Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Best cheap car insurance in Fort Wayne for 2024
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
The best car insurance companies in Fort Wayne
When searching for the best car insurance in Fort Wayne, drivers should understand that several factors are key to selecting the right provider. Given Fort Wayne's unique driving conditions, insurance rates and state regulations, finding the most suitable car insurance can be a nuanced process. To identify the leading car insurance companies in this area, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team considers a variety of important metrics. These include customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power, financial stability ratings from AM Best, average rates and the breadth of coverage options and discounts available. These elements help provide a comprehensive overview of what each insurer offers, hopefully making it easier for Fort Wayne residents to make an informed decision.
While the exact needs and circumstances of every driver will vary, understanding these factors can guide you toward the best car insurance in Fort Wayne for your specific requirements. Based on our research, the five best companies in Fort Wayne are:
Bankrate Score
Avg. min coverage premium
Min. coverage
Avg. full coverage premium
Full coverage
Progressive is distinguished for its digital prowess, making it an appealing option for Fort Wayne drivers who prefer managing their car insurance on the go with ease and efficiency. The company's standout feature, the Name Your Price tool, offers a tailored approach to insurance shopping by allowing users to input their budget and see matching coverage options, potentially making it easier to find affordable premiums. Despite these advantages and a variety of available discounts, it's important to note that customer satisfaction ratings from J.D. Power suggest that there might be areas for improvement within the company's service experience.
|Bankrate Score
|4.4
|J.D. Power
|816/1,000
|AM Best score
|A+
Bankrate Score
Avg. min coverage premium
Min. coverage
Avg. full coverage premium
Full coverage
Geico is recognized amongst Fort Wayne drivers for its competitive pricing, typically offering some of the lowest insurance rates in the market, which could be particularly appealing for those looking to limit their expenses. The company's commitment to affordability is further supported by a wide range of discounts that may help policyholders reduce their premiums even further. However, it's important for potential customers to consider that Geico's policies are generally more straightforward and lack the extensive coverage options offered by some competitors. The company may be a fit for those who prefer basic policies that are cost-effective and don’t have a need for personalized coverage.
|Bankrate Score
|4.4
|J.D. Power
|831/1,000
|AM Best score
|A++
Bankrate Score
Avg. min coverage premium
Min. coverage
Avg. full coverage premium
Full coverage
State Farm distinguishes itself in Fort Wayne as the nation's leading auto insurer by market share, offering an extensive network of local agents for those who value personal service. While its rates in Indiana are on the higher side compared to some other companies featured on our list, the personalized service and opportunity to bundle various insurance and financial products make it an attractive option for many. It's worth noting, however, that State Farm may not be the best fit for high-risk drivers, such as those with a DUI record, as the company's policy underwriting criteria are more stringent in these cases. For individuals who prioritize face-to-face interactions and are looking for a comprehensive financial services provider, State Farm could be a suitable choice.
|Bankrate Score
|4.3
|J.D. Power
|837/1,000
|AM Best score
|A++
Bankrate Score
Avg. min coverage premium
Min. coverage
Avg. full coverage premium
Full coverage
Auto-Owners offers a variety of optional coverage that can be added to meet individual needs, including gap insurance, diminished value coverage and new car replacement. As a regional carrier serving Indiana among other states, Auto-Owners connects customers with local agents, emphasizing personalized service and expert guidance. This hands-on approach, however, means that obtaining quotes and purchasing policies is done offline, which might be a drawback for those accustomed to online transactions. For drivers in Fort Wayne looking for a policy that can be finely tuned to their specific requirements, Auto-Owners could offer a fitting solution, supported by its diverse coverage options and potential for customization.
|Bankrate Score
|4.3
|J.D. Power
|833/1,000
|AM Best score
|A++
Bankrate Score
Avg. min coverage premium
Min. coverage
Avg. full coverage premium
Full coverage
USAA is known for its commitment to serving the unique needs of the military community, including active-duty service members, veterans and their families. With a reputation for offering competitive rates, a broad selection of coverage options and a range of discounts tailored to military life, USAA also boasts strong customer satisfaction ratings, underscoring its reputation for quality service. Despite its many strengths, it's important to note that USAA's exclusive membership criteria mean its services are not accessible to the general public. For those in Fort Wayne who meet the eligibility requirements, USAA could provide affordable insurance solutions as well as optional coverage and discounts that directly address military service needs.
|Bankrate Score
|4.2
|J.D. Power
|AM Best score
|A++
Bankrate's trusted insurance industry expertiseRead our full methodology
Bankrate's commitment to accuracy and reliability is reflected in our thorough approach to gathering insurance rates. By collaborating with Quadrant Information Services, we obtain the most current rates by ZIP code, ensuring our analysis and recommendations are precise and personalized to various driver circumstances. Our dedication to delivering high-quality analyses empowers drivers to make informed choices regarding their car insurance, backed by the assurance that our insights are rooted in the latest data available.
46
years of industry experience
122
carriers reviewed
34.5K
ZIP codes examined
1.2M
quotes analyzed
The cheapest car insurance companies in Fort Wayne
Finding the cheapest car insurance in Fort Wayne involves more than just looking at the bottom line. Drivers should consider a variety of factors, including the level of coverage, customer service ratings and available discounts, to ensure they're getting the most value for their money. By comparing rates from different insurers and understanding the specifics of each policy, Fort Wayne residents can identify options that not only offer affordable rates, but also adequately protect them on the road. The table below showcases five of the cheapest car insurance companies offering competitive rates in the area, providing a starting point for those in search of the cheapest rates in Fort Wayne.
|Insurance company
|Average annual min coverage premium
|Average annual full coverage premium
|
Hastings Mutual
|
$269
|
$722
|
Pekin
|
$211
|
$830
|
$278
|
$959
|
$246
|
$1,063
|
$254
|
$1,121
How much is car insurance in Fort Wayne, Indiana?
Understanding the average cost of car insurance in Fort Wayne can help drivers budget more effectively for this essential expense. In Fort Wayne, the average annual premium for full coverage is $1,545, while minimum coverage averages $395 per year. When compared to the Indiana state averages of $1,652 for full coverage and $390 for minimum coverage, Fort Wayne's rates for full coverage are typically about 6 percent less, offering a slight financial reprieve for local drivers. Minimum coverage is only 1 percent more than the state average. These figures highlight the importance of comparing rates and considering various coverage options to ensure you're getting a policy that meets both your needs and budget.
Fort Wayne rates for teens
Car insurance considerations for teen drivers in Fort Wayne can be more challenging given that premiums for young drivers are generally higher due to their lack of driving experience. Adding a teen to a parent's policy is often seen as a cost-effective strategy, as it usually results in lower rates than if the teen were to secure a policy independently. However, even on a parent's policy, rates can vary significantly, influenced by factors such as the teen's driving record, the type of car they drive and the specific coverage options chosen. Understanding these nuances and exploring all available discounts, such as those for good students or safe driving courses, could be beneficial for families in Fort Wayne managing the cost of insuring their teen driver.
|Insurance company
|16-year-old*
|18-year-old*
|
Pekin
|
$486
|
$421
|
$638
|
$546
|
Hastings Mutual
|
$728
|
$711
|
$735
|
$587
|
$829
|
$762
|Insurance company
|16-year-old*
|18-year-old*
|
Pekin
|
$1,476
|
$1,338
|
$1,794
|
$1,589
|
Hastings Mutual
|
$1,879
|
$1,837
|
$2,505
|
$2,383
|
$2,722
|
$2,224
Fort Wayne rates for young drivers
For young drivers in Fort Wayne, navigating the landscape of car insurance can be particularly challenging. Insurance providers often view younger drivers as higher risk, which can be reflected in the premiums charged. When searching for car insurance in Fort Wayne, young drivers may find that rates can vary widely based on several factors, including the type of vehicle insured, driving history and the level of coverage selected. It's beneficial for young drivers to thoroughly compare policies and consider taking advantage of any applicable discounts, such as those for safe driving or academic achievement, to potentially mitigate the higher costs associated with their age group.
|Insurance company
|20-year-old
|25-year-old
|
$546
|
$415
|
Pekin
|
$585
|
$247
|
$600
|
$337
|
$626
|
$280
|
$671
|
$359
|Insurance company
|20-year-old
|25-year-old
|
Pekin
|
$1,802
|
$952
|
$2,054
|
$1,645
|
$2,084
|
$1,213
|
Hastings Mutual
|
$2,195
|
$1,190
|
$2,218
|
$1,433
Fort Wayne rates for adults
Adult drivers in Fort Wayne looking for optimal coverage will find that insurance companies in Fort Wayne typically offer a range of policies tailored to meet the needs of more experienced drivers. Factors such as driving history, credit history and the type of vehicle insured play significant roles in determining premium rates for adults. Adult drovers, particularly those with clean driving records, tend to see better rates due to their years of experience on the road. Additionally, exploring discounts for safe driving, multi-policy bundles and loyalty to the same insurer could further influence the cost-effectiveness of the policies available to them in Fort Wayne.
|Insurance company
|30-year-old
|40-year-old
|50-year-old
|
Pekin
|
$232
|
$211
|
$213
|
$235
|
$246
|
$235
|
$253
|
$254
|
$249
|
$278
|
$278
|
$254
|
Hastings Mutual
|
$320
|
$269
|
$259
|Insurance company
|30-year-old
|40-year-old
|50-year-old
|
Hastings Mutual
|
$852
|
$722
|
$680
|
Pekin
|
$907
|
$830
|
$816
|
$959
|
$959
|
$864
|
$1,077
|
$1,063
|
$962
|
$1,160
|
$1,121
|
$1,015
Fort Wayne rates for senior drivers
Senior drivers in Fort Wayne may notice that car insurance rates can adjust with age, reflecting changes in perceived risk by insurers. While seniors often benefit from years of driving experience and potentially long histories of safe driving, rates can still vary based on factors like current driving habits, the type of vehicle driven and overall health status. It's important for seniors in Fort Wayne to review their insurance policies regularly, ensuring they have the coverage that suits their current needs. Discounts for mature drivers, completion of defensive driving courses or reduced mileage could be valuable for maintaining affordable premiums.
|Insurance company
|60-year-old
|70-year-old
|
Pekin
|
$218
|
$257
|
$229
|
$285
|
$231
|
$293
|
Hastings Mutual
|
$252
|
$331
|
$262
|
$260
|Insurance company
|60-year-old
|70-year-old
|
Hastings Mutual
|
$252
|
$873
|
Pekin
|
$218
|
$878
|
$262
|
$830
|
$231
|
$1,099
|
$229
|
$1,154
The cheapest car insurance in Fort Wayne by driving record
Your driving record plays a pivotal role in determining your car insurance rates. Insurers consider your history to gauge risk and set premiums accordingly. Among the factors evaluated, incidents like speeding tickets, accidents and DUIs can significantly uptick the cost of your coverage. Seeking the cheapest car insurance companies becomes even more crucial when your driving record is less than perfect, as rates can vary widely based on how insurers assess risk. It's essential to shop around and compare quotes, as some companies may offer more lenient rates for drivers with minor infractions, helping you find competitive rates despite a blemish on your driving record.
Car insurance with a speeding ticket in Fort Wayne
Receiving a speeding ticket in Fort Wayne can lead to a noticeable increase in your car insurance premiums, reflecting the elevated risk associated with such infractions. In Fort Wayne, the average cost for full coverage insurance after receiving a speeding ticket rises to $1,840, marking a significant increase from the pre-ticket average of $1,545. This increment suggests that drivers with speeding tickets could see their rates increase to 19 percent more than the city average. The impact can vary, with some insurers possibly offering more competitive rates even after a speeding violation. It highlights the importance of comparing policies from different insurers to mitigate the financial repercussions on your premium.
|Insurance company
|Average min coverage rate
|Average full coverage rate
|
Pekin
|
$264
|
$1,016
|
$305
|
$1,290
|
$325
|
$1,109
|
Hastings Mutual
|
$354
|
$911
|
$377
|
$1,674
Car insurance after an accident in Fort Wayne
For drivers in Fort Wayne with an at-fault accident on their record, navigating car insurance options can become more complex. An at-fault accident typically signifies a higher risk to insurers, which often results in increased premiums to account for this elevated risk. Fort Wayne drivers who have been involved in an at-fault accident can see their premium increase to $2,045on average, which is 32 percent more than the citywide average. Below are five car insurance providers that might offer competitive rates for drivers in this category.
|Insurance company
|Average min coverage rate
|Average full coverage rate
|
Hastings Mutual
|
$275
|
$739
|
Pekin
|
$282
|
$1,091
|
$346
|
$1,360
|
$350
|
$1,514
|
$382
|
$1,287
Car insurance after a DUI in Fort Wayne
In Fort Wayne, drivers who have received a DUI may face particularly steep challenges when securing car insurance, as a DUI is often seen by insurers as a significant indicator of high risk. Following a DUI conviction, individuals can typically expect their insurance premiums to surge, reflecting the increased liability they represent. In Fort Wayne, a DUI conviction can lead to average insurance rates climbing to $2,781 annually, which is around 80 percent more than the citywide average for drivers with clean driving records.
|Insurance company
|Average min coverage rate
|Average full coverage rate
|
$395
|
$1,361
|
Pekin
|
$415
|
$1,527
|
$435
|
$1,989
|
$505
|
$1,970
|
$604
|
$2,495
Minimum coverage requirements in Fort Wayne
For Wayne drivers are legally required to maintain a certain level of car insurance coverage to meet the state's financial responsibility laws. The minimum coverage requirements are designed to ensure that all motorists have some level of protection in the event of an accident. Indiana's laws dictate that drivers must carry at least:
- $25,000 for bodily injury or death of one person in a single accident
- $50,000 for bodily injury or death of two or more persons in a single accident
- $25,000 for property damage per accident
These requirements are often summarized as 25/50/25 liability insurance. It's important for drivers in Fort Wayne to understand that these figures represent the absolute minimum coverage necessary to legally operate a vehicle. However, given the potential costs associated with vehicle accidents, especially in more densely populated metro areas, drivers might consider selecting higher coverage limits than the state-mandated minimums. This can provide additional financial protection in the event of an accident that exceeds these basic limits, safeguarding against possible out-of-pocket expenses.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze May 2024 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 18-70 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16- or 17-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy.
Bankrate Score
Our 2024 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. Our scoring model provides a comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and highlighting where they fall short.
-
Cost & ratings 50%
-
Coverage & savings 30%
-
Support 20%
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, average quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best, Demotech and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.