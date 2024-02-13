Best cheap car insurance in Boston for 2024

Drivers looking for the best cheap car insurance in Boston, MA may want to get quotes from Amica, Geico and Plymouth Rock. 
The best car insurance companies in Boston

Drivers in Boston need a car insurance company equipped to offer strong financial protection against the risks of heavy traffic, reckless drivers and severe winters. To help Boston drivers find the best fit for their needs, Bankrate took a close look at expert third-party ratings, customer reviews, coverage options, digital tools, discounts and premium data to select the five best cheap insurance companies in Boston. We analyzed scores from the New England region of the 2023 J.D. Power Auto Insurance Study as well as financial strength ratings from AM Best

Best for customer service

Bankrate score

4.6

Avg. min coverage premium

$576

Min. coverage

Avg. full coverage premium

$2,716

Full coverage

Why Amica made our list: Amica received a Bankrate score of 4.6 out of 5.0 for its car insurance product and tied with Geico for a 2024 Bankrate Award for Best Auto Insurance Company Overall. Amica’s robust coverage options, from accident forgiveness to a perk-packed Platinum Choice Auto package, make it a good option for many drivers, but its record for customer service stands out from the pack. If you are interested in getting a quote from Amica, you can visit its website at amica.com. 

Why Amica may be best for customer service: Amica outpaced the competition in both the 2023 J.D. Power Auto Claims Satisfaction Study and the 2023 J.D. Power Insurance Digital Experience Study for customer service. The company’s consistently high customer satisfaction scores indicate that best-in-class customer service is a priority for Amica. If you’re looking for a car insurance company that values its customer relationships, you may want to get quotes from Amica. 

Scores and Ratings
Bankrate Score 4.6
AM Best score A+
Read full review
Best for young drivers

Bankrate score

4.4

Avg. min coverage premium

$466

Min. coverage

Avg. full coverage premium

$1,149

Full coverage

Why Geico made our list: Geico tied with Amica for a 2024 Bankrate Award for Best Auto Insurance Company Overall. With a long list of discounts, a robust suite of digital tools for policy management and a reputation for low rates, Geico may be a good choice for Boston drivers on a budget. 

Why Geico may be best for young drivers: Geico also won an individual 2024 Bankrate Award for Best Auto Insurance Company for Young Drivers. Geico typically offers low rates to drivers with high-risk profiles, including drivers under age 25. Discounts for good grades, driver’s education courses and new vehicles may also help young drivers save on coverage.

Scores and Ratings
Bankrate Score 4.4
AM Best score A++
Read full review
Best for local agents

Bankrate score

4.1

Avg. min coverage premium

$349

Min. coverage

Avg. full coverage premium

$1,339

Full coverage

Why Plymouth Rock made our list: Plymouth Rock recently improved both its Bankrate Score and its J.D. Power customer satisfaction score and offers some unique perks, like the Get Home Safe program, which offers reimbursement for rideshare and taxi fares for drivers who don’t feel safe operating their vehicle after a night out. Plymouth Rock also offers special Red Sox and Patriots rewards programs. 

Why Plymouth Rock may be best for people who prefer local agents: Although its headquarters are located in New Jersey, Plymouth Rock works with a network of local agents across New England and the Mid-Atlantic area. Boston drivers who prefer to purchase and manage their auto insurance through an agent who knows the area may want to get a quote from a Plymouth Rock agent. 

Scores and Ratings
Bankrate Score 4.1
AM Best score A-
Read full review
Best for bundling

Bankrate score

3.9

Avg. min coverage premium

$611

Min. coverage

Avg. full coverage premium

$2,148

Full coverage

Why Allstate made our list: Allstate offers some attractive features for Boston drivers, including pay-per-mile auto insurance through the Milewise program. It also offers a teen driving program and one of the top-rated mobile apps in the car insurance industry. If you live in Boston and are looking for a car insurance company with tons of powerful mobile tools, you may want to get a quote from Allstate. 

Why Allstate may be best for bundling: In addition to its strong auto insurance offerings, Allstate tied for a 2024 Bankrate Award for Best Home Insurance Company overall. Drivers who also need homeowners insurance may appreciate the simplicity of managing both their auto and home insurance through the same company with the added bonus of a bundling discount up to 25 percent. 

Scores and Ratings
Bankrate Score 3.9
AM Best score A+
Read full review
Best for bundling multiple insurance policies

Bankrate score

3.4

Avg. min coverage premium

$317

Min. coverage

Avg. full coverage premium

$2,369

Full coverage

Why The Hanover made our list: Drivers looking for robust coverage options may appreciate The Hanover's extensive endorsement list, including new car replacement guard, deductible dividends and roadside assistance. The Hanover is not scored by J.D. Power in the New England region, but it has a below-baseline complaint index score from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, indicating fewer complaints than expected regarding its auto insurance product.  

Why The Hanover may be best for packaged coverage options: The Hanover simplifies the auto insurance shopping process by offering its auto insurance coverage in three package options: Connections, Platinum and Prestige. Each plan offers set add-ons, increasing in price and coverage level as you go. The Platinum offering is a bundled home and auto product with the benefit of a single renewal date for both policies.

Scores and Ratings
Bankrate Score 3.4
AM Best score A
Read full review
Bankrate's trusted insurance industry expertise

 Read our full methodology

Bankrate’s insurance team analyzes the latest insurance rate data from Quadrant Information Services each month to ensure that our readers have the most up-to-date information about car insurance costs in their region. Our team includes licensed agents and other insurance professionals with decades of combined real-world experience helping policyholders make informed decisions about their auto insurance.

46

years of industry experience

122

carriers reviewed

34.5K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

The cheapest car insurance companies in Boston

If you’re looking for the cheapest car insurance companies in Boston, you may want to request quotes from The Hanover, Vermont Mutual and Plymouth Rock. Bankrate’s research indicates that these are the three cheapest minimum coverage auto insurance carriers, on average, in Boston. 

Keep in mind, though, that individual car insurance rates will vary based on your driver profile — so the cheapest company listed here may not offer the cheapest rates for every Boston resident. Experts recommend comparing personalized quotes from multiple companies to find a cheap car insurance company that fits your budget and coverage needs. 

Insurance company Average annual min coverage premium Average annual full coverage premium
Geico
$466
$1,149
Plymouth Rock
$349
$1,339
Vermont Mutual
$319
$1,885
Norfolk & Dedham
$482
$1,900
Allstate
$611
$2,148
How much is car insurance in Boston, Massachusetts?

Massachusetts is one of the less expensive states for car insurance, but Boston stands out from the rest of the state. Car insurance costs drivers in Boston an average of $1,992 per year for full coverage and $532 for state minimum coverage. That’s below the national average, but 20 percent more than the Massachusetts average

Boston rates for teens

Even in Massachusetts, where insurance companies can’t legally consider driver age when setting auto insurance premiums, teen drivers tend to pay higher rates. That’s because insurers can still base premiums on years of driver experience — and teenagers have less driving experience than the average adult driver. The result: a statistically higher risk of accidents and insurance claims. 

Teens who stay on their parents' insurance policy generally save compared to those on their own policy. As you can see below, Boston 18-year-olds on their own policies pay an average of 52 percent more for full coverage than those on their parents' policies.

Coverage type
Insurance company 16-year-old* 18-year-old*
Travelers
$689
$565
The Hanover
$719
$632
Plymouth Rock
$798
$623
Vermont Mutual
$871
$871
Norfolk & Dedham
$1,151
$831
*16- and 18-year-old rate reflects the cost of a teen on their married parents’ full coverage policy.
Insurance company 16-year-old* 18-year-old*
Progressive
$2,947
$2,965
Plymouth Rock
$3,051
$2,490
Geico
$3,678
$3,160
Norfolk & Dedham
$4,086
$2,963
Vermont Mutual
$5,330
$5,330
*Annual rates were determined by adding a 16- or 18-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy.
Boston rates for young drivers

As you reach your early and mid-twenties, you can generally expect to see your car insurance costs start to come down, particularly if you’ve maintained a clean driving record.

Coverage type
Insurance company 20-year-old 25-year-old
Island
$360
$360
EMC
$416
$287
Nodak
$435
$231
American National
$443
$221
Central Mutual
$455
$321
Insurance company 20-year-old 25-year-old
Geico
$2,097
$1,285
Plymouth Rock
$2,616
$1,703
The Hanover
$4,679
$3,158
Travelers
$4,880
$3,329
Amica
$5,361
$2,983
Boston rates for adults

Rates tend to stabilize in adulthood, with gradual decreases for most drivers as they move into their 40s and 50s. At this stage, most Boston drivers will have at least 10 years of driving experience, moving them into a lower-risk category for auto insurers.  

Coverage type
Insurance company 30-year-old 40-year-old 50-year-old
Vermont Mutual
$318
$319
$298
The Hanover
$350
$317
$288
Plymouth Rock
$404
$349
$320
Travelers
$434
$449
$423
Geico
$483
$466
$440
Insurance company 30-year-old 40-year-old 50-year-old
Geico
$1,219
$1,149
$1,045
Plymouth Rock
$1,508
$1,339
$1,191
Vermont Mutual
$1,883
$1,885
$1,647
Norfolk & Dedham
$2,046
$1,900
$1,631
Allstate
$2,308
$2,148
$2,093
Boston rates for senior drivers

Senior drivers have decades of on-road experience and generally pay fairly low insurance rates. However, driving as a senior comes with certain renewed risks, particularly past age 70. Vision problems, slower reaction times and greater vulnerability to serious injury can raise the risks associated with insuring a senior driver — and as a result, some carriers may quote higher rates for Boston drivers in this age group. 

Coverage type
Insurance company 60-year-old 70-year-old
The Hanover
$294
$266
Vermont Mutual
$298
$273
Plymouth Rock
$319
$376
Travelers
$414
$557
Geico
$428
$367
Insurance company 60-year-old 70-year-old
Geico
$428
$828
Plymouth Rock
$319
$1,354
Vermont Mutual
$298
$1,613
Norfolk & Dedham
$475
$1,542
Progressive
$868
$2,148
The cheapest car insurance in Boston by driving record

If you have one or more traffic convictions on your Massachusetts driving record, insurance companies may charge a higher rate for coverage to account for your increased risk of accidents and claims. Massachusetts recently saw a significant increase in driving violations, so it’s important to understand how your driving record may affect the cost of coverage. 

Car insurance with a speeding ticket in Boston

A speeding ticket can increase your car insurance premium. Boston drivers with a speeding ticket conviction pay 27 percent more, on average, than drivers with a clean record. However, not all insurance carriers treat speeding tickets the same way when quoting policies. 

Insurance company Average min coverage rate Average full coverage rate
Vermont Mutual
$412
$2,578
Geico
$513
$1,268
Plymouth Rock
$529
$2,050
The Hanover
$530
$3,847
Travelers
$563
$3,965
Car insurance after an accident in Boston

Insurance companies also take at-fault accidents seriously as a signal of driver risk. If you’re found at fault for an accident in Boston, you may pay 64 percent more for full coverage than you did with a clean record. 

Insurance company Average min coverage rate Average full coverage rate
The Hanover
$558
$4,158
Plymouth Rock
$578
$2,088
Vermont Mutual
$630
$3,758
Travelers
$642
$4,858
Geico
$722
$1,768
Car insurance after a DUI in Boston

A conviction for driving under the influence (DUI) is a serious matter. Massachusetts state law imposes major financial and legal penalties on drivers with DUI convictions — and most auto insurance companies will raise rates or deny coverage for drivers with one or more DUI convictions on their driving record. In Boston, a driver with a DUI pays, on average, 80 percent more for full coverage than a driver with a clean record. 

Insurance company Average min coverage rate Average full coverage rate
The Hanover
$439
$3,609
Plymouth Rock
$593
$2,190
Travelers
$660
$4,705
Vermont Mutual
$739
$4,784
Geico
$814
$1,999
Minimum coverage requiremets in Boston

All drivers in Boston must carry at least the minimum auto insurance coverage required by Massachusetts state law

  • $20,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $40,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $5,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $20,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $40,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $8,000 personal injury protection (PIP)

State minimum coverage will result in the lowest premiums, but it does not include physical damage coverage like comprehensive and collision coverage. Most insurance professionals also recommend selecting higher liability limits than the minimum required by state law in order to protect your assets and future income. If you’re not sure how much auto coverage you need in Boston, consider speaking with an insurance agent or broker for specific advice on your situation. 

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze April 2024 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a single, 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction.

Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 20-70 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16- or 18-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy. 

Bankrate Scores

Our Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.

5
Overall Score
  • Cost & ratings 50%
  • Coverage & savings 30%
  • Support 20%

Each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. Our scoring model provides a comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and highlight where they fall short.

