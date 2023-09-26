Balance Transfer Credit Card Reviews
For many consumers, a balance transfer credit card provides a way to manage debt while temporarily avoiding interest. Balance transfer credit cards allow you to transfer balances from higher-interest credit cards and other credit accounts to avoid interest charges for around 12 to 21 months, depending on the card you choose. By eliminating interest, you can pay off balances faster, reduce monthly payments, save money and gain control of your finances.
Transfers aren’t the only perk that balance transfer credit cards offer. Many include generous sign-up bonuses, and a few offer a 0% intro APR offer on purchases as well. Some also offer cash back and rewards programs, discounts for entertainment and travel and other cardmember perks.
In our balance transfer credit card reviews, Bankrate experts rank the top picks for 2024 based on the length of the 0% APR intro period, balance transfer fees, standard and penalty APRs and overall benefits. Here, you can compare 0% intro APR and regular APR rates for each card, explore cash back and rewards programs and find expert recommendations for specific credit needs.
