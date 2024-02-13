Best cheap car insurance in Toledo

The cheapest full coverage car insurance in Toledo comes from Hastings Mutual, Geico and USAA, respectively, according to data we analyzed from Quadrant Information Services. But, we looked at a number of factors that determine the ranking of each car insurance company. To score car insurance companies, Bankrate also evaluates the company’s product offerings, customer satisfaction from J.D. Power and claims support, online capabilities and financial strengths ratings on a weighted scale to determine their Bankrate score, out of a possible 5.0 points. This holistic view should help you more easily compare car insurance companies as you begin shopping.

*Not officially ranked with J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions

Hastings Mutual

Hastings Mutual is a regional insurer that’s been writing policies in the Midwest since 1885. Hastings auto insurance coverage options include liability as well as collision, comprehensive, and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage. It offers the lowest average annual price in Toledo for full coverage car insurance, but it’s not as cheap as some other companies for minimum coverage insurance. It has a few options that are not usually included in policies, including travel interruption coverage and loss of use and diminished value coverage for rented vehicles. The company offers a good handful of potential discounts as well, such as defensive driving, claims-free and multi-policy discounts.

Geico

Geico offers some of the lowest average annual rates in Toledo for both full and minimum coverage auto insurance. The company also offers a number of potential discounts and scored the highest Bankrate score on our list. Discounts offered include a potential discount for student drivers with good grades and the DriveEasy program that tracks drivers’ habits for the opportunity to lower their bill. One of the only downsides to Geico may be that the company has limited in-person offices. Customers will likely need to access their customer service via phone or online.

USAA

USAA may be the best insurance company you’ve never heard of — unless you’re in the military or a veteran, in which case you probably know about the company’s rock-solid coverage options and great prices. USAA only sells insurance to active-duty military, veterans and qualifying family members, but if you’re in that demographic, you may want to consider making it your first stop for a quote. If you don’t qualify, unfortunately you will need to find a different insurance company. Its average premium for Toledo drivers is a low $272 per year for minimum coverage and $1,027 per year for full coverage — which was the cheapest of all our average full coverage car insurance rates in Toledo. USAA is also at the top of J.D. Power’s customer satisfaction list (although it can’t be officially ranked due to eligibility restrictions), and its reputation for customer service is stellar.

State Farm

State Farm is well-known for offering extensive coverage with good potential discounts at a great price point on average. Its average annual cost for Toledo drivers for minimum and full coverage is $298 and $1,073, respectively. State Farm’s discount opportunities include several that reward good driving habits, including the company’s Drive Safe and Save program, and Steer Clear, which gives young drivers the chance to save up to 30 percent on their premium. However, State Farm doesn’t offer any gap insurance or accident forgiveness for its policies, so if those options are important to you, it may not be the best choice.

Auto-Owners

Auto-Owners offers a nice array of car insurance endorsements if you want to customize your auto insurance policy. However, the company doesn’t have as many digital tools available as some of its competitors. If a cheap rate is truly important to you, there are lots of ways to save money with Auto-Owners, as the company offers potential discounts for bundling, safety features, good students and more.

