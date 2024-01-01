Guiding you through life’s financial journey

Compare rates, crunch numbers and get expert guidance for life’s biggest financial moments.

Credit Card
Credit cards
Loan
Personal loans
Home Equity
Home equity
Invest Rate
Investing
Mortgage
Home purchase
Dollar Reload
Home refinance
Savings
High-yield savings
Cd Rates
CD rates

The Bankrate Award winners are here

Skip the searching and find the top financial products of 2024, all in one spot. From insurance companies to investment accounts, we've got you covered with our top picks in every category.

See the winners
Bankrate's image file

Exclusive insights from our expert analysts

“At a time of record high credit card rates, we see a record high number of Americans carrying credit card debt that exceeds their emergency savings”

– Greg McBride, CFA

Americans With More Credit Card Debt Than Emergency Savings Remains at All-Time High

According to a new Bankrate survey, over a third of American households (36%) have more credit card debt than emergency savings for the second consecutive year, and the highest percentage since polling began in 2011.
Read the survey
The trusted provider of accurate rates and financial information
Wall Street Journal
USA Today
The New York Times
CNN
Bloomberg
ABC
Family celebrating together outdoors Woman relaxing with dog outdoors Girl playing outside on slide
Over 200 financial calculators

Find answers, fast

Mortgage
Mortgage calculator
Rates
Simple savings
Mortgage Percent
Amortization
Dollar
Cost-of-living
Mortgage Market
Home affordability
Credit Card
Credit card payoff
Cd
CD calculator
Credit Card Balance Transfer
Balance transfer
Loan
Loan calculator
Calculator
See all calculators

A better rate is waiting

National average banking rates

1 Year CD 1.72%
3 Year CD 1.41%
5 Year CD 1.43%
Savings Account 0.57%
|

Trusted news and reviews, published daily

See all news
mom working on a laptop at home

Should you use a HELOC to pay off your mortgage?

7 min read

A couple signs mortgage documents

What are real estate transfer taxes?

3 min read

American Pacific Northwest suburban home photographed on a sunny spring day

Do I really need a 20 percent down payment for a house?

6 min read

A father and sons

What is a gift letter for a mortgage?

10 min read

Family watering garden in backyard on summer morning

What is the first-time homebuyer tax credit?

5 min read

Reviews and recommendations

Advertiser disclosure

Bankrate independently researches financial companies and rates them according to an objective set of criteria. For more information on how we stay impartial, check out our editorial integrity policy.

Reviews by category

REVIEWS OF TOP BANKS

logo
4.1
Bankrate Review
logo
4.6
Bankrate Review
logo
4.5
Bankrate Review

REVIEWS OF TOP MORTGAGE LENDERS

logo
4.6
Bankrate Review
logo
4.8
Bankrate Review
logo
4.9
Bankrate Review