
|
$673
|
$2,018
|
$594
|
$2,057
|
$609
|
$2,225
How much is car insurance in Phoenix, Arizona?
Understanding the average cost of car insurance in Phoenix can help drivers navigate their options more effectively, especially when seeking policies that balance affordability with coverage. In Phoenix, the average cost for full coverage car insurance is approximately $3,005, while minimum coverage tends to hover around $975. These figures suggest that Phoenix drivers might typically pay a bit more compared to the state average of Arizona, which is around $2,536 for full coverage and $792 for minimum coverage. Higher average premiums could be attributed to the city's dense traffic, elevated vehicle theft rates or other urban factors. Despite this, drivers in Phoenix can still find value by exploring options with cheap car insurance companies that offer competitive rates without compromising on the quality of coverage, helping ensure that motorists can secure policies that meet their needs at rates that align with their budgets.
Phoenix rates for teens
Adding a teen to a car insurance policy in Phoenix, Arizona, requires consideration of higher premiums due to their inexperience. Parents can potentially mitigate these costs by exploring discounts tailored for young drivers, such as savings for getting good grades or completing a defensive driving course. Diligent research and comparison can help families find more affordable options without compromising on necessary coverage, even with the increased risk associated with insuring teen drivers. Note that teens are not legally allowed to purchase their own car insurance policies without the written consent of a parent or guardian.
|Insurance company
|16-year-old*
|18-year-old*
|
$1,515
|
$1,085
|
$1,613
|
$1,483
|
$1,673
|
$1,569
|
$1,705
|
$1,435
|
$1,725
|
$1,495
|Insurance company
|16-year-old*
|18-year-old*
|
$3,842
|
$3,618
|
$4,168
|
$3,894
|
$4,242
|
$3,190
|
$4,325
|
$4,085
|
$4,443
|
$4,014
Phoenix rates for young drivers
Navigating car insurance for young drivers in Phoenix involves finding a balance between cost and coverage. With higher premiums typically associated with younger motorists, it's crucial to explore options that offer value without compromising protection. If attending college, considering options like usage-based insurance and distant-student discounts and maintaining a clean driving record could provide ways to save without sacrificing protection.
|Insurance company
|20-year-old
|25-year-old
|
$1,050
|
$629
|
$1,377
|
$631
|
$1,463
|
$894
|
$1,518
|
$986
|
$1,590
|
$725
|Insurance company
|20-year-old
|25-year-old
|
$3,409
|
$2,049
|
$3,692
|
$1,776
|
$4,351
|
$2,571
|
$5,333
|
$3,972
|
$5,529
|
$2,672
Phoenix rates for adults
Adult drivers in Phoenix have a diverse range of factors to consider when searching for the best car insurance that meets their needs. With a variety of insurance companies in PHX to choose from, adults can benefit from comparing quotes from different insurers to find one that offers a balance of comprehensive coverage and affordable rates. Factors such as driving history, vehicle type and coverage preferences can all play significant roles in determining the final premium. It's advisable for adult drivers to thoroughly assess their options and consider insurers that are known for their customer service, claim handling and financial stability to find a policy that provides peace of mind on the road.
|Insurance company
|30-year-old
|40-year-old
|50-year-old
|
$612
|
$555
|
$558
|
$629
|
$548
|
$533
|
$646
|
$609
|
$578
|
$656
|
$594
|
$573
|
$737
|
$673
|
$626
|Insurance company
|30-year-old
|40-year-old
|50-year-old
|
$1,818
|
$1,590
|
$1,518
|
$1,970
|
$1,734
|
$1,647
|
$2,253
|
$2,018
|
$1,783
|
$2,302
|
$2,302
|
$2,145
|
$2,374
|
$2,057
|
$1,914
Phoenix rates for senior drivers
Senior drivers in Phoenix might find that their car insurance rates can be influenced by their years of driving experience, discount potential and driving history. Many insurance providers offer specific discounts for seniors, such as reduced rates for drivers over a certain age or for those who complete a defensive driving course. It's important for senior drivers to inquire about these opportunities as they could significantly lower premiums, which tend to increase slightly around age 70 due to an enhanced accident risk.
|Insurance company
|60-year-old
|70-year-old
|
$514
|
$663
|
$529
|
$626
|
$542
|
$687
|
$562
|
$692
|
$611
|
$687
|Insurance company
|60-year-old
|70-year-old
|
$542
|
$1,843
|
$529
|
$1,812
|
$611
|
$1,920
|
$514
|
$2,150
|
$832
|
$2,083
The cheapest car insurance in Phoenix by driving record
Your driving record plays a pivotal role in determining your car insurance rates in most states. Incidents such as at-fault accidents, traffic violations and DUIs can lead to higher premiums, as they suggest a greater likelihood of future claims. Conversely, maintaining a clean driving record could make you eligible for lower rates and potential discounts, emphasizing the importance of safe driving habits.
Car insurance with a speeding ticket in Phoenix
For drivers in Phoenix with a speeding ticket on their record, navigating car insurance options can become notably more complex, as such infractions typically result in increased premiums for three to five years. In Phoenix, receiving a speeding ticket might lead to your insurance rates being approximately 47 percent more than the state average for drivers with clean records. This significant difference underscores the impact that driving behaviors can have on insurance costs in urban areas, where traffic conditions and enforcement practices vary. It's essential for drivers with infractions to explore insurance options carefully, considering providers offer forgiveness programs or other opportunities to mitigate the impact of infractions on premiums.
|Insurance company
|Average min coverage rate
|Average full coverage rate
|
$589
|
$1,736
|
$715
|
$2,319
|
$792
|
$2,887
|
$875
|
$2,758
|
$904
|
$2,565
Car insurance after an accident in Phoenix
Drivers with an at-fault accident on their record may face substantial challenges in securing affordable car insurance, as premiums typically increase significantly following such incidents. The impact of an at-fault accident in Phoenix is substantial, with average rates that are 71 percent more when compared to the state average for full coverage car insurance. For drivers in this situation, it becomes important to consider policies that are tailored to accommodate drivers with blemished records, always bearing in mind that individual circumstances and the specifics of the accident can influence the extent of premium increases.
|Insurance company
|Average min coverage rate
|Average full coverage rate
|
$743
|
$2,391
|
$909
|
$2,331
|
$947
|
$2,707
|
$1,015
|
$3,510
|
$1,074
|
$3,053
Car insurance after a DUI in Phoenix
The financial repercussions of a DUI in Phoenix are the most severe, with rates potentially soaring to about 131 percent more than the state average for full coverage car insurance for three to five years. For those in Phoenix facing this situation, it becomes essential to explore specialized insurance providers or programs designed to support drivers in rehabilitating their records, while keeping in mind that the specific details of the DUI incident and subsequent driving behavior can influence premium adjustments.
|Insurance company
|Average min coverage rate
|Average full coverage rate
|
$773
|
$2,361
|
$836
|
$2,613
|
$875
|
$2,903
|
$1,223
|
$4,699
|
$1,392
|
$5,157
Minimum coverage requirements in Phoenix
In Phoenix, as in the rest of Arizona, drivers are mandated to carry auto insurance to demonstrate financial responsibility in the event of an accident. The minimum coverage requirements are designed to ensure that drivers have a basic level of protection for themselves and others on the road. These limits include:
- $25,000 for bodily injury or death of one person in an accident
- $50,000 for bodily injury or death of two or more persons in an accident
- $15,000 for damage to others’ property
This is often referred to as 25/50/15 coverage limits. While minimum-required coverage provides a fundamental level of financial protection against bodily injuries and property damage that a driver might cause in an accident, it may not fully cover all expenses. For instance, the costs associated with severe accidents can quickly exceed these limits, leaving the driver responsible for any additional expenses.
Furthermore, minimum coverage does not help pay to repair or replace the driver’s own vehicle in the case of damage or theft, nor does it cover medical expenses for the driver or passengers. As such, drivers in Phoenix might consider opting for higher coverage limits or additional coverage types like collision and comprehensive coverage to ensure a broader financial safety net that aligns with the metro-specific risks and their personal financial situation.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze April 2024 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a single, 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 18-70 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16- or 18-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy.
Bankrate Scores
Our 2024 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. Our scoring model provides a comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and highlighting where they fall short.
-
Cost & ratings 50%
-
Coverage & savings 30%
-
Support 20%
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, average quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best, Demotech and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.