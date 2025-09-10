With Fed expected to cut, mortgage rates fall to lowest levels in nearly a year
Current mortgage rates
|Loan type
|Current
|4 weeks ago
|One year ago
|52-week average
|52-week low
|30-year
|6.38%
|6.61%
|6.31%
|6.79%
|6.20%
|15-year
|5.53%
|5.80%
|5.54%
|6.00%
|5.40%
|30-year jumbo
|6.46%
|6.62%
|6.52%
|6.81%
|6.36%
The 30-year fixed mortgages in this week’s survey had an average total of 0.31 discount and origination points. Discount points are a way to lower your mortgage rate, while origination points are fees lenders charge to create, review and process your loan.
Monthly mortgage payment at today’s rates
The national median family income for 2025 is $104,200, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and the median price of an existing home sold in July 2025 was $422,400, according to the National Association of Realtors. Based on a 20 percent down payment and a 6.38 percent mortgage rate, the monthly payment of $2,109 amounts to 24 percent of the typical family’s monthly income.
“Affordability is still a challenge,” says Lisa Sturtevant, chief economist at Bright MLS, a listing service in the Mid-Atlantic region. “Some buyers are waiting both for rates and prices to come down before they get into the market.”
What will happen to mortgage rates in 2025?
Amid expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next week, mortgage rates fell to their lowest level in nearly a year, dropping to 6.38 percent this week, according to Bankrate’s national survey of lenders. It’s the lowest level since early October of last year.
“These lower rates reflect growing market optimism that the Federal Reserve is likely to cut rates at its next meeting on Sept. 17, with further cuts expected through the end of the year,” says Samir Dedhia, CEO of One Real Mortgage.
While the Fed decided to leave the federal funds rate untouched at its last meeting, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell suggested in recent comments made at Jackson Hole that a rate cut could be coming at the central bank’s Sept. 17 meeting. Friday’s tepid jobs report seemed to seal the deal — the central bank is poised to cut. Mortgage rates didn’t respond to the Fed’s three consecutive cuts last year, though — a reminder that fixed mortgage rates are not set directly by the Fed but by investor appetite, particularly for 10-year Treasury bonds. When there’s uncertainty in the market, investors buy Treasury bonds, which in turn drives yields — and, often, mortgage rates — downward.
Meanwhile, the U.S. economy seems to be back on track: The gross domestic product grew by an impressive 3 percent in the second quarter, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis said last month. However, President Donald Trump’s tariff policies have been blamed for an increase in inflation, which moved up to 2.7 percent in June and stayed at 2.7 percent for July, making little progress toward the Fed’s inflation target of 2 percent. As of Wednesday afternoon, 10-year Treasury yields were below 4.1 percent.
