Best cheap car insurance in San Angelo

These insurance companies also generally have strong customer service scores in the J.D. Power Auto Insurance Study and strong financial strength ratings from AM Best. Using this information, our insurance editorial team produced a Bankrate Score for each company (out of a possible five points) to give you a quick but comprehensive look at each company to help you evaluate which ones you may want to research further.

According to Bankrate’s research, the insurers offering the cheapest rates in San Angelo (on average) are State Farm, Geico and Mercury. Our research shows that these insurers also offer more than just cheap average rates, giving customers the ability to choose from a variety of coverage options and access to numerous potential discounts.

*Not officially ranked with J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions

State Farm

The largest car insurance company in the U.S. by market share, State Farm is one of our top picks among auto insurance providers in San Angelo. The company offers coverage with the lowest average full coverage rates on our list and a variety of discount opportunities that could help push your rates even lower. Customers can also customize their policy by choosing precisely the coverage options they need. The main drawback of this insurer is its lack of gap insurance policies, so San Angelo drivers who recently financed an expensive new car may want to consider other carriers.

Geico

Geico earned the highest Bankrate Score on our list and has a lot to offer, starting with competitive average rates to drivers in San Angelo with plenty of additional discount opportunities available. It also offers potential perks for service members stationed at the local Goodfellow Air Force Base, offering up to a 15 percent military discount and a 25 percent discount for emergency deployments if you qualify. Where Geico falls short is its lack of optional coverage types, so if a truly customized policy is important to you, it may not be the best choice.

Mercury

Mercury is a smaller insurer that offers cheap average rates well below the citywide average as well as personalized service in the form of local agents. However, the company was not rated in the 2023 J.D. Power survey, which accounts for its somewhat lower Bankrate Score since it is hard to assess its reputation for customer service. Despite its lack of a customer satisfaction rating, Mercury did earn an A (Excellent) rating from AM Best, indicating its past ability to pay out claims. Mercury also offers some valuable coverage options, like rideshare insurance if you drive for Uber or Lyft. It does not, however, have a lot of discount opportunities and gap insurance is not available, so if either of those things top your priority list, you may want to get quotes from other carriers.

USAA

USAA is a unique insurance company because it only sells insurance to service members, veterans and qualifying family members. However, for those who are eligible, it has a strong reputation for providing a high level of customer service and low average prices. Since USAA specializes in serving members of the military, it also tailors its policies toward their needs, including potential discounts for garaging your car on base or storing it while on deployment. It does not, however, offer 24/7 customer service (or on Sundays) and there are no brick and mortar insurance agencies, so if face-to-face customer service is important to you, you may want to consider other options like Geico, which also offers military-focused perks.

