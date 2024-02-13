Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Best cheap car insurance in Bakersfield for 2024
Best cheap car insurance companies in Bakersfield
Based on data from Quadrant Information Services, Bankrate concluded that Wawanesa, Geico and National General are three of the cheapest car insurance companies in Bakersfield, California. Further, our insurance editorial team — which includes licensed agents — analyzed companies’ average rates, coverage availability, AM Best financial strength ratings, J.D. Power customer satisfaction scores and more, then assigned each insurer a Bankrate Score from 0.0 to 5.0. These scores can be used by shoppers to better identify which California insurance companies might be best for them.
|Insurance company
|Bankrate Score
|J.D. Power score (California)
|Average annual premium for full coverage
|Average annual premium for minimum coverage
|Wawanesa
|3.1
|879/1,000
|$1,565
|$551
|Geico
|4.0
|824/1,000
|$1,580
|$338
|National General
|4.0
|Not Rated
|$1,667
|$476
|Mercury
|3.2
|827/1,000
|$1,719
|$514
|Progressive
|4.2
|803/1,000
|$1,855
|$492
Wawanesa
Wawanesa scores well in California with regard to customer satisfaction, while also offering relatively low average rates. Plus, the company has a robust list of add-on coverage options for drivers who want to customize their policies. While Wawanesa does offer some digital convenience, its app is currently only available to Android users. Still, low average rates, high customer satisfaction and extensive coverage options might make Wawanesa worth considering.
Learn more: Wawanesa insurance review
Geico
Geico has been writing car insurance policies for over 75 years. The company offers standard coverage options — including comprehensive, collision, roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement, as well as a significant number of discount opportunities. Its website and app are not as built out as some competitors, but you can pay your bill and file claims online and that’s typically enough for most drivers.
Learn more: Geico insurance review
National General
National General offers standard policies, plus some attractive types of options and add-on coverage. These include roadside assistance, accidental death and dismemberment and an auto protection plan. The company will also permanently guarantee your vehicle’s repairs if you use one of its certified repair shops.
Learn more: National General insurance review
Mercury
On top of the standard coverage options, Mercury offers rideshare insurance, which may be useful for drivers working for platforms such as Uber or Lyft. The company also maintains a stronger local agent network than many of its competitors. Plus, Mercury offers several discounts, as well as a savings program that can reduce your rates based on how little you drive.
Learn more: Mercury insurance review
Progressive
Progressive offers drivers in Bakersfield multiple coverage options and discount opportunities. Drivers on a budget might want to take advantage of the Progressive Snapshot telematics program, which potentially rewards users for good driving behavior. The company also offers a Deductible Savings Bank, which may lower your deductible by $50 for each policy term that you avoid claims. Progressive has an array of digital tools, as well — although it has not been a strong contender for customer satisfaction per J.D. Power.
Learn more: Progressive insurance review
How to get and keep the cheapest car insurance in Bakersfield
The average rate for full coverage in Bakersfield is $2,144 per year, which is 6 percent higher than the national average of $2,014 per year. Fortunately, you may be able to save on your policy by shopping smart.
If you’re looking to find and keep the cheapest car insurance in California, consider these tips:
- Shop around: Experts recommend getting quotes from several different companies. This will allow you to see which one offers you the cheapest rates for the coverage you want. Just make sure to specify the same types of coverage (or as close as possible) and policy limits for each quote so the comparisons are fair.
- Pursue discounts: It’s common for car insurance companies to offer discounts to eligible drivers. Discounts, eligibility requirements and savings amounts typically vary between companies. Check with your insurer regularly to find out which discounts they offer that you might be eligible for.
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Bankrate Score
Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short.
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.