Why you might want the Instacart Mastercard

The Instacart Mastercard may be a niche credit card, but it offers an interesting array of benefits for Instacart fans. Here are the highlights.

Rewards rate: Great rewards on an uncommon category

The Chase Instacart Mastercard’s standout feature is its 5 percent cash back rate on Instacart app and Instacart.com purchases, 5 percent back for travel purchases made through the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal, 2 percent cash back for restaurants, select streaming services and gas stations, and 1 percent for all other purchases.

The rate on Instacart.com purchases holds up well compared to the rate you’ll find on some of the best cash back cards for groceries, including the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card and the Prime Visa. But the major difference: the Instacart card could be more rewarding because it earns 5 percent cash back not only at U.S. supermarkets, but also at hundreds of popular retail stores. Even though Instacart is known for online grocery shopping and delivery, it partners with plenty of popular retail chains and wholesale clubs. With these options, people should be able to take advantage of 5 percent cash back at around 700 national, regional, and local retail brands.

Welcome offer: No purchase necessary

Chase and Instacart are offering new cardholders a free year of Instacart+ and a $100 Instacart credit with no spending requirement. You just need to be approved and open a card account. This could be an ideal way to try Instacart+ free for a year if you’re curious about the service.

Instacart+ normally costs $99.99 annually or $9.99 monthly, so cardholders are looking at $200 in combined value from the complimentary membership and the $100 credit. That might sound quite low, but its actually quite generous: it’s on par with the welcome offers found on several of the best no-annual-fee cards. You also don’t have to spend anything to earn it, unlike other rewards card bonuses that typically require you to spend $500 or more to earn a sign-up bonus.

Cardholder perks: Solid travel protections for a rewards card

The Chase Instacart card comes with an impressive list of travel and purchase protections like travel accident insurance and emergency assistant services, baggage delay insurance, purchase protection, lost luggage reimbursement, roadside assistance, extended warranty protection and no foreign transaction fees. It’s a rare treat to find so many protections in one no-annual-fee card (and one that isn’t strictly a travel card). These benefits bring a lot of value to your Instacart Mastercard, especially the travel insurance perks if you plan to use the card for travel purchases in the Chase Travel Center and bring it abroad with you.

The Instacart card also comes with a number of perks from Mastercard’s top-of-the-line World Elite benefits. This includes complimentary 24/7 concierge services, access to Mastercard Priceless® Experiences and exclusive offers from well-known brands for ride-sharing and online shopping.