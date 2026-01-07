Skip to Main Content

Mortgage rates dip amid hopes of downward trend

Jeff Ostrowski Michele Petry
Written by
Jeff Ostrowski,
Edited by
Michele Petry
Published on January 07, 2026 | 2 min read

Bankrate is always editorially independent. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for . Our is to ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

A house on a stack of money
Image by PM Images/Getty Images; Illustration by Hunter Newton/Bankrate
Mortgage rates dipped this week, with the 30-year fixed rate averaging 6.24%, down from 6.25% last week and the lowest level since September 2024, according to Bankrate’s latest lender survey.

Current mortgage rates

Loan type Current 4 weeks ago One year ago 52-week average 52-week low
30-year 6.24% 6.34% 7.08% 6.65% 6.24%
15-year 5.54% 5.59% 6.30% 5.88% 5.50%
30-year jumbo 6.42% 6.52% 7.07% 6.71% 6.31%

The 30-year fixed mortgages in this week’s survey had an average total of 0.31 discount and origination points. Discount points are a way to lower your mortgage rate, while origination points are fees lenders charge to create, review and process your loan.

Learn more: Will mortgage rates go down this upcoming week?
couple walking with baby stroller in front of house with white picket fence

Shop smarter for mortgage rates

Bankrate connects you to the latest lender offers, tailored to you. Find your low rate today.

Explore mortgage rates

Monthly mortgage payment at today’s rates

The national median family income for 2025 was $104,200, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and the median price of an existing home sold in November 2025 was $409,200, according to the National Association of Realtors. Based on a 20% down payment and a 6.24% mortgage rate, the monthly payment of $2,013 amounts to about 23% of the typical family’s monthly income.

“With more housing inventory coming online and home prices starting to level off, this remains a promising environment for those looking to buy or refinance,” says Samir Dedhia, CEO of One Real Mortgage.  

What will happen to mortgage rates in 2026?

At the end of 2025, all eyes in the mortgage market were on the delayed release of third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) numbers. That report came Dec. 23 from the Commerce Department, which said the U.S. economy expanded at a surprisingly strong 4.3% in the summer months.

What does that mean for mortgage rates? The old saw is that good economic news boosts mortgage rates, while bad economic news pushes them down.

“I expect the average 30-year fixed rate to fall below 6% for the first time since the summer of 2022,” says Ted Rossman, Bankrate senior industry analyst. “It could go as low as 5.5%, given anticipated Fed rate cuts and a recession scare. But stubbornly high inflation readings and rumblings of a less independent Fed could apply upward pressure at other times of the year. The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate should bounce around 6% — sometimes a little lower, sometimes a little higher — throughout much of 2026.”

The Mortgage Bankers Association is more optimistic about the U.S. economy — and pessimistic about mortgage rates. While some housing economists do expect 30-year mortgage rates to dip below 6% in 2026, the trade group sees a growing economy and stubborn inflation, and therefore expects mortgage rates to hold at 6.4% for the entire year.

Learn more: How are mortgage rates set?
Did you find this page helpful?
Info Icon
Help us improve our content
Written by
Jeff Ostrowski Arrow Right Icon
Writer and Housing Market Analyst
Jeff Ostrowski covers mortgages and the housing market. Before joining Bankrate in 2020, he spent more than 20 years writing about real estate, business, the economy and politics.