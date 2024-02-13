In addition to assessing each company’s average rates, we also assessed other factors like breadth of coverage options, digital experience and ratings from third party organizations such as J.D. Power , AM Best, S&P, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) and Moodys. We used all of this information to calculate a Bankrate Score out of a possible five points to help you quickly evaluate each carrier and make more informed decisions when looking for the best cheap car insurance in Chicago.

Geico

In addition to offering the lowest average car insurance rates on our list, Geico also provides robust digital options for its policyholders who prefer to service their car insurance policy online, which is one reason the company earned the highest Bankrate Score on our list. Geico received the second-highest score in the 2023 J.D. Power Insurance Digital Experience Study in the service category. However, it did not fare as well with customers who prefer to shop for their policy online and its coverage options are pretty standard without a lot of potential endorsements, so it might not be the best option for someone who wants to truly customize their car insurance policy and purchase it online.

Mercury

Offering some of the lowest rates on our list for the Chicago area, Mercury has been in the insurance business for over 60 years. It offers competitive rates on average, comprehensive digital tools for policy management and a strong presence of local agents in areas served. It also offers rideshare insurance if you happen to have a side hustle driving for Uber or Lyft. However, Mercury does not offer as many potential discounts as some of its competitors and it also does not offer gap insurance, so if budget is your main concern or you just financed an expensive new car, there may be better options.

Secura

Secura is a smaller, regional insurance company, but it could be a strong contender for some drivers. In many cases, Secura offers relatively low rates, local agents, robust travel assistance coverage and the company prides itself on maintaining a high social responsibility standard. However, while the company offers competitive rates on bundled policies, it only sells auto insurance as a bundle with homeowners insurance, so if you don’t own a home or don’t want to switch home insurance companies, it may not be a good option for you.

State Farm

While it may not offer the lowest average car insurance rates on our list, its average full coverage auto insurance premium for Chicago drivers is still well below the city average. State Farm won the Bankrate Award for the best auto insurance company for high-risk drivers who have an accident or ticket on their record, so it might be worth considering if you have a few dings in your driving history. It might also appeal to people who prefer exclusive local agents as well as those who prefer to do their business online as the company is recognized for providing both options in a way that satisfies customers based on its J.D. Power scores in both the Auto Insurance and Insurance Digital Experience studies. It does, not, however, have 24/7 customer service, nor does it offer gap insurance or accident forgiveness, so if any of these things are important to you, it may not be the best choice.

Erie

Although Erie has the highest average rates on our list, its average full coverage premiums still come in well under Chicago’s average rate, and its Rate Lock program means that drivers could enjoy stable premiums over time as long as they don’t make significant policy changes (adding a driver, changing vehicles or moving). It also offers pet coverage as part of its auto policies, so those with a furry family member may appreciate that detail. Additionally, it received the highest possible score (among officially ranked companies) in the 2023 J.D. Power Auto Insurance Study, which reflects that strong customer service is a top priority. Erie does offer limited options for online or mobile management of policies and claims, although it does rank fairly well for its digital shopping experience. If servicing your policy and filing claims online is important to you, it might not be the best option. Additionally, it does not currently offer telematics or usage-based programs, so drivers who want to earn savings through safe driving may want to look at other carriers.

