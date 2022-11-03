How the Hilton Honors American Express Card compares to other hotel credit cards

Deciding whether you want the Hilton Honors American Express Card will come down to your hotel brand preferences versus the convenience of more flexible rewards cards. If Hilton is your preferred hotel chain, you may want a card that offers more premium perks and guaranteed elite status. Or, if you prefer to shop around for the best deals at various properties, a card that earns with a wider variety of brands may be the best option.

A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.

Earn 12X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases charged on your Card directly with a hotel or resort within the Hilton portfolio. Earn 6X Points for each dollar of purchases on your Card at U.S. restaurants, at U.S. supermarkets, and at U.S. gas stations. Earn 4X Points for each dollar on U.S. Online Retail Purchases. Earn 3X Points for all other eligible purchases on your Card.

Collect 1 stamp each time you spend $500 on purchases with your card and collect 1 stamp for every night you stay at any eligible property booked on Hotels.com. Collect 10 stamps, get 1 reward night.

Limited Time Offer! Get 3 reward nights worth $375 total (max $125 per night)* with qualifying purchases. Get 2 reward nights worth $250 total (max $125 per night)*, when you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months. Plus, get another reward night worth $125 when you spend $4,000 in total purchases within the first 6 months. *Excludes taxes and fees. If a night costs less than $125, you won’t get the difference.

Earn 7X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for each dollar of eligible purchases charged directly with hotels and resorts within the Hilton portfolio. Earn 5X Points per dollar on purchases at U.S. restaurants, at U.S. supermarkets, and at U.S. gas stations. Earn 3X Points for all other eligible purchases on your Card.

Hilton Honors American Express Card vs. Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card

Although the standard, no annual fee Hilton Honors card is excellent for less-frequent Hilton guests that can’t necessarily justify an annual fee for a hotel-specific card, the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card can easily be the more valuable choice if you take advantage of its richer benefits.

Although its rewards rates aren’t a great deal higher than the entry-level Hilton card’s, except for the 12X points rate on Hilton hotel and resort stays, the Surpass card’s $150 annual fee shouldn’t be an issue considering you can easily offset it with its complimentary Gold status. You can enjoy all of the same valuable perks you get with Silver status, plus 80 percent bonus points on stays (a jump over Silver status’ 20 percent bonus points), complimentary room upgrades (when available), free continental breakfast and Milestone Bonuses that can reward you with tens of thousands of bonus points at different tiers per 10 stays throughout the year. Starting out of the gate with Gold status is a much better deal since it normally only takes two stays or five nights (or 12,500 points) to earn Silver status, while obtaining Gold status requires at least ten stays or 20 nights (or 37,500 points).

Aside from elite status, the Surpass card’s cost can also be easily justified by its additional Free Night reward (after spending $15,000 on purchases each calendar year) and 10 free Priority Pass Select airport lounge visits (a $299 value) if you travel enough to utilize them.

Ultimately, the Surpass card is a much more rewarding alternative to the base Hilton card for more regular travelers, but loyal guests may want to consider the Hilton Honors Aspire thanks to its wealth of Hilton perks, travel insurance and annual credits.

Hilton Honors American Express Card vs. Hotels.com® Rewards Visa® Credit Card

Cardholders who don’t want their rewards to be tethered to one hotel chain and who enjoy third-party booking sites’ discounted rates may find more value with the Hotels.com® Rewards Visa® Credit Card. Its unique stamp-based rewards provide one stamp per $500 you spend on purchases, plus another stamp for each night you stay at a property booked via Hotels.com. Redeeming ten stamps will grant a reward night for a stay worth the average value of the redeemed stamps, which can not only go towards Hilton and other popular hotel brands but also towards bed-and-breakfasts, vacation home rentals and more.

The Hilton Honors American Express Card’s points may grant a bit more leeway if most of your rewards would be mostly earned from non-hotel spending (Hotels.com card nights earned solely from spending are worth $110 or less), but even the reward nights from spending-based stamps provide a 2.2 percent return per dollar versus the Hilton Honors points’ approximate 0.6 cents return.

Few hotel cards with no annual fee offer flexibility like these two, but the Hotels.com card does get the edge when it comes to additional features. It offers its equivalent Silver membership status — although Hotels.com’s loyalty program only offers perks like free breakfast and Wi-Fi, spa vouchers and airport transfers rather than boosted rewards — Wells Fargo’s staple cellphone protection and a swath of travel insurance coverages like travel interruption and cancellation protection that you normally wouldn’t find on cards with no annual fee.

Although the Hotels.com Visa card does offer more in the way of benefits and flexibility, the Hilton card has the potential to be slightly more rewarding in terms of everyday spending and Hilton-specific perks. However, you might want to consider a flat-rate rewards card if you need even more freedom with your rewards. The Discover it® Miles card, for example, earns 1.5X miles on every purchase that can either be redeemed for a statement credit to cover travel purchases or for equivalent cash back if you aren’t traveling much.

Best cards to pair with the Hilton Honors American Express Card

Since the Hilton Honors program is a transfer partner of American Express Membership Rewards, consider pairing this card with a premium travel credit card that lets you earn points in this program. After all, you can rack up American Express Membership Rewards points through regular spending and then transfer them to the Hilton Honors program whenever you’re ready.

A good option right now is the American Express® Gold Card since it offers 60,000 Membership Rewards points after spending $6,000 within six months of Card Membership. You also earn 4X points at restaurants (including eligible U.S. takeout and delivery services like Uber Eats) and on up to $25,000 spent at U.S. supermarkets each year (then 1X points), as well as 3X points on flights booked directly with an airline or with American Express Travel and 1X points on other purchases. There’s a $250 annual fee, but you could have access to up to $240 in dining-related credits, among other valuable ongoing benefits to recoup the cost each year.