Best cheap car insurance in Chattanooga for 2024
While we adhere to strict editorial integrity, this post may contain references to products from our partners.
Drivers in Chattanooga, Tennessee can expect to pay about $1,358 per year for full auto insurance coverage — about $113 monthly. That is cheaper than the national average of $2,014, according to Bankrate data. There are options to find even cheaper auto insurance in Chattanooga, though: minimum coverage will run $367 annually or $31 per month in the city. And you can find the best rate for you by comparing rates across car insurance providers including State Farm, Geico, Travelers, Farmers and USAA.
Best cheap car insurance companies in Chattanooga
To find the cheapest car insurance companies in Chattanooga, we analyzed information we gathered from Quadrant Information Services to determine average annual rates. Our Bankrate score reflects these average rates on a five point scale, as well as utilizing other variables, including product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. We refer to industry experts like AM Best for financial strength and J.D. Power for customer satisfaction ratings from the 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study for the Southeast region.
Although the average cost of auto insurance in Chattanooga is $1,358 for full coverage and $367 for minimum coverage, many companies offer auto insurance at a lower average rate. State Farm offers the lowest average rate on our list for full coverage, while Geico’s average rate for Chattanooga drivers tops our list for minimum coverage. Travelers also has reasonable average rates, with our other two options not far behind. All our chosen companies have average rates that are below the national averages of $622 and $2,014 per year for minimum and full coverage car insurance, respectively, and most are below the Tennessee state averages of $371 and $1,429 per year.
Based on our research, these companies offer the best car insurance in Chattanooga.
|Insurance company
|Bankrate Score
|J.D. Power score (Southeast Region)
|Average annual premium for full coverage
|Average annual premium for minimum coverage
|State Farm
|4.2
|847/1,000
|$883
|$216
|Geico
|4.4
|828/1,000
|$979
|$205
|Travelers
|4.0
|818/1,000
|$1,131
|$308
|Farmers
|3.9
|807/1,000
|$1,161
|$475
|USAA
|4.3
|876/1,000
|$1,230
|$313
State Farm
Known for its excellent mobile resources, State Farm has 19,000 agents across the country, including more than 20 in the Chattanooga region. State Farm had some of the cheapest rates on our list, making it an excellent choice for those wanting to save money. The company has two feature programs that will help you save: its Drive Safe and Save program as well as the telematics-based Steer Clear discount. There are also discounts for teens, students and safe drivers. Be aware, though, that State Farm does not have 24/7 customer service available for policyholders.
Learn more: State Farm Insurance review
Geico
Geico coverage is well-rounded with the option to add rental reimbursement and mechanical breakdown insurance. Combined with 24/7 customer service, Geico has a top-rated mobile app to assist with your policy anytime. Geico also has some of Chattanooga’s most affordable average rates. The company has an extensive list of potential car insurance discounts, including extra savings when you are accident-free for five years or bundle policies — all of which mean that you should be able to save money on your premium. Its list of available endorsements, or add-ons, is small, however, meaning there are limited opportunities to customize your policy.
Learn more: Geico Insurance review
Travelers
Travelers offers a good handful of both potential discounts and endorsements to policyholders, making it a possibly good choice for those who want to save money as well as those who want to choose optional coverages to add to their policy. Travelers’ average rates are well below the Chattanooga averages, and its telematics program, IntelliDrive, boasts that it can save you up to 30 percent if you are a safe and careful driver. Other possible discounts include multi-policy, new car and several discounts for students. Travelers insurance is available in 42 states and Washington, D.C.
Learn more: Travelers Insurance review
Farmers
Farmers auto insurance is available in most areas of the U.S., with the exception of Alaska, Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Washington D.C. It might be a good choice for drivers who wish to craft a policy that is unique to their needs, since it features optional coverages such as care replacement, accident forgiveness and more. Although it has a lower Bankrate score than any of our other choices, it still features reasonable rates that are below the Chattanooga average, at least for full coverage. You may be able to save by utilizing some of the many discounts that the company offers, such as good payer, shared family car and a telematics program called Signal.
Learn more: Farmers Insurance review
USAA
USAA is rank-ineligible in J.D. Power rankings, but it still receives high scores for customer satisfaction. However, this provider only sells policies to active members and veterans of the military, as well as qualifying immediate family members. Many coverage options are available, including rideshare coverage, roadside assistance and extended benefits coverage. USAA makes it easy to save with exclusive driver savings. If you maintain a low annual mileage or have recently purchased a new vehicle, you could be eligible for additional discounts. You might also receive cheap insurance for loyalty savings or when a family member has an active USAA policy.
Learn more: USAA Insurance review
How to get and keep the cheapest car insurance in Chattanooga
The best way to get cheap car insurance in Chattanooga is to do your research, gather several quotes, and make your decision based on the price along with other factors such as customer service, financial strength and website and mobile app ease of use. Every company uses slightly different criteria for determining your premium, so don’t be surprised to receive widely varying quotes — which is why it pays to get quotes from more than one company for the same coverage levels.
Once you have found a policy that works for you at the best price, be sure to maintain a clean driving record in order to keep that low rate. Even a single ding on your license can cause an increase in your premium. If your driving skills need work, consider taking a state-mandated defensive driving course. In some states, these courses can be taken easily online, and insurers will often give you a discount for taking them.
Another way to capitalize on your good driving habits is to see if your insurer has a usage-based telematics program. These programs ask you to download an app to your phone which relays real-time information back to your insurer. If you avoid speeding and prove to be a safe driver, you may earn a discount of as much as 30 percent.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze May 2024 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a single, 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Credit-based insurance scores: Rates were calculated based on the following insurance credit tiers assigned to our drivers: “poor, average, good (base) and excellent.” Insurance credit tiers factor in your official credit scores but are not dependent on that variable alone. Four states prohibit or limit the use of credit as a rating factor in determining auto insurance rates: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Michigan.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 25-70 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.
Bankrate Scores
Our 2024 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
-
Cost & ratings 50%
-
Coverage & savings 30%
-
Support 20%
Each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. Our scoring model provides a comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and highlight where they fall short.