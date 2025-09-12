Best high-yield savings rates today – September 12, 2025
Key takeaways
- Currently, the best rate on a high-yield savings account is 4.35% APY.
- The Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates next week, which could potentially spur lower rates on many savings accounts.
- The highest rates are more than seven times greater than the national average savings account rate.
As market watchers await next week’s Federal Reserve rate decision, top high-yield savings account rates currently remain at 4.35 percent annual percentage yield (APY). Savers seeking highly competitive yields have various options, with 12 banks offering 4.10 percent APY and higher — with minimum deposit requirements that range from $0 to $5,000.
The table below shows the best high-yield savings account rates, all from institutions that are monitored by Bankrate’s editorial staff. With all of these accounts, your money is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC), within the set limits and guidelines.
Today’s best high-yield savings accounts rates
|Bank
|APY
|Minimum opening deposit
|Bankrate’s savings account score
|ZYNLO Bank
|4.35%
|$0
|4.7/5
|Peak Bank
|4.35%
|$100
|4.9/5
|EverBank
|4.30%
|$0
|5.0/5
|Rising Bank
|4.30%
|$1,000
|4.7/5
|BrioDirect
|4.30%
|$5,000
|4.9/5
|Forbright Bank
|4.25%
|$0
|4.9/5
|Bread Savings
|4.25%
|$100
|4.9/5
|Jenius Bank
|4.20%
|$0
|4.7/5
|Openbank
|4.20%
|$500
|4.7/5
|Bask Bank
|4.15%
|$0
|5.0/5
|TAB Bank
|4.15%
|$0
|4.9/5
|Popular Direct
|4.10%
|$100
|4.9/5
The latest news from the Federal Reserve
Competitive banks often respond to Federal Reserve interest rate changes by increasing their APYs when the Fed hikes rates, and they may decrease APYs when the Fed cuts rates. So far, the Fed has held its benchmark federal fund rate at a range of 4.25-4.5 percent in 2025; however, policymakers are widely expected to cut rates during next week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.
Putting the pieces together, what are the implications for monetary policy? In the near term, risks to inflation are tilted to the upside, and risks to employment to the downside—a challenging situation. When our goals are in tension like this, our framework calls for us to balance both sides of our dual mandate.— Jerome Powell | Chairman, Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve
Pros of a savings accounts in any rate environment
Keeping your money in a liquid savings account makes it easily accessible for unplanned expenses or other short-term savings goals. What’s more, it’s often safer to keep your money in a federally insured savings account than stashing it at home, where it’s subject to becoming lost, stolen or damaged.
Plus, when your money is in a savings account that earns a competitive yield, it’s earning a greater APY than it would in an ordinary savings account that’s earning a lackluster APY. For instance, $10,000 in a high-yield savings account could earn up to $435 in one year, whereas the same amount would only earn around $3 over a year in an account that earns a low rate of 0.03 percent APY.
Keep in mind: Choose a bank that is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) or a credit union that is insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). Deposits are insured for up to $250,000 per depositor, per FDIC-insured bank, per ownership category.
High-yield savings accounts are a great place to keep cash that needs to stay on the sidelines, like your emergency fund or money for short-term goals. If your cash is just sitting, it might as well be earning something.— Jamie Bosse, CFP with CGN Advisors
Terms to know
Annual percentage yield (APY): A percentage that indicates how much interest a savings account earns in one year, which takes into account the effect of compounding.
Excessive transaction fee: Savings account holders are often limited to six withdrawals per month, with any additional ones triggering an excessive transaction fee.
Minimum deposit: Some banks require a set minimum opening deposit for new accounts. Similarly, some require you to maintain at least a certain balance to avoid monthly maintenance fees. It can pay to find a bank with no minimum deposit requirements.
Variable APY: A variable APY is a yield that can fluctuate at any time. Banks may change their APYs due to the need for more deposits or when the federal funds rate fluctuates.
Research methodology
Bankrate researches over 100 banks and credit unions, including some of the largest financial institutions, online-only banks, regional banks and credit unions with both open and restrictive membership policies.
To find the best high-yield savings accounts, we rated these institutions on their savings account’s APYs, monthly fees, minimum deposit requirements, access to funds and more. The highest-rated savings accounts from broadly-available banks and credit unions, that also had the highest APYs, made our list. Learn more about how we choose the best banking products and our methodology for reviewing banks.
