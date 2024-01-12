Best Wells Fargo credit cards for January 2024

Ashley Parks
Courtney Mihocik
Jason Steele
Courtney Mihocik
Jason Steele
Updated January 12, 2024

More than just a bank, Wells Fargo provides several reasons to choose one of its credit cards for cash rewards or balance transfers. While its lineup of consumer credit cards isn’t as extensive as other issuers’ selections, you may be able to find the best Wells Fargo credit card that meets your financial needs.

2024 Bankrate Awards Winner
Best for cash rewards
Image of Wells Fargo Active Cash&#174; Card

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
4.3
See Rates & Fees
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit
Intro offer

2%

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for Balance Transfers
Image of Wells Fargo Reflect&#174; Card

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
4.3
See Rates & Fees
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit
Balance transfer intro APR

Regular APR

N/A

Rewards rate

Annual fee

BEST FOR REWARDS CATEGORY VARIETY
Image of Wells Fargo Autograph&#8480; Card

Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card
4.0
See Rates & Fees
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

$200

Offer valuation

1X - 3X

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

BEST FOR EXPEDITED SECURITY SCREENING
Image of Choice Privileges&reg; Select Mastercard&reg;

Choice Privileges® Select Mastercard®
3.5
See Rates & Fees
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

1X points - 10X points

Rewards Rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

BEST FOR HOUSEHOLD EXPENSES
Image of Choice Privileges&#174; Mastercard&#174;

Choice Privileges® Mastercard®
3.4
See Rates & Fees
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

1x - 5X

Rewards Rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

On This Page

A closer look at Wells Fargo’s top credit cards

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

Best for cash rewards

Its simple yet valuable cash rewards. Flat-rate cards often offer 1.5 percent cash rewards, but Active Cash’s 2 percent offer is one of the highest unlimited cash rewards cards available.

Simplicity lovers who want to earn a good rate of cash rewards on a variety of purchases.

The Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card or the Discover it® Cash Back could offer more cash back earning opportunities for people who want to maximize their rewards earnings in key spending categories like dining or groceries.

Read our Wells Fargo Active Cash Card review or jump back to offer details.

Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

Best for balance transfers

Its lengthy introductory period on balance transfers. This card has one of the longest intro APR offers on purchases and qualifying balances transfers on the market.

Anyone currently carrying high-interest credit card debt or planning a large purchase that may take some time to pay off

The card doesn’t tout traditional rewards, so it may not be a fit for people who want a card that holds value for the long haul. The Discover it® Balance Transfer Card and its cash back offer on quarterly rotating categories, for example, could prove more rewarding for savvy spenders. 

Read our Wells Fargo Reflect Card review or jump back to offer details.  

Wells Fargo Autograph℠ Card

Best for rewards category variety

Cardholders can earn points in a fantastic variety of categories. While many travel cards only offer elevated rewards on travel, restaurant, or gas purchases, the Autograph includes those purchases and many more.

People whose spending casts a wide net and want a card that captures most of their everyday categories.

The Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card also earns similar rewards rates in some of the Autograph’s categories for no annual fee. However, the SavorOne shines with its grocery category, which the Autograph notably lacks.

Read our full Wells Fargo Autograph Card review or jump back to offer details.

Choice Privileges® Select Mastercard®

BEST FOR EXPEDITED SECURITY SCREENING

It strikes a nice balance between everyday rewards and travel perks for a low annual fee. It boasts several practical bonus categories, its anniversary bonus alone should offer enough value to offset the annual fee, and it’s one of the only co-branded hotel cards to offer a credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck.

Occasional travelers interested in earning free nights and elite status with Choice Hotels.

The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card is a low-cost travel card with a bit more flexibility. It earns miles at a boosted rate on both Capital One Travel bookings and general purchases, making it a great fit for low-maintenance cardholders. You can also redeem rewards for stays at nearly any hotel property and get a credit of up to $100 for your Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee.

Jump back to offer details.

Choice Privileges® Mastercard®

BEST FOR HOUSEHOLD EXPENSES

Its bonus categories line up well with the average person’s spending, making it easy to earn points toward your next Choice Hotels stay. It also comes with automatic Gold Elite status, which can get you perks like early check-in, late checkout, room upgrades and bonus points or a beverage and snack at check-in.

Choice Hotels fans who want to earn rewards on everyday spending without worrying about annual fees or complicated redemption.

Despite its ongoing annual fee ($95), the Choice Privileges Select Mastercard could be the more lucrative option thanks to its higher rewards rates and anniversary bonus (which could offer enough value to offset the annual fee on its own).

Jump back to offer details.

Hotels.com® Rewards Visa® Credit Card

Best for occasional hotel guests

You don’t have to pay an annual fee for this hotel credit card. It also offers some flexibility in where you can book given it’s associated with a travel search engine as opposed to a singular hotel chain.

Travelers without loyalty to one hotel chain and who often book rooms through travel search engine sites like Hotels.com.

Frequent travelers, brand loyalists or big spenders can reap more benefits associated with premium travel or hotel credit cards like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card or the Hilton Honors American Express Card.

Read our Hotels.com Rewards Visa Credit Card review.

*The information about the Hotels.com Rewards Visa Credit Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.  

What to know about Wells Fargo credit cards

While Wells Fargo doesn’t have a large portfolio of consumer cards, the ones it does offer are quite competitive. 

Types of Wells Fargo credit cards

Pros and cons of Wells Fargo credit cards

Pros

  • Checkmark

    Dominant presence: Because Wells Fargo has more than 5,000 branches and 13,000 ATMs, you can redeem cash rewards with the Active Cash card (in increments of $20) in various places.

  • Checkmark

    Cell phone protection: Some Wells Fargo credit cards come with cell phone protection of up to $600 for damage or theft when you pay your cell phone bill with a qualifying card ($25 deductible).

  • Checkmark

    Intro APR: All three cards offer intro APRs for balance transfers, purchases, or both, so it might be a good option if you want to save on interest.

Cons

  • Fewer card options: Wells Fargo currently offers very few credit cards. If you’re interested in comparing a selection of offers, you may be better off with a different issuer.

  • Not ideal for travelers: Wells Fargo’s rewards program allows you to redeem your rewards for travel, but Wells Fargo’s credit card portfolio is more geared toward cash rewards.

Tips on choosing the best Wells Fargo credit card

The options you have for Wells Fargo cards are fairly cut and dry. When choosing a Wells Fargo credit card, you may want to consider a few things:

  • Understand your approval odds: Wells Fargo credit cards come with a recommended credit score range of good to excellent, or 670 and higher on the FICO scale. If your credit score is below the recommended range, you may want to consider cards available for fair credit from other issuers.
  • Decide if you want rewards or intro APR offer: You have the opportunity to earn competitive flat-rate cash rewards or secure one of the longest intro APR periods available with Wells Fargo’s credit card options. Determine if you’d like to build and maximize a rewards-earning strategy or focus on debt management with your card.
  • Consider the card’s welcome offer: Not all Wells Fargo credit cards offer an extra windfall of cash rewards after you spend a required amount in a timeframe. If you want a sign-up bonus or welcome offer with your credit card, this factor can have a major influence on which Wells Fargo card you pick. If Wells Fargo doesn’t meet your needs in this area, you could also check out the best credit card sign-up bonuses.

Expert advice for Wells Fargo cards

Wells Fargo provides various benefits to its cardholders. Here’s our expert advice on making the most of a Wells Fargo credit card and what you need to know about its rewards.

Maximize Wells Fargo credit card benefits

Although Wells Fargo's credit card benefits aren't as extensive as some, they’re still useful for the average credit cardholder. Get familiar with Wells Fargo's card benefits to take full advantage of them when needed.

Learn how the Wells Fargo rewards program works

The Wells Fargo rewards program is a great way to earn cash rewards or points on your purchases and redeem them for gift cards, Apple products, travel, merchandise and more. If you’re interested in charitable donations, you can also redeem rewards toward natural disaster relief, such as the American Red Cross.

Other ways you can redeem rewards include:

  • Purchases you’ve already made in the form of statement credits to your account
  • In-person in $20 increments with your Wells Fargo debit or ATM card at any Wells Fargo branch. 

With an eligible Wells Fargo rewards credit card, you are automatically enrolled for a Wells Fargo Rewards account, which you can find in your account summary either via online sign-in or the mobile app. You can earn rewards with all of Wells Fargo credit cards, except for the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card and co-branded cards.

Decide if Wells Fargo rewards are worth it

If you want one of the best balance transfer or cash rewards cards, then Wells Fargo is worth a look. If you want to maximize your rewards with points and miles, Wells Fargo falls woefully short with its program compared to Chase Ultimate Rewards and American Express Membership Rewards. If you want a few more options, you may be better off searching through the card portfolio of another issuer with more variety.

How we assess the best Wells Fargo credit cards

Have more questions for our credit cards editors? Feel free to send us an email, find us on Facebook, or Tweet us @Bankrate.

When evaluating the best credit cards, we take into account several factors, including how cards score in our proprietary card rating system and whether they offer features that fit the priorities of a diverse group of cardholders, from earning rewards to scoring a large sign-up bonus to saving on interest. 

We analyzed over 250 of the most popular credit cards and selected standouts. We scored each card based on the factors most relevant to its primary category, including its rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, intro APR period, ongoing APR, perks and more to determine whether it belonged in this month’s roundup. 

Here are some of the key factors that we considered:  

Have more questions for our credit cards editors? Feel free to send us an email, find us on Facebook, or Tweet us @Bankrate.

Frequently asked questions about Wells Fargo credit cards

As a Bankrate credit cards editor, Ashley Parks is fascinated by the ways people can make credit cards work for them when armed with the right knowledge.
Courtney Mihocik is an editor at Bankrate Credit Cards and CreditCards.com specializing in credit card news and personal finance advice.

