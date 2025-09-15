Best high-yield savings rates today – September 15, 2025
Key takeaways
- Currently, the best rate on a high-yield savings account is 4.35% APY.
- The Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates this week, which could potentially spur lower rates on many savings accounts.
- The highest rates are more than seven times greater than the national average savings account rate.
As market watchers await this week’s Federal Reserve rate decision, top high-yield savings account rates currently remain at 4.35 percent annual percentage yield (APY). Savers seeking highly competitive yields have various options, with 12 banks offering 4.10 percent APY and higher — with minimum deposit requirements that range from $0 to $5,000.
The table below shows the best high-yield savings account rates, all from institutions that are monitored by Bankrate’s editorial staff. With all of these accounts, your money is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC), within the set limits and guidelines.
Today’s best high-yield savings accounts rates
|Bank
|APY
|Minimum opening deposit
|Bankrate’s savings account score
|ZYNLO Bank
|4.35%
|$0
|4.7/5
|Peak Bank
|4.35%
|$100
|4.9/5
|EverBank
|4.30%
|$0
|5.0/5
|Rising Bank
|4.30%
|$1,000
|4.7/5
|BrioDirect
|4.30%
|$5,000
|4.9/5
|Forbright Bank
|4.25%
|$0
|4.9/5
|Bread Savings
|4.25%
|$100
|4.9/5
|Jenius Bank
|4.20%
|$0
|4.7/5
|Openbank
|4.20%
|$500
|4.7/5
|Bask Bank
|4.15%
|$0
|5.0/5
|TAB Bank
|4.15%
|$0
|4.9/5
|Popular Direct
|4.10%
|$100
|4.9/5
The latest news from the Federal Reserve
Competitive banks often respond to Federal Reserve interest rate changes by increasing their APYs when the Fed hikes rates, and they may decrease APYs when the Fed cuts rates. So far, the Fed has held its benchmark federal fund rate at a range of 4.25-4.5 percent in 2025; however, policymakers are widely expected to cut rates during this week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.
Putting the pieces together, what are the implications for monetary policy? In the near term, risks to inflation are tilted to the upside, and risks to employment to the downside—a challenging situation. When our goals are in tension like this, our framework calls for us to balance both sides of our dual mandate.— Jerome Powell | Chairman, Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve
Alternatives to high-yield savings accounts in a falling-rate environment
Savings accounts have rates that are variable, meaning banks can change them at any time. An alternative that lets you lock in an APY for a set amount of time is a certificate of deposit (CD). Right now, the best CD rates are well above 4 percent APY, which is similar to the APYs of top high-yield savings accounts. The difference is that CDs typically have fixed APYs that remain the same for the duration of their terms — even if going rates on new accounts were to drop.
While the guaranteed rate can be a plus, one caveat is CDs usually come with early withdrawal penalties if you take the money out before the term ends. This penalty would eat into your interest and possibly even your principal. As such, money you may need for emergencies is better off in a liquid savings account.
In general, a decision on when to buy a CD should be made based on a person’s financial situation rather than the macroeconomic environment and trying to ‘time the market.’ For example: Am I confident I will not need access to these funds for the duration of the CD term? Does this CD fit into my broader investment strategy, including other cash and more volatile investments?— Adam Stockton, Head of retail deposits & lending at Curinos
Terms to know
Annual percentage yield (APY): A percentage that indicates how much interest a savings account earns in one year, which takes into account the effect of compounding.
Excessive transaction fee: Savings account holders are often limited to six withdrawals per month, with any additional ones triggering an excessive transaction fee.
Minimum deposit: Some banks require a set minimum opening deposit for new accounts. Similarly, some require you to maintain at least a certain balance to avoid monthly maintenance fees. It can pay to find a bank with no minimum deposit requirements.
Variable APY: A variable APY is a yield that can fluctuate at any time. Banks may change their APYs due to the need for more deposits or when the federal funds rate fluctuates.
Research methodology
Bankrate researches over 100 banks and credit unions, including some of the largest financial institutions, online-only banks, regional banks and credit unions with both open and restrictive membership policies.
To find the best high-yield savings accounts, we rated these institutions on their savings account’s APYs, monthly fees, minimum deposit requirements, access to funds and more. The highest-rated savings accounts from broadly-available banks and credit unions, that also had the highest APYs, made our list. Learn more about how we choose the best banking products and our methodology for reviewing banks.
