Why you might want the PayPal Cashback Mastercard

The PayPal Cashback Mastercard will be great for earning extra cash back without an annual fee if you regularly use PayPal. You earn boosted cash back rewards for purchases using PayPal, solid flat-rate cash back rewards for all other purchases and the card integrates seamlessly into a digital wallet.

Rewards: Boosted cash back for PayPal purchases

On top of its impressive 2 percent flat cash back rate on all purchases, the PayPal Mastercard offers a bonus rate of 3 percent cash back on PayPal purchases, including at stores that let you pay using the PayPal app. A powerful combination of rewards like this can set PayPal users up to earn outstanding rewards on nearly every purchase they make, whether using PayPal or not.

Most flat-rate cash back rewards cards only offer a flat rate on general purchases, with no additional bonus categories. Flat-rate rewards programs like these can keep things simple and hassle-free, but you may miss out on a higher rate in your biggest spending categories.

By pairing a flat 2 percent rewards rate on general purchases with 3 percent cash back on PayPal purchases, the PayPal Mastercard combines the best features of flat-rate and bonus-category cash back cards. However, to earn 3 percent cash back, you must be the primary cardholder. You also have to make purchases through your PayPal account, which you can do online or in-store as long as the merchant accepts PayPal as a form of payment. If the store doesn’t accept PayPal, you’ll earn 2 percent cash back. But the PayPal Mastercard’s lower barrier of entry and long-term rewards potential make it a worthy addition to anyone who regularly uses the PayPal app to make in-store or online purchases.

Rates and fees: No annual fee for unlimited boosted cash back

Rewards cards with boosted cash back rates sometimes have annual fees that eat into your yearly rewards balance. There are exceptions to this rule, like the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express and the Citi Custom Cash® Card, but spending caps hamper these cards’ long-term value.

The PayPal Cashback Mastercard joins these top cash back credit cards as one of the most generous rewards cards that cost nothing to hold, and leads the pack as a competitor that doesn’t place a rewards cap on its highest rewards category.

Even if you don't use PayPal often, it’s a solid alternative to other flat-rate cash back cards with its 2 percent rate on all other purchases outside of PayPal.