Homeowners looking to tap their equity could get more welcome news in 2025 as the rates on home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) and home equity loans stand to trend lower, according to Greg McBride, CFA, chief financial analyst for Bankrate.

McBride forecasts HELOCs to average 7.25 percent — a low not seen since 2022 — and home equity loans to average 7.90 percent.

“HELOC rates are coming down; they’re coming down at a faster rate than home equity loans and the gap has closed,” McBride says. “It’s a little bit like the walker who gets a 10-minute head start on the runner. Eventually, the runner is going to be at parity with the walker, but that doesn’t mean they’re moving at the same speed.”

Mortgage Percent Icon Home equity rates forecast HELOC rates this year and last 2024 low: 8.36% (December) 2024 high: 10.16% (January) 2025 forecast: 7.25% Home equity loan rates this year and last 2024 low: 8.35% (October) 2024 high: 8.98% (January) 2025 forecast: 7.90%

What happened to HELOC rates in 2024

As inflation eased, the Federal Reserve began cutting rates in September, the first such move since 2020. The cuts have been a key factor driving HELOC rates, which are variable. HELOC rates fell from a high of 10.16 percent at the beginning of 2024 to an average 8.36 percent at the end of the year, according to Bankrate’s national survey of lenders.

Of course, more Fed cuts in 2025 could translate to further declines.

“I am forecasting three rate cuts from the Fed and that will translate most directly to home equity lines,” McBride says. “An environment where the economy is in good shape and homeowners have a pile of equity to draw from is also conducive to more marketing efforts and things like introductory rates.”

What happened to home equity loan rates in 2024

While home equity loans bobbed around a bit in 2024, they fell more modestly than HELOCs, dropping from a high of 8.98 percent in January to 8.41 percent by the end of the year.

Home prices are at record highs and homeowners are sitting on more equity than ever. Add to that elevated mortgage rates, and more of those homeowners could opt to tap that equity in 2025.

“Anybody who’s got a first mortgage at 3, 4 or 5 percent, they’re not going to do a cash-out refinance to tap into their equity,” McBride says. “They’re going to look at a home equity line of credit or a fixed-rate home equity loan. That’s a dynamic that’s been in play in 2024. I expect that to continue in 2025.”

Still, McBride says accessing home equity is a relatively pricey proposition today compared to years past.

“This is not the 2010s where rates were really low and you could justify revolving that balance because on an after-tax basis, it was costing you next to nothing,” McBride says. “That is not the case anymore. If you borrow it, you’ve got to have a game plan for how you’re going to pay it back because it’s costly debt now.”

