Best cheap car insurance in Bend
Like most states, drivers in Bend, Oregon, must meet minimum car insurance requirements to drive legally. The average cost of car insurance in Bend is $515 per year for minimum coverage and $1,333 per year for full coverage. Your rate could differ, since cost is based on personal characteristics like age, driving profile and claims history.
Bend drivers looking for the best cheap car insurance companies may feel overwhelmed with so many options available. Bankrate has analyzed and compared dozens of carriers to help Bend drivers narrow down options that could offer them the cheapest rates on the coverage they need in Central Oregon’s largest city. Based on our research, the companies with the most affordable rates on average for full coverage were State Farm, Travelers, Mutual of Enumclaw, American Family and USAA.
Best cheap car insurance companies in Bend
The best cheap car insurance companies in Bend include State Farm, Mutual of Enumclaw and USAA, according to Bankrate’s research. We used several variables to determine the cheapest car insurance in Oregon, including third-party ratings from the 2023 J.D. Power Auto Insurance Study in the Northwest region and 2023 premium data analyzed from Quadrant Information Services. You may find it helpful to use the Bankrate Score to help you choose a carrier that meets your needs. This five-point Score is based on financial strength, coverage options, discounts, average annual premiums, third-party customer satisfaction, and mobile and online accessibility.
|Insurance company
|Bankrate Score
|J.D. Power score (Northwest Region)
|Average annual premium for full coverage
|Average annual premium for minimum coverage
|USAA*
|4.3
|875/1,000
|$1,082
|$412
|State Farm
|4.2
|821/1,000
|$922
|$355
|Travelers
|4.0
|N/A
|$943
|$374
|American Family
|3.8
|N/A
|$1,058
|$540
|Mutual of Enumclaw
|N/A
|N/A
|$956
|$421
*Not officially ranked by J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions
USAA
USAA is one Oregon carrier that Bend drivers may want to consider. Although this carrier earned the most points in the Northwest region, it doesn’t qualify for ranking because it limits its eligibility. Only current and past military members and their immediate families are eligible for USAA. If you are eligible, USAA offers custom vehicles coverage, which may repair or replace up to $5,000 in custom equipment. You might also save up to 30 percent with its SafePilot telematics program.
State Farm
Bend drivers may find the cheapest car insurance rates from State Farm. Drivers who practice safe driving habits may be able to save even more with up to 30 percent with State Farm’s Drive Safe and Save telematics program. State Farm has earned the third-highest J.D. Power ranking score for customer satisfaction in the Northwest region. This carrier offers local agents who understand the needs of drivers in Bend and other areas of Oregon. However, there are only a few optional coverage choices, which may not provide the tailored coverage some Bend drivers might need.
Travelers
Another one of the cheapest car insurance companies in Bend is Travelers. The company’s average rates for minimum and full coverage were well below the city’s averages. Travelers may be a good choice if you value the ability to customize your policy with endorsements, or add-ons, and discounts. Add-ons include roadside assistance, new car replacement and accident forgiveness. There are a dozen discounts available as well, including an early quote discount, driver training discount and a discount if your car is less than three years old. You may want to note, however, that Travelers scores below average on J.D. Power’s auto claims satisfaction ranking.
American Family
AmFam, as it is frequently called, may offer some of the best car insurance in Bend if you are looking for affordable rates combined with well-regarded customer service and multiple discount opportunities. It has a lower-than-average ranking on NAIC’s complaint index, meaning that there are fewer than the average number of complaints filed against the company. It offers a high number of discounts —18 in all — including a range of options for young drivers. Those under the age of 25, for example, can earn a young volunteer discount if they complete 40 hours of community service work a year. Although AmFam scores well for customer service, it was below average in J.D. Power’s Insurance Digital Experience Study, indicating that the company’s mobile app may be less than stellar.
Mutual of Enumclaw
Offering coverage in seven states, Mutual of Enumclaw may be another cheap choice for drivers in Bend. To get coverage through Mutual of Enumclaw, you will have to work with an independent agent contracted with the carrier. The company offers some unique coverage options, like wildfire protection and monitoring, key and lock coverage, child safety seat replacement and pet injury coverage. But you can only get a home and auto bundle policy through Mutual of Enumclaw, which may not be an option for those who aren’t homeowners.
How to get and keep the cheapest car insurance in Bend
Knowing how to get and keep the cheapest car insurance in Bend can help you when shopping for car insurance. Here are some tips to help get and keep cheap car insurance:
- Shop around for the best price. Don’t assume that the first quote you receive for coverage is the lowest rate you will get. It can pay off to ask for quotes from a range of potential carriers, since every company has its own algorithms that help it to determine your rate. Once you have gathered a handful of quotes, you can select the one that offers the best blend of affordability, superior customer service and whatever other factors are important to you.
- Take advantage of discounts. To keep cheap car insurance, make sure you take advantage of discounts. Many can be stacked together to get the most out of your savings. Since every carrier has its own list of discounts and eligibility criteria, you may want to reach out to the company to find out what discounts it offers so you can get the cheapest rate.
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze May 2024 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a single, 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Credit-based insurance scores: Rates were calculated based on the following insurance credit tiers assigned to our drivers: “poor, average, good (base) and excellent.” Insurance credit tiers factor in your official credit scores but are not dependent on that variable alone. Four states prohibit or limit the use of credit as a rating factor in determining auto insurance rates: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Michigan.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 25-70 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.
