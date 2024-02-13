Best cheap car insurance in Bend

The best cheap car insurance companies in Bend include State Farm, Mutual of Enumclaw and USAA, according to Bankrate’s research. We used several variables to determine the cheapest car insurance in Oregon , including third-party ratings from the 2023 J.D. Power Auto Insurance Study in the Northwest region and 2023 premium data analyzed from Quadrant Information Services. You may find it helpful to use the Bankrate Score to help you choose a carrier that meets your needs. This five-point Score is based on financial strength, coverage options, discounts, average annual premiums, third-party customer satisfaction, and mobile and online accessibility.

*Not officially ranked by J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions

USAA

USAA is one Oregon carrier that Bend drivers may want to consider. Although this carrier earned the most points in the Northwest region, it doesn’t qualify for ranking because it limits its eligibility. Only current and past military members and their immediate families are eligible for USAA. If you are eligible, USAA offers custom vehicles coverage, which may repair or replace up to $5,000 in custom equipment. You might also save up to 30 percent with its SafePilot telematics program.

State Farm

Bend drivers may find the cheapest car insurance rates from State Farm. Drivers who practice safe driving habits may be able to save even more with up to 30 percent with State Farm’s Drive Safe and Save telematics program. State Farm has earned the third-highest J.D. Power ranking score for customer satisfaction in the Northwest region. This carrier offers local agents who understand the needs of drivers in Bend and other areas of Oregon. However, there are only a few optional coverage choices, which may not provide the tailored coverage some Bend drivers might need.

Travelers

Another one of the cheapest car insurance companies in Bend is Travelers. The company’s average rates for minimum and full coverage were well below the city’s averages. Travelers may be a good choice if you value the ability to customize your policy with endorsements, or add-ons, and discounts. Add-ons include roadside assistance, new car replacement and accident forgiveness. There are a dozen discounts available as well, including an early quote discount, driver training discount and a discount if your car is less than three years old. You may want to note, however, that Travelers scores below average on J.D. Power’s auto claims satisfaction ranking.

American Family

AmFam, as it is frequently called, may offer some of the best car insurance in Bend if you are looking for affordable rates combined with well-regarded customer service and multiple discount opportunities. It has a lower-than-average ranking on NAIC’s complaint index, meaning that there are fewer than the average number of complaints filed against the company. It offers a high number of discounts —18 in all — including a range of options for young drivers. Those under the age of 25, for example, can earn a young volunteer discount if they complete 40 hours of community service work a year. Although AmFam scores well for customer service, it was below average in J.D. Power’s Insurance Digital Experience Study, indicating that the company’s mobile app may be less than stellar.

Mutual of Enumclaw

Offering coverage in seven states, Mutual of Enumclaw may be another cheap choice for drivers in Bend. To get coverage through Mutual of Enumclaw, you will have to work with an independent agent contracted with the carrier. The company offers some unique coverage options, like wildfire protection and monitoring, key and lock coverage, child safety seat replacement and pet injury coverage. But you can only get a home and auto bundle policy through Mutual of Enumclaw, which may not be an option for those who aren’t homeowners.