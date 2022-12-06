Why you might want the Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus Credit Card

For the low annual fee of $69, Southwest packs a lot of value into this card, including several helpful travel perks. This makes the card a great choice for both occasional travelers and those just getting their feet wet with travel rewards.

Welcome offer: Terrific offer for frequent flyers

For a limited time, the Rapid Rewards Plus is offering new cardholders a chance to earn Southwest's coveted Companion Pass® — good through Feb. 28, 2025 — plus 30,000 points after a $4,000 spend within the first three months of account opening. While this is down from the card's previous offer when it comes to bonus points (the last offer carried 50,000 bonus points after a $1,000 spend in the same timeframe), the new offer carries much more value overall thanks to the Companion Pass.

Long seen as the holy grail of rewards travel, Southwest's Companion Pass lets you lets you choose a companion to fly with you for free (minus taxes and fees from $5.60 one-way and $11.20 round-trip) for any flight you book with cash or points. This means that if you earn the new Rapid Rewards Plus card bonus, you could bring a companion with you on any flight through Feb. 28, 2025 without paying airline charges.

If you frequently fly Southwest, the value of the Companion Pass should easily outweigh the value of the points you'd receive with most other airline rewards card bonuses. Typically, you qualify for the Companion Pass by earning 135,000 points from qualifying purchases or taking 100 qualifying one-way flights. Earning this would require you to spend $67,500 in your 2X categories across one calendar year—about $5,625 per month.

This offer is especially impressive given the card's relatively low annual fee. even many pricey luxury cards only offer a single companion ticket as a perk, not an unlimited pass). Plus, this is the same welcome offer you’ll find on the more expensive Southwest Rapid Rewards® Premier Credit Card and Southwest Rapid Rewards® Priority Credit Card.

The bonus points that come with the offer are icing on the cake. Based on Bankrate's latest airline point valuations, which give Southwest Rapid Rewards an average value of around 1.5 cents per point, this bonus could be worth around $450 in Southwest flights. All in all, the current offer on this card makes now a great time to apply.

Cardholder perks: A great spread for the price

While it lacks a few of the travel perks you’d expect on an airline credit card of this tier, like upgraded boarding status, the Rapid Rewards Plus does have a nice set of perks and can provide a lot of value, especially if you’re looking for a low-cost way to earn Rapid Rewards points.

You’ll receive a lineup of travel benefits, including lost luggage reimbursement of up to $3,000 per passenger and baggage delay insurance of up to $100 per day for three days. Additionally, your first two checked bags fly free (size and weight limits apply), and there are no fees for flight changes.

Of special note is the card’s anniversary bonus points: After your cardmember account anniversary each year, you’ll earn 3,000 bonus points, which equates to $45 toward flights based on a 1.5-cent point value.

These anniversary points are a great deal since their value nearly accounts for your entire annual fee.