Best cheap car insurance in San Angelo
While we adhere to strict editorial integrity, this post may contain references to products from our partners.
Auto insurance is a significant expense, typically costing more well above a thousand dollars per year. For drivers in San Angelo, Texas, knowing which insurers to consider might help them save some money. San Angelo drivers pay an average of $1,570 per year for full coverage and $403 per year for minimum coverage, both below the national average. According to a Bankrate analysis of data from Quadrant Information Services, the best cheap car insurance companies in San Angelo include State Farm, Geico and Mercury.
Best cheap car insurance companies in San Angelo
According to Bankrate’s research, the insurers offering the cheapest rates in San Angelo (on average) are State Farm, Geico and Mercury. Our research shows that these insurers also offer more than just cheap average rates, giving customers the ability to choose from a variety of coverage options and access to numerous potential discounts.
These insurance companies also generally have strong customer service scores in the J.D. Power Auto Insurance Study and strong financial strength ratings from AM Best. Using this information, our insurance editorial team produced a Bankrate Score for each company (out of a possible five points) to give you a quick but comprehensive look at each company to help you evaluate which ones you may want to research further.
|Insurance company
|Bankrate Score
|J.D. Power score (Texas)
|Average annual premium for full coverage
|Average annual premium for minimum coverage
|State Farm
|4.2
|838/1,000
|$1,053
|$319
|Geico
|4.4
|801/1,000
|$1,149
|$304
|Mercury
|3.2
|Not rated
|$1,252
|$328
|USAA*
|4.3
|860/1,000
|$1,275
|$321
*Not officially ranked with J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions
State Farm
The largest car insurance company in the U.S. by market share, State Farm is one of our top picks among auto insurance providers in San Angelo. The company offers coverage with the lowest average full coverage rates on our list and a variety of discount opportunities that could help push your rates even lower. Customers can also customize their policy by choosing precisely the coverage options they need. The main drawback of this insurer is its lack of gap insurance policies, so San Angelo drivers who recently financed an expensive new car may want to consider other carriers.
Geico
Geico earned the highest Bankrate Score on our list and has a lot to offer, starting with competitive average rates to drivers in San Angelo with plenty of additional discount opportunities available. It also offers potential perks for service members stationed at the local Goodfellow Air Force Base, offering up to a 15 percent military discount and a 25 percent discount for emergency deployments if you qualify. Where Geico falls short is its lack of optional coverage types, so if a truly customized policy is important to you, it may not be the best choice.
Mercury
Mercury is a smaller insurer that offers cheap average rates well below the citywide average as well as personalized service in the form of local agents. However, the company was not rated in the 2023 J.D. Power survey, which accounts for its somewhat lower Bankrate Score since it is hard to assess its reputation for customer service. Despite its lack of a customer satisfaction rating, Mercury did earn an A (Excellent) rating from AM Best, indicating its past ability to pay out claims. Mercury also offers some valuable coverage options, like rideshare insurance if you drive for Uber or Lyft. It does not, however, have a lot of discount opportunities and gap insurance is not available, so if either of those things top your priority list, you may want to get quotes from other carriers.
USAA
USAA is a unique insurance company because it only sells insurance to service members, veterans and qualifying family members. However, for those who are eligible, it has a strong reputation for providing a high level of customer service and low average prices. Since USAA specializes in serving members of the military, it also tailors its policies toward their needs, including potential discounts for garaging your car on base or storing it while on deployment. It does not, however, offer 24/7 customer service (or on Sundays) and there are no brick and mortar insurance agencies, so if face-to-face customer service is important to you, you may want to consider other options like Geico, which also offers military-focused perks.
How to get and keep the cheapest car insurance in San Angelo
Finding the cheapest car insurance in San Angelo is one task, but knowing how to keep the affordable rates over time is another important step for drivers.
Keep these tips in mind when shopping for new rates or maintaining low rates in the long run:
- Compare multiple providers. Shopping around for multiple quotes from at least three providers not only gives you an idea of which company can give you the best price for your coverage needs, but it also helps you understand what it’s like to work with that specific company. Rates can vary from one company to another, so comparing them periodically could help ensure you have the cheapest rates every year.
- Sign up for a telematics program. If you’re a safe driver, you might be able to land a discount by signing up for a telematics program. Your insurer will use an app or device to track your driving and note things like when you drive, fast accelerations and sudden stops. If you have good driving habits, it could help you keep or even reduce your cheap insurance rates. Bear in mind, though, that some telematics programs cut both ways, and unsafe driving habits could increase your premium.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze the latest rates in May 2024 for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates include the most recent approved rate changes filed by insurance companies that affect our profile. These revised rates are then weighted based on the population density in each geographic region so that policyholders can see the impact rates have in their areas. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 20-70 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16- or 18-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy.
Bankrate Score
Our 2024 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. Our scoring model provides a comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and highlighting where they fall short.
-
Cost & ratings 50%
-
Coverage & savings 30%
-
Support 20%
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, average quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best, Demotech and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.