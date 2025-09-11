Best high-yield savings rates today – September 11, 2025

Key takeaways Today, you can find high-yield savings account rates of up to 4.35% APY.

The weakening jobs market could potentially increase the odds the Federal Reserve will cut rates next week. Lower rates may lead to decreases in savings account APYs.

Look to high-yield savings accounts for APYs more than seven times the national average APY.

The best high-yield savings accounts today earn up to 4.35 percent annual percentage yield (APY), and that top rate is offered from ZYNLO Bank and Peak Bank. These accounts require minimum opening deposits of $0 and $100, respectively. Several other accounts earn a slightly lower APY, so savers have various options to choose from.

The table below shows 12 of the best high-yield savings account rates, all from institutions that are monitored by Bankrate’s editorial staff. With all of these accounts, your money is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC), within the set limits and guidelines.

Today’s best high-yield savings accounts rates

APYs are accurate as of September 11, 2025. APYs, minimum opening deposits and our Bankrate score may change. APYs and account availability could vary by region.

The latest news from the Federal Reserve

On Sept. 17, Federal Reserve policymakers will announce whether they will change rates. While they haven’t adjusted rates in 2025, they’re widely expected to do so next week. When the Fed increases rates, banks often follow suit by raising their APYs — and similarly, when the Fed cuts rates, banks commonly lower their APYs. As such, a Fed rate cut could result in decreases to APYs on various high-yield savings accounts.

How soon banks would react to a Fed rate cut by lowering their APYs may vary among institutions. In fact, some have already started lowering their offerings this year, possibly in anticipation of a Fed rate cut. For example, the top high-yield savings account APY has inched down — by around 15 basis points, or 0.15 percentage-point, since the spring — among accounts monitored by Bankrate’s editorial team.

Historically, Fed rate cuts (and hikes) tend to impact things like the rate on high-yield savings accounts relatively quickly, but some institutions may move faster than others. — William Merz, CFA | Head of capital markets research, U.S. Bank Asset Management Group

High-yield savings accounts still a safe place when rates are falling

A lower federal funds rate would likely cause APYs on many competitive savings accounts to fall, in turn. Even if APYs were to slide further, an FDIC-insured bank account remains a safe, stable place to set aside funds for emergencies or other short-term savings goals.

For now, top APYs on high-yield savings accounts remain well above the rate of inflation, which means your money in such an account isn’t losing purchasing power at this time.

Star Icon Keep in mind: Choose a bank that is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) or a credit union that is insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). Deposits are insured for up to $250,000 per depositor, per FDIC-insured bank, per ownership category.

As a banking reporter, I've interviewed various experts over the years who say the primary benefit of a federally insured savings account is that it provides a safe place for easy access to your emergency fund. That said, the historically high APYs on many accounts these days are an added bonus often worth seeking out. — Karen Bennett, Senior Consumer Banking Reporter | Bankrate

Terms to know

Annual percentage yield (APY): A percentage that indicates how much interest a savings account earns in one year, which takes into account the effect of compounding.

Excessive transaction fee: Savings account holders are often limited to six withdrawals per month, with any additional ones triggering an excessive transaction fee.

Minimum deposit: Some banks require a set minimum opening deposit for new accounts. Similarly, some require you to maintain at least a certain balance to avoid monthly maintenance fees. It can pay to find a bank with no minimum deposit requirements.

Variable APY: A variable APY is a yield that can fluctuate at any time. Banks may change their APYs due to the need for more deposits or when the federal funds rate fluctuates.

Research methodology

Bankrate researches over 100 banks and credit unions, including some of the largest financial institutions, online-only banks, regional banks and credit unions with both open and restrictive membership policies.

To find the best high-yield savings accounts, we rated these institutions on their savings account’s APYs, monthly fees, minimum deposit requirements, access to funds and more. The highest-rated savings accounts from broadly-available banks and credit unions, that also had the highest APYs, made our list. Learn more about how we choose the best banking products and our methodology for reviewing banks.

