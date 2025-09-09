Best high-yield savings rates today – September 9, 2025

Key takeaways It pays to shop around for a competitive rate, and today’s top high-yield savings account earns 4.35% APY.

The highest rates are more than seven times greater than the national average savings account rate.

The Federal Reserve has held its benchmark rate steady so far in 2025, and high-yield savings account APYs remain elevated. However, officials are expected to cut interest rates next week, and banks may lower APYs, in turn.

Today’s best high-yield savings accounts are earning annual percentage yields (APYs) of up to 4.35 percent. In all, competitive APYs of 4.15 percent or greater aren’t difficult to find from various online-only banks that are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC).

Perusing the top rates can prove useful whether you’re shopping for a new account or want to see how your current APY stacks up against those from other banks. The table below lists the best high-yield savings account rates as well as minimum deposit requirements that range from $0 to $5,000.

Today’s best high-yield savings accounts rates

APYs are accurate as of September 9, 2025. APYs, minimum opening deposits and our Bankrate score may change. APYs and account availability could vary by region.

The latest news from the Federal Reserve

As we approach the Federal Reserve’s rate-setting meeting next week, market watchers eagerly wait to see whether the central bank will lower its benchmark rate. Officials’ upcoming rate decision comes after the latest jobs data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) shows non-farm payrolls increased by just 22,000 in August — which was below the gain of 75,000 that jobs economists’ expected, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell referenced the softening labor market in remarks last month, and he suggested the possibility of a September rate adjustment. He also referenced the risk of tariffs causing increased inflation. The Fed’s dual mandate consists of promoting maximum employment and price stability. It aims to reach these goals through adjusting the federal funds rate.

We also continue to view a longer-run inflation rate of 2 percent as most consistent with our dual-mandate goals. We believe that our commitment to this target is a key factor helping keep longer-term inflation expectations well anchored. — Jerome Powell | Chairman, Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve

Benefits of a savings account in any rate environment

A federal funds rate cut would potentially spur lower rates for borrowers and savers, alike. What should savers do? Even if your savings account’s APY decreases, it’s important to continue adding money to it for emergencies and other short-term expenses. Comparing your APY periodically to those of other high-yield savings accounts can help ensure you’re earning one that’s competitive.

Star Icon Keep in mind: Choose a bank that is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) or a credit union that is insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). Deposits are insured for up to $250,000 per depositor, per FDIC-insured bank, per ownership category.

It’s always a good time to open a high-yield savings account to earn more interest on your money compared to a standard savings account. High-yield savings accounts generally will always offer better interest rates than traditional accounts. — Autumn Knutson, CFP, founder and lead financial planner at Styled Wealth

Terms to know

Annual percentage yield (APY): A percentage that indicates how much interest a savings account earns in one year, which takes into account the effect of compounding.

Excessive transaction fee: Savings account holders are often limited to six withdrawals per month, with any additional ones triggering an excessive transaction fee.

Minimum deposit: Some banks require a set minimum opening deposit for new accounts. Similarly, some require you to maintain at least a certain balance to avoid monthly maintenance fees. It can pay to find a bank with no minimum deposit requirements.

Variable APY: A variable APY is a yield that can fluctuate at any time. Banks may change their APYs due to the need for more deposits or when the federal funds rate fluctuates.

Research methodology

Bankrate researches over 100 banks and credit unions, including some of the largest financial institutions, online-only banks, regional banks and credit unions with both open and restrictive membership policies.

To find the best high-yield savings accounts, we rated these institutions on their savings account’s APYs, monthly fees, minimum deposit requirements, access to funds and more. The highest-rated savings accounts from broadly-available banks and credit unions, that also had the highest APYs, made our list. Learn more about how we choose the best banking products and our methodology for reviewing banks.

Banks we monitor Caret Down Icon Alliant Credit Union, Ally Bank, Amerant Bank, America First Credit Union, American Airlines Federal Credit Union, American Express National Bank, Apple Bank, Arvest Bank, Axos Bank, Banesco USA, Bank of America, Bank of Hope, Bank5 Connect, BankPurely, BankUnited Direct, Barclays Bank, Bask Bank, BMO Alto, BMO Bank, Boeing Employees’ Credit Union, Bread Savings, BrioDirect, Capital One, CFG Bank, Charles Schwab Bank, Chase Bank, CIBC Bank USA, CIT Bank, Citibank, Citizens Access, Citizens Bank, Colorado Federal Savings Bank, Comerica Bank, Connexus Credit Union, Credit One Bank, Cross River Bank, Customers Bank, Delta Community Credit Union, Discover Bank, East West Bank, Emigrant Bank, Emigrant Direct Bank, EverBank, Fifth Third Bank, First Citizens Bank, First Internet Bank of Indiana, First National Bank of America, First Tech Credit Union, FNBO Direct, Forbright Bank, FourLeaf Federal Credit Union, Frost Bank, Golden 1 Credit Union, Heritage Bank, Huntington National Bank, iGOBanking.com, Jenius Bank, KeyBank, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Laurel Road, LendingClub Bank, Limelight Bank, Live Oak Bank, M.Y. Safra Bank, M&T Bank, Marcus by Goldman Sachs, Merrick Bank, Morgan Stanley Private Bank, Mountain America Credit Union, MySavingsDirect, Navy Federal Credit Union, NBKC Bank, North American Savings Bank, Northpointe Bank, Openbank, Patelco Credit Union, Peak Bank, Pentagon Federal Credit Union, PNC Bank, Popular Direct, Presidential Bank, Provident Bank, Quontic Bank, Quorum Federal Credit Union, Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union, Regions Bank, Ridgewood Savings Bank, Rising Bank, Salem Five Direct, Sallie Mae Bank, Santander Bank, SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, Security Service Federal Credit Union, SoFi, SouthState Bank, Star One Credit Union, State Employees’ Credit Union, Suncoast Credit Union, Synchrony Bank, Synovus Bank, TAB Bank, TD Bank, Texas Capital Bank, The Federal Savings Bank, Third Federal Savings and Loan, Truist Bank, UFB Direct, Umpqua Bank, US Bank, USAA Bank, Valley Bank, Varo Bank, Vio Bank, VyStar Credit Union, WebBank, Webster Bank, Wells Fargo, Western State Bank, Zions Bank, ZYNLO Bank