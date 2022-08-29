A deeper look into the current card offer

Quick highlights

Rewards rate : Up to 25x points at IHG properties (10 points as a cardholder in addition to 15 points per dollar earned as an IHG One Rewards Club member), 2x points on gas, restaurants and grocery, 1X points on other purchases

: Up to 25x points at IHG properties (10 points as a cardholder in addition to 15 points per dollar earned as an IHG One Rewards Club member), 2x points on gas, restaurants and grocery, 1X points on other purchases Welcome offer : Earn 140,000 Bonus Points after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

: Earn 140,000 Bonus Points after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Purchase intro APR : N/A

: N/A Balance transfer intro APR : N/A

: N/A Regular APR: 21.49 percent - 28.49 percent variable APR

Current sign-up bonus

As a new cardholder of the IHG Premier card, you can earn 140,000 Bonus Points after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. This is a slight tweak to the card's previous offer, which also gave you a chance at 140,000 points with a $3,000 spend in the first three months, but had an additional statement credits.

Based on Bankrate's latest hotel point valuations, which give IHG points an average value of around 0.7 cents, this new bonus could be worth around $980 in IHG stays. Depending on when and where you book, 140,000 points could also translate to around 14 hotel stays since some IHG properties can be booked at a rate of 10,000 points per night.

Rewards

Earning rewards

Every purchase with your IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card earns you points toward your next hotel stay. For every $1 spent with your IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card, you can earn up to 25 points on stays at IHG properties, 2 points on restaurants, gas or groceries and 1 point on everything else.

The up to 25x rewards rate technically breaks down as 10x points for paying with your IHG One Rewards Premier Credit Card, 10x points for being a member of the free IHG Rewards program, which is automatic upon card approval if you’re not already a member, and 5x points for having Platinum Elite Status, which also comes with the card.

Redeeming rewards

While redeeming points for stays at IHG hotels is by far the best use of your rewards, you have a few other (less valuable) options, including gift cards and merchandise. You can also transfer IHG points (typically at a poor rate) to a number of airline partners, including Delta and United.

Although there are no blackout dates for IHG One Rewards Club members, there may be limited availability for rooms that can be booked with points. A room’s point value depends on the property and type of room, with higher-end hotels requiring more points per night than a basic room at a Holiday Inn.

The Fourth Night Reward bonus allows you to have a complimentary fourth night when you redeem your points for a consecutive three-night stay. That’s like getting a 25 percent bonus when you use your points in this way. You can enjoy this reward an unlimited number of times per year.