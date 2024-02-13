Best cheap car insurance in Chattanooga for 2024

Although the average cost of auto insurance in Chattanooga is $1,358 for full coverage and $367 for minimum coverage, many companies offer auto insurance at a lower average rate. State Farm offers the lowest average rate on our list for full coverage, while Geico’s average rate for Chattanooga drivers tops our list for minimum coverage. Travelers also has reasonable average rates, with our other two options not far behind. All our chosen companies have average rates that are below the national averages of $622 and $2,014 per year for minimum and full coverage car insurance, respectively, and most are below the Tennessee state averages of $371 and $1,429 per year.

To find the cheapest car insurance companies in Chattanooga, we analyzed information we gathered from Quadrant Information Services to determine average annual rates. Our Bankrate score reflects these average rates on a five point scale, as well as utilizing other variables, including product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. We refer to industry experts like AM Best for financial strength and J.D. Power for customer satisfaction ratings from the 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study for the Southeast region.

State Farm

Known for its excellent mobile resources, State Farm has 19,000 agents across the country, including more than 20 in the Chattanooga region. State Farm had some of the cheapest rates on our list, making it an excellent choice for those wanting to save money. The company has two feature programs that will help you save: its Drive Safe and Save program as well as the telematics-based Steer Clear discount. There are also discounts for teens, students and safe drivers. Be aware, though, that State Farm does not have 24/7 customer service available for policyholders.

Geico

Geico coverage is well-rounded with the option to add rental reimbursement and mechanical breakdown insurance. Combined with 24/7 customer service, Geico has a top-rated mobile app to assist with your policy anytime. Geico also has some of Chattanooga’s most affordable average rates. The company has an extensive list of potential car insurance discounts, including extra savings when you are accident-free for five years or bundle policies — all of which mean that you should be able to save money on your premium. Its list of available endorsements, or add-ons, is small, however, meaning there are limited opportunities to customize your policy.

Travelers

Travelers offers a good handful of both potential discounts and endorsements to policyholders, making it a possibly good choice for those who want to save money as well as those who want to choose optional coverages to add to their policy. Travelers’ average rates are well below the Chattanooga averages, and its telematics program, IntelliDrive, boasts that it can save you up to 30 percent if you are a safe and careful driver. Other possible discounts include multi-policy, new car and several discounts for students. Travelers insurance is available in 42 states and Washington, D.C.

Farmers

Farmers auto insurance is available in most areas of the U.S., with the exception of Alaska, Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Washington D.C. It might be a good choice for drivers who wish to craft a policy that is unique to their needs, since it features optional coverages such as care replacement, accident forgiveness and more. Although it has a lower Bankrate score than any of our other choices, it still features reasonable rates that are below the Chattanooga average, at least for full coverage. You may be able to save by utilizing some of the many discounts that the company offers, such as good payer, shared family car and a telematics program called Signal.

USAA

USAA is rank-ineligible in J.D. Power rankings, but it still receives high scores for customer satisfaction. However, this provider only sells policies to active members and veterans of the military, as well as qualifying immediate family members. Many coverage options are available, including rideshare coverage, roadside assistance and extended benefits coverage. USAA makes it easy to save with exclusive driver savings. If you maintain a low annual mileage or have recently purchased a new vehicle, you could be eligible for additional discounts. You might also receive cheap insurance for loyalty savings or when a family member has an active USAA policy.

