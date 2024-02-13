Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Best cheap car insurance in Montgomery
While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners.
In Montgomery, Alabama, the average driver spends $475 annually for minimum coverage and $1,871 for full coverage. However, with providers such as Travelers, Geico, and Nationwide, there could be potential for greater savings based on average rates. Bankrate’s insurance editorial team examined the top insurers to pinpoint the most cost-effective options for Montgomery drivers. Alongside pricing, we also evaluated coverage features, available discounts and customer satisfaction to guide drivers to Montgomery’s best-value insurance choices.
Best car insurance companies in Montgomery
Based on our research using data from Quadrant Information Services, the best car insurance companies in Montgomery are Travelers, Geico, Nationwide, USAA, and State Farm. These five providers offer some of the most affordable premiums and include an array of coverage options and discounts.
Each provider also received a Bankrate Score, which was calculated on a five-point scale that assesses things like each provider’s affordability, J.D. Power customer satisfaction scores and AM Best financial strength ratings. These Scores could help you more quickly compare providers as you start your search for car insurance.
|Insurance company
|Bankrate Score
|J.D. Power score<br>(Southeast region)
|Average annual premium for full coverage
|Average annual premium for minimum coverage
|Travelers
|4.0
|818/1,000
|$1,158
|$318
|Geico
|4.4
|828/1,000
|$1,360
|$300
|Nationwide
|3.9
|834/1,000
|$1,381
|$385
|USAA*
|4.3
|876/1,000
|$1,493
|$391
|State Farm
|4.2
|847/1,000
|$1,731
|$444
*Not officially ranked with J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions
Travelers
For Montgomery drivers seeking comprehensive coverage options, Travelers car insurance merits consideration as our top pick as it offers the cheapest average full coverage car insurance rates on our list. With a wide range of endorsements and discounts available, Travelers aims to provide robust policies tailored to each policyholder’s needs. In addition to standard coverage types like liability, collision and comprehensive, Travelers also offers optional protections such as gap insurance, new car replacement, roadside assistance and accident forgiveness.
However, the company received the lowest J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating on our list, so if customer service is your top priority, Travelers may not be the right company for you. Still, for drivers prioritizing expansive coverage customization, Travelers might be worth investigating further.
Learn More: Travelers Insurance review
Geico
Geico offers Montgomery drivers low average annual premiums while offering high overall customer satisfaction. It is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway and the second largest insurer of private passenger vehicles in the United States. In addition to already low average premiums, the company has no shortage of potential discounts, too, with savings opportunities for military members, good students and federal employees to name a few. You may also get a discount for having safety features like airbags installed on your vehicle, being claims free and insuring more than one vehicle.
Learn More: Geico Insurance review
Nationwide
Resting in the middle of the pack for our top picks for Montgomery car insurance, Nationwide caters to customers through their variety of policy options including unique offerings like accident forgiveness and vanishing deductibles, where applicable based on location and regulations. Beyond personal auto policies, Nationwide also caters to classic vehicle owners through a partnership with Hagerty.
But the lack of 24/7 customer service availability has impacted Nationwide’s insurance ratings to some degree. Still, for Montgomery drivers wanting robust, customizable protection for both modern and classic vehicles, Nationwide presents a compelling option worth exploring.
Learn More: Nationwide Insurance review
USAA
For military members, veterans and their families, USAA should be strongly considered for affordable car insurance in Montgomery. This highly-rated insurer provides coverage exclusively for those who have served our country and their families. Through USAA’s SafePilot program, policyholders could earn up to a 30 percent discount on premiums by maintaining safe driving habits. Additional savings opportunities are also available to those who enroll in the program.
Beyond competitive average rates, USAA members enjoy numerous benefits, including discounts on rental cars and home security systems, shopping rewards and travel deals. With a long-standing reputation for stellar customer service, USAA caters to the needs of military personnel, delivering quality insurance protection and substantial savings to those who qualify. For service members seeking premium coverage at an affordable cost, USAA might be an excellent option worth exploring.
Learn More: USAA Insurance review
State Farm
State Farm is the largest insurer of personal vehicles in the United States. It offers specialty coverage options such as rideshare coverage to allow policyholders to create an auto insurance policy tailored to their needs. Discounts such as the Drive Safe & Save program could offer savings up to 30 percent, and bundling your home and auto policies could save you up to 17 percent.
State Farm scored above average for overall customer satisfaction in the Southeast region from J.D. Power, which means it prioritizes its relationships with its customers, and for those who prefer an in-person experience, the company offers numerous exclusive local agents. While still below the citywide average, its full coverage car insurance rates are the highest on our list, however, so if price is your primary consideration, you may want to consider other providers.
Learn More: State Farm Insurance review
How to get and keep the cheapest car insurance in Montgomery
Finding and maintaining affordable car insurance in Montgomery takes some research and effort, but it is possible. Below are some tips to help you get the lowest rates and keep them over time:
- Shop around and compare quotes. Getting quotes from several providers is key to finding the cheapest car insurance. Be sure to compare the same coverage levels across insurers to determine which offers you the best price for your situation. Online quote tools make this process quick and easy, but be sure to enter as much accurate information as possible to get a true sense of how much you might pay.
- Ask about all available discounts. Most insurers offer several discount opportunities that could lower your premium, like bundling policies or having good credit. When getting a quote, inquire about any car insurance discounts you may qualify for to maximize savings.
- Maintain a good driving record. Keep a clean driving history free of accidents, speeding tickets and other violations. Good drivers tend to pay less for car insurance. If you are a safe driver, you could save even more if you sign up for your insurer’s telematics program, which tracks your driving habits in real time.
- Remain continuously insured. Don’t allow your coverage to lapse, as gaps in insurance can increase your rates and also put you at financial risk if you get into an accident.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze the latest rates in May 2024 for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates include the most recent approved rate changes filed by insurance companies that affect our profile. These revised rates are then weighted based on the population density in each geographic region so that policyholders can see the impact rates have in their areas. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 20-70 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16- or 18-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy.
Bankrate Score
Our 2024 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. Our scoring model provides a comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and highlighting where they fall short.
-
Cost & ratings 50%
-
Coverage & savings 30%
-
Support 20%
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, average quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best, Demotech and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.