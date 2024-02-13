Factors that go into our five-point Bankrate Score scale include elements like customer service, customer satisfaction, mobile app availability and local agent presence. The closer a provider scores to five, the better they scored across these categories. Within our assessment, we consult the 2022 J.D. Power Auto Insurance Study for customer satisfaction by geographic location to ensure customers are generally satisfied with the insurer in your area.

Although car insurance in Fresno is pricier than the national average cost of car insurance , Fresno drivers still have plenty of cheap insurance companies to choose from, but finding the lowest price may not be their only consideration. To find the best car insurance companies in Fresno for your lifestyle, Bankrate uses a combination of techniques. Based on our team’s analysis of the latest average quoted premiums using data from Quadrant Information Services, the top three cheapest providers are Wawanesa, Mercury and Geico.

Wawanesa

Wawanesa offers the cheapest average annual premium for full coverage in Fresno. It also earned the highest ranking in the 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study for California, with a score more than 50 points above the regional average. Its online portal makes getting car insurance quotes in Fresno a quick and simple process. The company also offers competitive discounts for having multiple cars, being a good driver and maintaining Wawanesa insurance for a full year. However, drivers are only able to receive claims assistance and support for their policy during business hours.

Mercury

Mercury offers cheap average annual premiums for full coverage and minimum coverage in Fresno. With the fourth-highest score on the 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study, it can be gathered that Mercury policyholders are generally highly satisfied with the support they receive from the company. Additionally, Mercury has a strong agent network and variety of helpful online resources. However, the insurance company is only available in a limited number of states.

Geico

Of the providers on our list, Geico offers the cheapest average minimum coverage premium in Fresno. The company ranks sixth in the 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study for California, earning a customer satisfaction rating of 824 out of 1,000. In addition to low car insurance rates and solid customer service, Geico provides a wide range of savings opportunities, including military, federal employee, safe driver, good student and new vehicle discounts. However, Geico offers a limited number of add-on coverage options.

Progressive

In addition to being one of the best car insurance companies in Fresno while offering cheap full coverage in Fresno, Progressive also earned the second-highest Bankrate Score on our list. The company offers drivers the ability to personalize policies from start to finish, and makes it convenient for policyholders to change coverage plans, check the status of claims and speak with representatives through the company’s digital app. However, Progressive’s 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study score comes in below average.

Grange

Grange makes our list of best cheap car insurance companies in Fresno for its top-notch customer service. While Grange was not rated in the 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study for California and has few third-party ratings, policyholders give the company a 4.7 out of 5 stars on the provider’s customer reviews page, containing over 2,000 reviews. Notably, drivers acknowledge the knowledge of Grange’s insurance agents and the speed with which they process claims. Grange offers discounts for doing well in school, insuring multiple vehicles or having multiple policies and paying in full.

