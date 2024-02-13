Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Best cheap car insurance in Fresno for 2024
Best cheap car insurance companies in Fresno
Although car insurance in Fresno is pricier than the national average cost of car insurance, Fresno drivers still have plenty of cheap insurance companies to choose from, but finding the lowest price may not be their only consideration. To find the best car insurance companies in Fresno for your lifestyle, Bankrate uses a combination of techniques. Based on our team’s analysis of the latest average quoted premiums using data from Quadrant Information Services, the top three cheapest providers are Wawanesa, Mercury and Geico.
Factors that go into our five-point Bankrate Score scale include elements like customer service, customer satisfaction, mobile app availability and local agent presence. The closer a provider scores to five, the better they scored across these categories. Within our assessment, we consult the 2022 J.D. Power Auto Insurance Study for customer satisfaction by geographic location to ensure customers are generally satisfied with the insurer in your area.
|Insurance company
|Bankrate Score
|J.D. Power score (California)
|Average annual premium for full coverage
|Average annual premium for minimum coverage
|Wawanesa
|3.1
|879/1,000
|$1,450
|$534
|Mercury
|3.2
|827/1,000
|$1,628
|$495
|Geico
|4.4
|824/1,000
|$1,732
|$404
|Progressive
|4.2
|803/1,000
|$1,881
|$525
|Grange
|3.7
|Not rated
|$1,996
|$431
Wawanesa
Wawanesa offers the cheapest average annual premium for full coverage in Fresno. It also earned the highest ranking in the 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study for California, with a score more than 50 points above the regional average. Its online portal makes getting car insurance quotes in Fresno a quick and simple process. The company also offers competitive discounts for having multiple cars, being a good driver and maintaining Wawanesa insurance for a full year. However, drivers are only able to receive claims assistance and support for their policy during business hours.
Learn more: Wawanesa Insurance review
Mercury
Mercury offers cheap average annual premiums for full coverage and minimum coverage in Fresno. With the fourth-highest score on the 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study, it can be gathered that Mercury policyholders are generally highly satisfied with the support they receive from the company. Additionally, Mercury has a strong agent network and variety of helpful online resources. However, the insurance company is only available in a limited number of states.
Learn more: Mercury Insurance review
Geico
Of the providers on our list, Geico offers the cheapest average minimum coverage premium in Fresno. The company ranks sixth in the 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study for California, earning a customer satisfaction rating of 824 out of 1,000. In addition to low car insurance rates and solid customer service, Geico provides a wide range of savings opportunities, including military, federal employee, safe driver, good student and new vehicle discounts. However, Geico offers a limited number of add-on coverage options.
Learn more: Geico Insurance review
Progressive
In addition to being one of the best car insurance companies in Fresno while offering cheap full coverage in Fresno, Progressive also earned the second-highest Bankrate Score on our list. The company offers drivers the ability to personalize policies from start to finish, and makes it convenient for policyholders to change coverage plans, check the status of claims and speak with representatives through the company’s digital app. However, Progressive’s 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study score comes in below average.
Learn more: Progressive Insurance review
Grange
Grange makes our list of best cheap car insurance companies in Fresno for its top-notch customer service. While Grange was not rated in the 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study for California and has few third-party ratings, policyholders give the company a 4.7 out of 5 stars on the provider’s customer reviews page, containing over 2,000 reviews. Notably, drivers acknowledge the knowledge of Grange’s insurance agents and the speed with which they process claims. Grange offers discounts for doing well in school, insuring multiple vehicles or having multiple policies and paying in full.
Learn more: Grange Insurance review
Cheapest car insurance in Fresno
Fresno’s average annual premiums are slightly lower than California’s average annual premiums of $636 for minimum coverage and $2,291 for full coverage. Fresno motorists pay annual rates of $604 and $2,187 for minimum and full coverage, respectively. Fresno’s slightly lower premiums may be attributed in part to the city having a lower population density than most California cities of comparable size. Drivers wanting the cheapest car insurance in Fresno have several options to consider.
|Insurance company
|Average annual premium for minimum coverage
|Average annual premium for full coverage
|Geico
|$404
|$1,732
|Grange
|$431
|$1,996
|AAA
|$451
|$2,359
|Mercury
|$495
|$1,628
|CSE
|$504
|$2,088
Geico, Grange and AAA offer some of the cheapest car insurance to Fresno residents, with strong financial ratings of A (Excellent) or higher from AM Best. While AAA requires membership to qualify for vehicle insurance, it offers competitive premiums. Grange offers top-notch customer service and was recognized for having a speedy claims process. Mercury specializes in low-cost, no-frills car insurance for drivers with past accidents or DUIs who may have trouble finding coverage elsewhere. Although not the cheapest option from the list, for drivers looking for more flexibility, CSE offers customizable policies and expanded liability limits.
How to get and keep the cheapest car insurance in Fresno
Each insurance company has its own underwriting process to determine each driver’s level of risk. In Fresno, if you’re a low-risk driver, it should be easier to obtain cheaper car insurance rates. However, with research, any driver can find more affordable options. Following the tips below can help drivers in Fresno get and keep the best car insurance for their situation and needs.
- Expand your insurance company options. Don’t limit yourself to looking at just the biggest insurance companies assuming they will automatically offer the cheapest rates. Sometimes local auto insurers end up offering even more affordable policies than some larger companies.
- Maintain a good driving record. Ensuring you maintain a good driving record will help keep your insurance premiums low. Traffic violations and DUIs can significantly increase your auto insurance rates and may even prevent your insurance company from renewing your policy, depending on the severity of the violation. A clean driving record shows insurers you are less likely to file claims, making you lower risk and leading to lower average rates.
Fresno insurance requirements
To legally drive in the state of California, you need to carry at least a minimum amount of liability insurance, including the following coverages and limits:
- $15,000 in bodily injury per person
- $30,000 in bodily injury per accident
- $5,000 for property damage
California insurers are also required to offer uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, but drivers have the option to decline it. Although these are the listed minimums, drivers of California-registered vehicles could forego these limits by way of making a $35,000 cash deposit to the Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV), obtaining a self-insured certificate from the DMV or purchasing a $35,000 surety bond from a company licensed in California.
Minimum coverage car insurance rates vary state by state and may be cheaper than full coverage plans. However, not all drivers benefit from choosing the minimum amount of coverage. If you are in an at-fault accident and the damages exceed your insurance amount, you will have to pay the difference out of pocket. In addition, liability insurance only provides reimbursement for the damages you cause others. To include protection for your vehicle, you would need full coverage. In fact, if you plan on getting a car loan or leasing a vehicle, you will likely be required to purchase a full coverage car insurance policy.
With so many options at your fingertips, you may want to take time to find the best and cheapest car insurance in California for your specific needs.
Car insurance discounts in Fresno
While every insurance company offers a different variety of discounts, there are some discounts that tend to be offered by most companies. These include:
- Multi-car discounts: If you own and insure more than one vehicle with the same insurance company, you may qualify for a discount.
- Multi-policy discounts: If you purchase more than one policy with the same company, such as an auto insurance policy and a home insurance policy, you may receive a discount on each.
- Good student discounts: If you have a full-time student under the age of 25 on your policy, you may qualify for a discount if they maintain a high GPA.
- Vehicle safety equipment discounts: Certain types of vehicle safety equipment, such as an alarm system and side curtain airbags, may qualify for a discount.
- Defensive driving course discounts: Some companies offer discounts for completing an eligible defensive driving course.
Many discounts exist in addition to the ones mentioned above and you will find that savings vary by provider. While multi-policy discounts — also known as bundling discounts — tend to offer the most savings, you may qualify for other options. For example, there are often discounts for enabling automatic payments. Speaking with an agent may help you determine all the savings opportunities you qualify for.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Bankrate Score
Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short.
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.