Best business CD rates for February 2025
It’s not always easy finding competitive yields if you own a business. A business certificate of deposit (CD) can be a great way to earn a fixed annual percentage yield (APY) on money you can put into an account for a specified term.
This page will provide you with some of the top yields available for your business.
Bankrate’s picks for the top business one-year CDs
- Suncoast Credit Union: 4.50 percent APY
- America First Credit Union: 4.35 percent APY
- Live Oak Bank: 4.40 percent APY
- First Internet Bank: 4.20 percent APY
- EverBank: 3.90 percent APY
- First Tech Federal Credit Union: 3.55 percent APY
Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are based on a $25,000 balance and as of Jan. 15. They may vary by region for some products. Bankrate includes only Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) banks or National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) credit unions in its listings. Relationships CDs weren’t considered in this list.
A closer look at the top one-year business CDs
Suncoast Credit Union
APY: 4.50%
Started in 1934, Suncoast Credit Union is the largest credit union in Florida, and it has more than 1.2 million members. The credit union offers a variety of personal and business deposit accounts, including both standard and jumbo business CDs.
America First Credit Union
APY: 4.35%
America First Credit Union is open to those who live, work, worship, volunteer or attend school in certain areas of the Western U.S. It offers a variety of personal and business deposit accounts, loans and credit cards.
Live Oak Bank
APY: 4.40%
Founded in 2008, Live Oak Bank is an online-only institution that offers various deposit products to consumers and businesses. These include checking accounts, savings accounts and CDs, some of which don’t require a minimum opening balance or charge monthly service fees.
First Internet Bank
APY: 4.20%
First Internet Bank has been around since 1999, and it describes itself as the first federally insured bank to operate entirely online. It offers a full suite of checking, savings, money market accounts and CDs to both businesses and consumers.
EverBank (formerly TIAA Bank)
APY: 3.90%
EverBank is a full-service bank that serves customers in all 50 states, although most of its branches are located in Florida. It offers personal and business CDs, as well as checking, savings and money market accounts
First Tech Federal Credit Union
APY: 3.55%
Membership in First Tech Federal Credit Union is open to those with certain ties to the state of Oregon, to those who work for a partner company or to those who meet other criteria. It offers a range of deposit products, credit cards, loans and insurance policies.
What is a business CD?
While it’s a deposit account designed specifically for a business, a business CD typically has many of the same characteristics of a personal CD. These often include an APY that’s guaranteed for the duration of the term and a penalty for early withdrawals.
Like personal CDs, business CDs are usually available in a variety of term lengths and may earn higher rates than those you’ll find from high-yield savings accounts. A bank may require a larger minimum opening deposit and pay different APYs for its business CDs than its personal CDs, although this isn’t always the case.
What to look for in a business CD
- Rates
You want to try to find a competitive yield for your money. As a business, it’s worth checking the bank down the street to see if it has a competitive yield. (And it might have a competitive yield through a relationship rate.) But often online banks have the most competitive CD yields.
- Fees
The early withdrawal fee is going to be the main fee to know before opening a business CD. This way you know what the worst-case scenario is if you have to break a CD term early.
- Branch access
If your business accepts cash, you might prefer using a savings or checking account at a local brick-and-mortar bank — and it’s possible that bank offers a competitive relationship rate on its business CDs. However, if your local bank doesn’t offer a high APY on a business CD, it’s probably worth looking elsewhere for a better rate, including at online banks.
- When you’ll need the money
You’ll probably want to consider a business savings account instead of a business CD if you don’t know the time horizon for this money or if you think you’ll need to use it soon. This will save you from incurring an early withdrawal penalty.
When selecting a business CD, look for a competitive rate and the right term for your business so you can make the most of your money.— Mark Moroz Head of Deposits and Payments, Live Oak Bank
Pros and cons of business CDs
Like personal CDs, business CDs typically come with various potential benefits and downsides that should be weighed before you decide if such an account is right for you.
Pros
- APYs that remain high in a falling-rate environment: If your business CD has a fixed rate, you’ll continue to earn the same APY until the CD matures, even if the going rates drop on new CDs.
- APYs that may be higher than high-yield savings accounts: It’s possible to find a business CD that earns a higher rate than you’ll get from a business savings account. However, this isn’t always the case, so it can pay to research rates on different types of business deposit accounts — CDs, savings accounts and money market accounts — before putting your funds in one.
Cons
- APYs that are locked in during a time of rising rates: While you’ll benefit from a fixed-rate CD in a falling-rate environment, you may regret locking your money in a CD should rates rise on deposit accounts in the meantime.
- Limited availability: While it’s not difficult to find personal CDs at most banks, it’s less common for banks to offer business CDs. As such, you might need to look outside of your personal bank for a business CD.
