The DoorDash Rewards Mastercard rewards cardmembers for spending in the following categories:

4 percent cash back on DoorDash and Caviar orders

3 percent cash back on dining when purchased directly from a restaurant, online or in-store

2 percent cash back on grocery stores, online or in-store

1 percent cash back on all other purchases

Each anniversary year that you spend $10,000 on the card, you will also be eligible for a free year of DashPass. Otherwise, your membership auto-renews unless you cancel.

You earn high rewards on DoorDash purchases, so it’s a fine choice for DoorDash loyalists. The 3 percent rewards rate on dining is comparable to other rewards cards, except that it’s restricted to purchases directly from a restaurant — meaning your Seamless or Instacart orders won’t count for that category.

How you earn

Spending in the DoorDash and Caviar categories is the best way to earn maximum rewards with the DoorDash Rewards Mastercard. If you often order delivery from restaurants, you’re likely already familiar with these services. Caviar offers delivery from a curated list of what it claims are the “coolest” restaurants in your city. Beyond restaurants, DoorDash offers delivery service for groceries, convenience stores, flowers, retail, and in some areas, alcohol.

When you use the card in a third-party wallet like Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Wallet, you can quickly earn these cash back rewards by just using an app. You can also continue earning the free DashPass membership perk when you spend $10,000 each year, which potentially increases the amount of discounts and exclusive offers you can have access to.

Food purchases directly from restaurants earn solid rewards, but there are cards that offer better rates with more flexibility. The American Express® Gold Card, which earns 4X points at restaurants (including takeout and U.S. delivery services like Uber Eats) and U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per year, then 1X points), rewards food-related purchases at the same high rate unlike the DoorDash Mastercard, which separates grocery, food delivery and restaurant purchases into different reward rate tiers. Keep in mind, the American Express Gold Card has a high $250 annual fee, so you would have to consider if the higher rewards rate and additional card perks are worth the cost.

But if you want to avoid an annual fee and get higher rewards rates, the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card* is a great option. It offers a 4 percent cash back rate on dining along with categories like popular streaming services (such as Hulu and Netflix) and entertainment. It also has a 3 percent cash back rate at grocery stores (Walmart and Target are excluded), beating the 2 percent cash back rate offered with the DoorDash Rewards Mastercard.

How to redeem

The redemption choices are flexible and uncomplicated, as is typical of other reward cards.There is no minimum balance needed to redeem cash back, and the rewards you earn with the DoorDash Rewards Mastercard are not subject to expiration as long as you have an open credit card account.

Cardmembers can use their earnings to pay for DoorDash or Caviar orders (through checkout via DoorDash.com, TryCaviar.com, the DoorDash app or the Caviar app), to purchase gift cards from a wide range of brands and retailers or to receive a statement credit or direct deposit. Cardmembers can also redeem through Chase.com, the Chase mobile app or by dialing the phone number located on the back of the card.

How much are the rewards worth?

The DoorDash Rewards Mastercard's rewards system is straightforward. Your rewards are tracked in the form of points, and 100 points earned is equal to $1 cash back. You can choose to redeem your rewards for gift cards, statement credits or toward DoorDash and Caviar purchases.