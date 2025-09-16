Best high-yield savings rates today – September 16, 2025
Key takeaways
- Today, you can find high-yield savings account rates of up to 4.35% APY.
- APYs on some high-yield savings accounts may potentially decrease if the Federal Reserve cuts rates this week.
- Highest APYs are around seven times the national average APY.
Today’s best high-yield savings accounts are earning up to 4.35 percent annual percentage yield (APY). These accounts let you earn much more interest than traditional savings accounts while keeping your money easily accessible.
Savings account rates are variable, meaning the bank can change them at any time. If the Federal Reserve cuts rates this week, your APY could decrease. That’s why it’s smart to compare rates regularly and know what your account is earning. Below you’ll find a table that lists the best high-yield savings accounts today.
Today’s best high-yield savings accounts rates
|Bank
|APY
|Minimum opening deposit
|Bankrate’s savings account score
|ZYNLO Bank
|4.35%
|$0
|4.7/5
|Peak Bank
|4.35%
|$100
|4.9/5
|EverBank
|4.30%
|$0
|5.0/5
|Rising Bank
|4.30%
|$1,000
|4.7/5
|BrioDirect
|4.30%
|$5,000
|4.9/5
|Forbright Bank
|4.25%
|$0
|4.9/5
|Bread Savings
|4.25%
|$100
|4.9/5
|Jenius Bank
|4.20%
|$0
|4.7/5
|Openbank
|4.20%
|$500
|4.7/5
|Bask Bank
|4.15%
|$0
|5.0/5
|TAB Bank
|4.15%
|$0
|4.9/5
|Popular Direct
|4.10%
|$100
|4.9/5
The latest news from the Federal Reserve
The Federal Reserve will meet this week to decide on interest rates. Most experts expect them to cut the federal funds rate, which influences savings account rates. After three rate cuts in late 2024, the Fed has kept rates steady so far in 2025. If the Fed cuts rates, you’ll likely see lower APYs on savings accounts soon after.
Putting the pieces together, what are the implications for monetary policy? In the near term, risks to inflation are tilted to the upside, and risks to employment to the downside—a challenging situation. When our goals are in tension like this, our framework calls for us to balance both sides of our dual mandate.— Jerome Powell | Chairman, Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve
Benefits of a savings account in any rate environment
A federal funds rate cut would potentially spur lower rates for borrowers and savers, alike. What should savers do? Even if rates decrease, you should keep adding money to your savings account. You need money set aside for unexpected expenses and your short-term goals. High-yield savings accounts will likely still earn more than regular checking or savings accounts, which makes them a good place to store your money.
Comparing your APY periodically to those of other high-yield savings accounts can help ensure you’re earning one that’s competitive.
Keep in mind: Choose a bank that is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) or a credit union that is insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). Deposits are insured for up to $250,000 per depositor, per FDIC-insured bank, per ownership category.
It’s always a good time to open a high-yield savings account to earn more interest on your money compared to a standard savings account. High-yield savings accounts generally will always offer better interest rates than traditional accounts.— Autumn Knutson, CFP, founder and lead financial planner at Styled Wealth
Terms to know
Annual percentage yield (APY): A percentage that indicates how much interest a savings account earns in one year, which takes into account the effect of compounding.
Excessive transaction fee: Savings account holders are often limited to six withdrawals per month, with any additional ones triggering an excessive transaction fee.
Minimum deposit: Some banks require a set minimum opening deposit for new accounts. Similarly, some require you to maintain at least a certain balance to avoid monthly maintenance fees. It can pay to find a bank with no minimum deposit requirements.
Variable APY: A variable APY is a yield that can fluctuate at any time. Banks may change their APYs due to the need for more deposits or when the federal funds rate fluctuates.
Research methodology
Bankrate researches over 100 banks and credit unions, including some of the largest financial institutions, online-only banks, regional banks and credit unions with both open and restrictive membership policies.
To find the best high-yield savings accounts, we rated these institutions on their savings account’s APYs, monthly fees, minimum deposit requirements, access to funds and more. The highest-rated savings accounts from broadly-available banks and credit unions, that also had the highest APYs, made our list. Learn more about how we choose the best banking products and our methodology for reviewing banks.
Why we ask for feedback Your feedback helps us improve our content and services. It takes less than a minute to complete.
Your responses are anonymous and will only be used for improving our website.