Best high-yield savings rates today – September 10, 2025

Key takeaways The best high-yield savings account rate today is 4.35% APY.

It’s worth comparing rates, with the highest-yielding accounts earning more than seven times the national average APY.

Many market watchers expect the Federal Reserve to lower its benchmark rate when policymakers meet next week. Such a move could potentially spur lower rates on high-yield savings accounts.

Right now, it’s not difficult to find a competitive savings account that earns an annual percentage yield (APY) north of 4 percent. The top APY is currently 4.35 percent, among financial institutions monitored by Bankrate’s editorial staff. In fact, several accounts are earning APYs of either 4.30 or 4.35 percent — with minimum deposit requirements that range from $0 to $5,000.

If you’re shopping around for a top rate — or looking to see how your account’s rate stacks up — check out Bankrate’s table below that shows the best high-yield savings accounts from 12 banks.

Today’s best high-yield savings accounts rates

APYs are accurate as of September 10, 2025. APYs, minimum opening deposits and our Bankrate score may change. APYs and account availability could vary by region.

The latest news from the Federal Reserve

Next week, Federal Reserve officials will meet to decide whether to change the federal funds rate. After cutting this benchmark rate three times in late 2024, policymakers have decided not to change it in 2025, to date. At the upcoming meeting, however, they’re widely expected to lower the federal funds rate — and this could lead to lower APYs on competitive savings accounts, in turn.

Putting the pieces together, what are the implications for monetary policy? In the near term, risks to inflation are tilted to the upside, and risks to employment to the downside—a challenging situation. — Jerome Powell | Chairman, Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve

Regardless of where APYs are headed, keeping some money in an FDIC-insured savings account can help you avoid taking on debt should you encounter a sudden job loss or the unplanned expense of a medical bill or car repair.

Alternatives to high-yield savings accounts in a falling-rate environment

Savings accounts have rates that are variable, meaning banks can change them at any time. An alternative that lets you lock in an APY for a set amount of time is a certificate of deposit (CD). Right now, the best CD rates are well above 4 percent APY, which is similar to the APYs of top high-yield savings accounts. The difference is that CDs typically have fixed APYs that remain the same for the duration of their terms — even if going rates on new accounts were to drop.

While the guaranteed rate can be a plus, one caveat is CDs usually come with early withdrawal penalties if you take the money out before the term ends. This penalty would eat into your interest and possibly even your principal. As such, money you may need for emergencies is better off in a liquid savings account or a money market account.

Star Icon Keep in mind: Choose a bank that is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) or a credit union that is insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). Deposits are insured for up to $250,000 per depositor, per FDIC-insured bank, per ownership category.

In general, a decision on when to buy a CD should be made based on a person’s financial situation rather than the macroeconomic environment and trying to ‘time the market.’ For example: Am I confident I will not need access to these funds for the duration of the CD term? Does this CD fit into my broader investment strategy, including other cash and more volatile investments? — Adam Stockton, Head of retail deposits & lending at Curinos

Terms to know

Annual percentage yield (APY): A percentage that indicates how much interest a savings account earns in one year, which takes into account the effect of compounding.

Excessive transaction fee: Savings account holders are often limited to six withdrawals per month, with any additional ones triggering an excessive transaction fee.

Minimum deposit: Some banks require a set minimum opening deposit for new accounts. Similarly, some require you to maintain at least a certain balance to avoid monthly maintenance fees. It can pay to find a bank with no minimum deposit requirements.

Variable APY: A variable APY is a yield that can fluctuate at any time. Banks may change their APYs due to the need for more deposits or when the federal funds rate fluctuates.

Research methodology

Bankrate researches over 100 banks and credit unions, including some of the largest financial institutions, online-only banks, regional banks and credit unions with both open and restrictive membership policies.

To find the best high-yield savings accounts, we rated these institutions on their savings account’s APYs, monthly fees, minimum deposit requirements, access to funds and more. The highest-rated savings accounts from broadly-available banks and credit unions, that also had the highest APYs, made our list. Learn more about how we choose the best banking products and our methodology for reviewing banks.

