High-yield savings rates today: August 25, 2025 | Savers enjoy yields surpassing 4%, but likely not for long

Key takeaways Top high-yield savings accounts continue to offer returns above 4 percent APY, though the outlook could shift if the Federal Reserve begins cutting rates later this year.

Competitive accounts still feature minimal fees and low balance requirements, making them accessible to a wide range of savers.

In addition to opening a robust high-yield savings account, locking in fixed rates with CDs now can provide an avenue to insulate yourself from future rate drops.

For now, savers remain in a sweet spot.

Interest on high-yield savings account (HYSAs) hasn’t been this strong in more than a decade, with many banks continuing to pay annual percentage yield (APYs) above 4 percent. These elevated yields are a direct reflection of the Federal Reserve’s tighter monetary policy stance, which has kept borrowing costs high and deposit accounts rewarding — but that may change soon.

Though it’s not a guarantee, experts anticipate that the Fed will cut the federal funds rate during its next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in mid-September. Whether the Fed reduces its benchmark rate by a small or large amount, a move downwards would likely push savings yields down from today’s high levels.

Calculator Icon Do the math The boldest APY isn’t always the best deal, as you should consider how the account fits into your financial life. Before opening a savings account, compare offers and run the numbers. Bankrate’s compound interest calculator makes it easy to see what you’ll really earn.

Today’s best savings account rates

Over the past couple of months, yields on savings accounts have slightly, but gradually, trended downwards. Still, the best high-yield saving accounts in today’s market are still offering robust yields, regularly surpassing 4 percent APY. Many banks continue to make these accounts attractive by eliminating minimum deposit requirements and monthly fees.

Peak Bank continues to offer the top yield, but many banks trail close behind. Here’s a closer look:

Note: APYs may have changed since they were last updated and may vary by region for some products.

The latest news from the Federal Reserve

At its most recent policy meeting on July 30, the Federal Reserve chose to keep its benchmark federal funds rate unchanged, signaling that officials are still carefully weighing inflation pressures against signs of a softening job market. Because banks often shift their deposit rates in response to Fed moves, these debates in Washington translate directly to how much you can earn on your savings account.

While the Fed has generally managed to wrangle post-pandemic inflation, it remains stubbornly persistent, with the latest Consumer Price Index showing a 2.7 increase year-over-year. Likewise, the job market is now on precarious footing, with unemployment edging higher to 4.2 percent last month, but lower than what experts anticipated.

While expectations have shifted in recent weeks, investors believe the Federal Reserve could cut its benchmark interest rate as soon as the September meeting. Now is an opportune time to take advantage of the highest yields on savings while returns are so attractive. Savers should not leave money on the table when higher yields are still within reach. — Mark Hamrick, Senior Economic Analyst | Bankrate

This mix has many economists predicting at least one rate cut before the end of 2025. If the Fed cuts rates too quickly, inflation could accelerate again. But if the Fed holds off too long, unemployment could worsen. Thus, the Fed’s September meeting is being closely watched as a turning point.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell noted in his remarks at a Jackson Hole, Wyoming, speech on Aug. 22, that “the baseline outlook and the shifting balance of risks may warrant adjusting our policy stance,” as reported by the Associated Press. This signals that the Fed may be ready to make a change if data justifies it, as the economic outlook has shifted in recent months.

Federal Reserve Icon How the Fed impacts interest rates When the Federal Reserve raises the federal funds rate, borrowing money becomes more expensive. To stay competitive and hold on to deposits, banks often respond by boosting the interest they pay on savings accounts. In other words, higher Fed rates can translate into higher APYs for savers — though the effect is indirect and can vary by institution. Learn more in Bankrate’s guide: How the Federal Reserve impacts savings account interest rates.

How to prepare if rates fall

Savers have enjoyed unusually high returns on HYSAs for more than a year, but those conditions won’t last forever. If the Fed lowers the federal funds rate, deposit yields will likely soon follow. Here are a few ways to stay ahead of the curve:

Lock in longer-term certificates of deposit (CDs): Many top-yielding CDs are still paying robust yields. Unlike HYSAs, these are not variable interest accounts, meaning your rate won’t budge once you open the account. If you have funds you don’t need immediate access to, a 12- to 14-month CD can shield you from falling rates.

Many top-yielding CDs are still paying robust yields. Unlike HYSAs, these are not variable interest accounts, meaning your rate won’t budge once you open the account. If you have funds you don’t need immediate access to, a 12- to 14-month CD can shield you from falling rates. Use a CD ladder for flexibility: Instead of putting everything into a single long-term CD, spread deposits across different maturities (for example, six-, 12-, 18- and 24-month terms). This way, some of your money becomes available at regular intervals, while the rest keeps earning at locked-in rates.

Instead of putting everything into a single long-term CD, spread deposits across different maturities (for example, six-, 12-, 18- and 24-month terms). This way, some of your money becomes available at regular intervals, while the rest keeps earning at locked-in rates. Switch to higher-yielding accounts: Bankrate’s latest Checking Account Survey found that consumers tend to stick with the same bank account for decades. In fact, those with savings accounts have kept the account for an average of 17 years — even when they’re earning a rock-bottom rate of 0.01 percent. If you’re currently earning a minuscule rate, consider breaking up with your bank and finding an account that will help maximize your savings while yields remain high.

Bottom line

HYSAs remain a strong option for those building their nest egg, with many still paying north of 4 percent APY. But with the Fed signaling possible rate cuts ahead, the clock may be ticking on today’s best offers. Savers should take advantage of current conditions while ensuring they keep enough flexibility to handle the unexpected.