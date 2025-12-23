Mortgage rates hold steady after Fed rate cut
Current mortgage rates
|Loan type
|Current
|4 weeks ago
|One year ago
|52-week average
|52-week low
|30-year
|6.30%
|6.32%
|6.94%
|6.68%
|6.25%
|15-year
|5.57%
|5.57%
|6.16%
|5.89%
|5.50%
|30-year jumbo
|6.49%
|6.47%
|6.94%
|6.73%
|6.31%
The 30-year fixed mortgages in this week’s survey had an average total of 0.34 discount and origination points. Discount points are a way to lower your mortgage rate, while origination points are fees lenders charge to create, review and process your loan.
Shop smarter for mortgage rates
Monthly mortgage payment at today’s rates
The national median family income for 2025 is $104,200, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and the median price of an existing home sold in November 2025 was $409,200, according to the National Association of Realtors. Based on a 20% down payment and a 6.30% mortgage rate, the monthly payment of $2,026 amounts to about 23% of the typical family’s monthly income.
“With more housing inventory coming online and home prices starting to level off, this remains a promising environment for those looking to buy or refinance,” says Samir Dedhia, CEO of One Real Mortgage.
What will happen to mortgage rates in 2026?
All eyes in the mortgage market were on the delayed release of third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) numbers. That report came Dec. 23 from the Commerce Department, which said the U.S. economy expanded at a surprisingly strong 4.3% in the summer months.
What does that mean for mortgage rates? The old saw is that good economic news boosts mortgage rates, while bad economic news pushes them down.
“As good economic news is released — such as the 4.3% GDP numbers prior to the government shutdown — money will flow back into the stock market and away from bonds,” says Derek Egeberg, senior loan officer at MortgageOne in Yuma, Arizona. “Watch for rates to increase over this entire holiday season as investors still see opportunities and gains in the stock market and less of a need to shelter money in bonds, aka mortgages.”
The Mortgage Bankers Association is similarly optimistic about the U.S. economy — and pessimistic about mortgage rates. While some housing economists expect 30-year mortgage rates to dip below 6% in 2026, the trade group sees a growing economy and stubborn inflation, and therefore expects mortgage rates to hold at 6.4% for the entire year.
Ken Johnson, a finance professor at the University of Mississippi, draws a similar conclusion: “The long-term picture is not very rosy for an improving mortgage rate environment.”
