Why you might want a different cash back card

Despite well-rounded features and quality cash back options, this card isn’t as lucrative as several other flat-rate cards unless you’re eligible for a top Preferred Rewards tier, which might not be accessible for many people due to the amount of money you’d need saved.

Rewards: May not be worthwhile without Preferred Rewards status

The flat-rate cash back structure may be perfect if you prefer a no-hassle rewards program or your spending falls outside of typical bonus categories or their spending caps.

However, the rewards potential can’t compete with rival cards unless you’re a Bank of America Preferred Rewards® member. The Preferred Rewards program’s stellar perks are a key selling point for the Unlimited Cash card, but the average person might have a hard time obtaining even the base Gold Tier status.

The most recent Consumer Finances Survey by the Federal Reserve showed the median value of transaction accounts to be around $8,000 across savings, checking, money market and call accounts. This is a far cry from the at least $50,000 three-month average balance across eligible accounts needed to make the Bank of America Unlimited Cash a competitive cash back card.

Unless you have a clear route to Preferred Rewards status, you may want to consider a flat-rate or bonus category card with higher rewards rates.

Welcome offer: Fair value but with a high spending requirement

You can earn a $200 online cash rewards welcome bonus when you spend $1,000 on purchases within your first 90 days with the card. If you meet the spending requirement, instead of receiving a statement credit or direct deposit, the intro offer will be posted to your online rewards balance within eight to 12 weeks after you qualify.

This is a standard sign-up bonus for a no-annual-fee cash back card, although you can find lower spending requirements for the same bonus value. Several cards, like the similar Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card (See Rates & Fees), offers a $200 bonus for spending $500 within the first three months.

The higher spending requirement might not be a deal-breaker since it should still be easy to meet for many people. However, it's another small factor that adds up if you’re on the fence between the Bank of Unlimited Cash and another credit card.