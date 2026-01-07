HELOCs soar above 8% to start year; home equity loans drop modestly
A huge jump in HELOC rates to start the new year. The $30,000 home equity line of soared 59 basis points to 8.22%, as a major lender ended promotions, according to Bankrate’s national survey of lenders. Meanwhile, the benchmark five-year $30,000 home equity loan dropped two basis points to 7.97%.
Before tapping into home equity, borrowers should carefully consider whether it’s the right financial tool for their situation, says Carl Holubowich, certified financial planner and principal at the Washington, DC–based firm Armstrong, Fleming & Moore.
“Converting home equity to cash requires that you borrow,” he says. “That means you convert what is an asset into what is now a liability — you have to borrow from somebody and eventually pay that back. Make sure that it fits in your budget. Are you trying to refinance higher-interest-rate debt? Or are you using it to go on vacation? Does it really make sense?”
|Current
|4 weeks ago
|One year ago
|52-week average
|52-week low
|HELOC
|8.22%
|7.81%
|8.27%
|8.07%
|7.63%
|5-year home equity loan
|7.97%
|7.99%
|8.43%
|8.24%
|7.97%
|10-year home equity loan
|8.16%
|8.18%
|8.55%
|8.39%
|8.16%
|15-year home equity loan
|8.10%
|8.13%
|8.49%
|8.32%
|8.10%
|Note: The home equity rates in this survey assume a line or loan amount of $30,000.
What’s driving home equity rates today?
Home equity rates are driven primarily by two factors — Federal Reserve policy and long-term inflation expectations. The Fed cut rates three times in 2025, sending HELOCs and home equity loans to their lowest levels in two years.
More relief could be on the way in 2026. Ted Rossman, Bankrate’s senior industry analyst, forecasts that home equity rates will continue edging lower if the Fed delivers the three quarter-point cuts currently projected for 2026.
According to Rossman, the Fed is now more focused on labor market conditions than on inflation pressures. He believes the economy will stay in good shape this year and that could increase the appetite for home equity borrowing. “That could actually apply a little downward pressure on rates, too,” he says.
Current home equity rates vs. rates on other types of credit
Because HELOCs and home equity loans use your home as collateral, their rates tend to be much less expensive — more akin to current mortgage rates — than the interest charged on credit cards or personal loans, which aren’t secured.
|Credit type
|Average rate
|HELOC
|8.22%
|Home equity loan
|7.97%
|Credit card
|19.65%
|Personal loan
|12.20%
|Source: Bankrate national survey of lenders, Jan. 7
While average rates are useful to know, the individual offer you receive on a particular HELOC or new home equity loan reflects additional factors, like your creditworthiness and financials. Then there’s the value of your home and the size of your ownership stake. Lenders generally limit all your home loans (including your mortgage) to a maximum of 80% to 85% of your home’s worth.
Keep in mind: Even if you’re able to secure a favorable rate from a lender, home equity products are still relatively high-cost debt.
- On average, mortgage-holding homeowners’ equity stakes have risen 142% nationwide since 2020, according to a Bankrate study on states with the most and least home equity gains.
- Sixty-eight percent of homeowners view home equity and their home as a means of creating generational wealth, according to a TD Bank survey.
- Borrower equity declined in the third quarter of 2025 by almost $374 billion to $17.1 trillion, according to Cotality.
- As of the third quarter of 2025, HELOC limits rose by $8 billion, continuing growth that began in 2022, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York
- In 2024, 46% of borrowers cited home renovations as the reason for applying for a home equity loan, down from 65% in 2022, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s 2025 Home Equity Lending Study.
