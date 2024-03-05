At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Key takeaways The Chase Freedom Unlimited® offers a variety of rewards categories, including 5 percent cash back on travel, 3 percent on dining and drugstore purchases and 1.5 percent on all other purchases.

In addition to cash back rewards, the card also features an intro APR offer, travel benefits and purchase protection.

The Freedom Unlimited can be paired with other Chase Ultimate Rewards cards to maximize rewards and transfer points to travel partners for added value.

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is one of the top no-annual-fee cash back credit cards on the market today — and for a good reason. It started out as a flat-rate cash back credit card offering 1.5 percent cash back on each purchase, but today, with the addition of boosted rewards categories, you can earn as much as 5 percent cash back on certain purchases.

The perks don’t stop at earning cash back rewards. To really maximize the value of a Chase Freedom Unlimited card, read on to learn about all of the card’s benefits.

Chase Freedom Unlimited rewards and sign-up bonus

To start, the Chase Freedom Unlimited offers:

5 percent cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel

5 percent back on Lyft purchases (through March 31, 2025)

3 percent back on dining and drugstore purchases

1.5 percent cash back on all non-category purchases

The sign-up bonus, also called a welcome bonus, can boosts earning even more. New cardholders earn and extra 1.5 percent on all purchases up to $20,000 spent in the first year. That means you could earn an additional $300 cash back if you max out the spending during your first year as a cardholder.

Importantly, although the Chase Freedom Unlimited is advertised as a cash back credit card, it technically earns Rewards points that can be redeemed at a 1:1 ratio for cash back or, for maximum value, combined with Ultimate Rewards you earn with a premium Chase card.

Chase Freedom Unlimited intro APR benefits

The Freedom Unlimited is an especially good choice for financing a large purchase or paying off existing credit card debt without paying additional money in interest.

It offers an introductory 0 percent annual percentage rate (APR) for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers, followed by a variable APR between 20.49 percent and 29.24 percent. While this isn’t the longest zero-interest offer on the market, the card’s solid rewards rates and added perks will continue to bring you value long after your debt or purchase is paid off, which earns this card a spot among the best balance transfer cards.

There is a balance transfer fee if you go the debt payoff route: $5 or 3 percent of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater. This fee is valid for the first 60 days of card ownership, after which it jumps to 5 percent or $5, whichever is greater.

Chase Freedom Unlimited travel benefits

The market is full of luxury rewards cards for travel enthusiasts, and while the Freedom Unlimited isn’t quite geared toward premium travel perks there’s still plenty to like for those who take the occasional trip. The card’s travel benefits include:

Auto rental insurance

If you’re renting a car, you can get rental car insurance against theft or collision damage if you pay with your card. This coverage is secondary to your own car insurance, so if you need it, you’ll need to file a claim with your own car insurance first.

Trip cancellation and interruption insurance

Another nice perk is trip cancellation and interruption insurance. With this benefit, if your trip is canceled or cut short because you got sick or caught in a snowstorm, for example, you can be reimbursed for up to $1,500 per person (max of four people) and $6,000 per trip against fares and tickets you’ve already paid.

Travel and emergency assistance services

Ever run into a problem while you’re traveling or commuting? You can call Chase’s Benefit Administrator for emergency help, as well as for medical and legal referrals. Note, you will have to pay for the costs of these services, but access to help is free.

Chase Freedom Unlimited purchase and fraud benefits

It’s frustrating to have an expensive purchase break or get stolen not long after you bought it. Thankfully, the Freedom Unlimited offers purchase protection and extended warranty protection, both of which can help you recover from these sorts of unfortunate events. Further, you’ll stay protected against fraud with Chase’s zero liability fraud protection.

Purchase protection

If your purchase is stolen or damaged within 120 days of buying it, you can be reimbursed for up to $500 per claim ($50,000 per account) with Chase’s purchase protection perk.

Extended warranty protection

If your purchase had a warranty with it, you might be eligible for an extended warranty through Chase. This one’s a little tricky, though, as it only applies to U.S. manufacturers’ warranties of three years or less. But if your item is eligible, Chase will give you an additional year of warranty on that item.

For example, if you used your card to buy a $300 Fitbit that originally came with a one-year warranty and it dies after 18 months, you may be able to get reimbursed with Chase’s extended warranty benefit.

Zero liability protection

If any unauthorized purchases are made with your Freedom Unlimited card or account information, Chase won’t hold you responsible.

Chase Freedom Unlimited entertainment benefits

If you’re a foodie — whether you enjoy ordering takeout or getting groceries delivered for a special dinner at home — be sure to take advantage of these Freedom Unlimited perks:

Free DashPass membership

With the Freedom Unlimited, you’ll get a complimentary three-month DoorDash DashPass membership, after which you’ll be automatically enrolled for an additional nine months at 50 percent off (if you choose to keep the service). This membership gets you access to unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee on orders over $12 along with reduced service fees, but you’ll need to activate the perk by Dec. 31, 2024.

Free Instacart+ membership and statement credits

Similar to the DoorDash benefit, you’ll receive three complimentary months of Instacart+ membership, then be automatically enrolled for an annual membership (should you choose to keep it). Instacart+ membership gets you unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees. To use this benefit, you’ll need to enroll by July 31, 2024.

After enrollment, you can get up to $10 in quarterly statement credits when you make eligible purchases through Instacart with your card (through July 31, 2024).

Maximizing your Chase Freedom Unlimited benefits

There’s a lot to love when it comes to the Chase Freedom Unlimited, and it can bring you even more value if you pair it with a premium Chase credit card.

One of the best ways to boost your rewards is to pair Freedom Unlimited with another card in the Chase Ultimate Rewards product suite, because you can transfer your points between Chase cards.

For example, your points are worth 25 percent more with the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card when you redeem toward Ultimate Rewards travel and a whopping 50 percent more toward Ultimate Rewards travel with the Chase Sapphire Reserve®. These cards come with annual fees, though, so you’ll need to decide if applying is worth the increased redemption value.

For the best possible value, you’ll want to transfer your points to a travel partner. According to Bankrate’s latest valuations, Chase Ultimate Rewards are worth about 2.0 cents each when transferred to a high-value Chase travel partner. You can only transfer your Freedom Unlimited points, though, if you also hold a premium Chase card, such as one of the Sapphires or the Ink Business Preferred® Credit Card. Combine your Freedom Unlimited points under one of those cards to pursue the most redemption value.

Additionally, boosted rewards from the welcome bonus can also be quite useful to you, especially since it lines up with the intro APR offer on purchases. You can earn rewards on big purchases and take advantage of the intro APR period to pay off your balance interest-free for the first 15 months (20.49 percent to 29.24 percent APR applies after the intro period). Remember, you won’t earn rewards on balance transfers.

The bottom line

While it’s one of the best cash back cards on the market, Chase Freedom Unlimited’s benefits may be enough to pique the interest of occasional travelers, too — especially if you already own (or are looking to own) a Chase Sapphire travel card. And if you’re hoping to finance a large purchase that you can pay off within a low-interest introductory period, pay off existing credit card debt or take advantage of additional travel and purchase protections, even better.

Either way, as long as you pay your bills responsibly and on time, Chase Freedom Unlimited can help you reach your financial goals.