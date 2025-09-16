Best high-yield savings rates today – September 16, 2025

Key takeaways Today, you can find high-yield savings account rates of up to 4.35% APY.

APYs on some high-yield savings accounts may potentially decrease if the Federal Reserve cuts rates this week.

Highest APYs are around seven times the national average APY.

Today’s best high-yield savings accounts are earning up to 4.35 percent annual percentage yield (APY). These accounts let you earn much more interest than traditional savings accounts while keeping your money easily accessible.

Savings account rates are variable, meaning the bank can change them at any time. If the Federal Reserve cuts rates this week, your APY could decrease. That’s why it’s smart to compare rates regularly and know what your account is earning. Below you’ll find a table that lists the best high-yield savings accounts today.

Today’s best high-yield savings accounts rates

APYs are accurate as of September 16, 2025. APYs, minimum opening deposits and our Bankrate score may change. APYs and account availability could vary by region.

The latest news from the Federal Reserve

The Federal Reserve will meet this week to decide on interest rates. Most experts expect them to cut the federal funds rate, which influences savings account rates. After three rate cuts in late 2024, the Fed has kept rates steady so far in 2025. If the Fed cuts rates, you’ll likely see lower APYs on savings accounts soon after.

Putting the pieces together, what are the implications for monetary policy? In the near term, risks to inflation are tilted to the upside, and risks to employment to the downside—a challenging situation. When our goals are in tension like this, our framework calls for us to balance both sides of our dual mandate. — Jerome Powell | Chairman, Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve

Benefits of a savings account in any rate environment

A federal funds rate cut would potentially spur lower rates for borrowers and savers, alike. What should savers do? Even if rates decrease, you should keep adding money to your savings account. You need money set aside for unexpected expenses and your short-term goals. High-yield savings accounts will likely still earn more than regular checking or savings accounts, which makes them a good place to store your money.

Comparing your APY periodically to those of other high-yield savings accounts can help ensure you’re earning one that’s competitive.

Star Icon Keep in mind: Choose a bank that is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) or a credit union that is insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). Deposits are insured for up to $250,000 per depositor, per FDIC-insured bank, per ownership category.

It’s always a good time to open a high-yield savings account to earn more interest on your money compared to a standard savings account. High-yield savings accounts generally will always offer better interest rates than traditional accounts. — Autumn Knutson, CFP, founder and lead financial planner at Styled Wealth

Terms to know

Annual percentage yield (APY): A percentage that indicates how much interest a savings account earns in one year, which takes into account the effect of compounding.

Excessive transaction fee: Savings account holders are often limited to six withdrawals per month, with any additional ones triggering an excessive transaction fee.

Minimum deposit: Some banks require a set minimum opening deposit for new accounts. Similarly, some require you to maintain at least a certain balance to avoid monthly maintenance fees. It can pay to find a bank with no minimum deposit requirements.

Variable APY: A variable APY is a yield that can fluctuate at any time. Banks may change their APYs due to the need for more deposits or when the federal funds rate fluctuates.

Research methodology

Bankrate researches over 100 banks and credit unions, including some of the largest financial institutions, online-only banks, regional banks and credit unions with both open and restrictive membership policies.

To find the best high-yield savings accounts, we rated these institutions on their savings account’s APYs, monthly fees, minimum deposit requirements, access to funds and more. The highest-rated savings accounts from broadly-available banks and credit unions, that also had the highest APYs, made our list. Learn more about how we choose the best banking products and our methodology for reviewing banks.

Banks we monitor Caret Down Icon Alliant Credit Union, Ally Bank, Amerant Bank, America First Credit Union, American Airlines Federal Credit Union, American Express National Bank, Apple Bank, Arvest Bank, Axos Bank, Banesco USA, Bank of America, Bank of Hope, Bank5 Connect, BankPurely, BankUnited Direct, Barclays Bank, Bask Bank, BMO Alto, BMO Bank, Boeing Employees’ Credit Union, Bread Savings, BrioDirect, Capital One, CFG Bank, Charles Schwab Bank, Chase Bank, CIBC Bank USA, CIT Bank, Citibank, Citizens Access, Citizens Bank, Colorado Federal Savings Bank, Comerica Bank, Connexus Credit Union, Credit One Bank, Cross River Bank, Customers Bank, Delta Community Credit Union, Discover Bank, East West Bank, Emigrant Bank, Emigrant Direct Bank, EverBank, Fifth Third Bank, First Citizens Bank, First Internet Bank of Indiana, First National Bank of America, First Tech Credit Union, FNBO Direct, Forbright Bank, FourLeaf Federal Credit Union, Frost Bank, Golden 1 Credit Union, Heritage Bank, Huntington National Bank, iGOBanking.com, Jenius Bank, KeyBank, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Laurel Road, LendingClub Bank, Limelight Bank, Live Oak Bank, M.Y. Safra Bank, M&T Bank, Marcus by Goldman Sachs, Merrick Bank, Morgan Stanley Private Bank, Mountain America Credit Union, MySavingsDirect, Navy Federal Credit Union, NBKC Bank, North American Savings Bank, Northpointe Bank, Openbank, Patelco Credit Union, Peak Bank, Pentagon Federal Credit Union, PNC Bank, Popular Direct, Presidential Bank, Provident Bank, Quontic Bank, Quorum Federal Credit Union, Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union, Regions Bank, Ridgewood Savings Bank, Rising Bank, Salem Five Direct, Sallie Mae Bank, Santander Bank, SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, Security Service Federal Credit Union, SoFi, SouthState Bank, Star One Credit Union, State Employees’ Credit Union, Suncoast Credit Union, Synchrony Bank, Synovus Bank, TAB Bank, TD Bank, Texas Capital Bank, The Federal Savings Bank, Third Federal Savings and Loan, Truist Bank, UFB Direct, Umpqua Bank, US Bank, USAA Bank, Valley Bank, Varo Bank, Vio Bank, VyStar Credit Union, WebBank, Webster Bank, Wells Fargo, Western State Bank, Zions Bank, ZYNLO Bank