Navy Federal® Credit Union Go Rewards® credit card review

Written by
Robin Saks Frankel
 /  3 min
Bankrate logo

The Bankrate promise

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for and how we rate our cards. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Snapshot

4.5

Bankrate rating
Info
Image of Navy Federal Credit Union GO REWARDS&#174;

Navy Federal Credit Union GO REWARDS®

*
4.5
Bankrate score
Info
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit

N/A

Intro offer

Info

N/A

Offer valuation

Info

N/A

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

On This Page

Navy Federal® Credit Union Go Rewards® credit card Overview

For a no annual fee credit card, the Navy Federal Credit Union GO REWARDS card offers a pretty decent rewards rate on dining out and gas. Where this card really shines is with its low APR on purchases and balance transfers for those who qualify.

A deeper look at the current card offer

The Navy Federal Credit Union, with more than 9 million members, is the nation’s largest credit union. It offers financial products, including credit cards, that charge lower rates and fees than many banks typically offer — capped at 18 percent. The Navy Federal Credit Union GO REWARDS card is no exception, offering a variable annual percentage rate as low as 8.99% on purchases and balance transfers for those who qualify.

You can earn 3 points per dollar at restaurants, 2 points per dollar on gas and 1 point per dollar on all other spending. If you dine out frequently or put a lot of miles on your car, this is a card to consider.

The rewards program here is fine, but few cards offer such an appealing combination of rewards, low fees and low interest. For example, you won’t pay a balance transfer fee and there no foreign transaction fees on purchases made outside the U.S. To make it even easier to switch cards if you have a big purchase coming up, new cardmembers that apply between May 4 and June 30, 2021, can enjoy a six-month 0 percent intro purchase APR (8.99 percent to 18 percent variable APR ongoing).

Keep in mind that to apply for a Navy Federal Credit Union-branded credit card, you have to be a member of the credit union. Eligibility is restricted to those who serve or have served in the military, are civilian personnel with the Department of Defense or are an immediate family member of either.

Extras, perks and using points

GO REWARDS points don’t expire and there is no limit to the amount of rewards you can earn. There are also no minimum redemption requirements for most travel, cash and merchandise rewards, but you can’t make partial redemptions (meaning you can’t pay with points and cash if your points don’t cover the whole purchase).

Each point is worth 1 cent and can be redeemed through the Navy Federal Credit Union portal by logging into your account and selecting “Redeem Rewards.” Points can be used for travel purchases, gift cards, or cash back deposited to your Navy Federal savings account.

Depending on your credit card network and credit limit, you can also enjoy a portfolio of valuable benefits. If you qualify for Visa Signature or World Mastercard perks, you may receive travel and purchase protections and discounts, including rental car collision damage waiver coverage (for 15 days or less). Plus, you could have access to other nice extras like cellphone protection, concierge services and hotel savings and upgrades with select brands.

Fees and APR

  • This card has a variable APR on purchases and balance transfers of 8.99 percent to 18 percent based on creditworthiness (six-month 0 percent intro purchase APR if applying before June 30, 2021).
  • You’ll pay no annual fee, balance transfer fee, cash advance fees (at Navy Federal branch ATMs) or foreign transaction fees.
  • Late payments may trigger an 18 percent penalty variable APR and a late fee of up to $20 every month you are past due on the minimum payment.

Bankrate’s Take: Is the Navy Federal® Credit Union Go Rewards® credit card worth it?

If your credit is just good and not excellent, you could benefit from the low APR and satisfactory rewards structure of this card.

The information about the Navy Federal® Credit Union GO REWARDS® has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.

Compare the best good credit cards

* See the online application for details about terms and conditions for these offers. Every reasonable effort has been made to maintain accurate information. However all credit card information is presented without warranty. After you click on the offer you desire you will be directed to the credit card issuer's web site where you can review the terms and conditions for your selected offer.

Editorial Disclosure: Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including card rates and fees, is accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information.