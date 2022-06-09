Credit One Bank® NASCAR® Credit Card review

This card no longer exists

Credit One Bank® NASCAR® Credit Card overview

For racing fans, the *Credit One Bank® NASCAR® Credit Card can seem enticing. You’ll get access to deals and experiences from NASCAR, as well as earn rewards for all your eligible purchases. Plus, its annual fee depends on your creditworthiness, which could be a good or a bad thing. In this article, we break down everything about this entertainment credit card to help you decide whether it’s right for you.

A deeper look into the card offer

Quick highlights

  • Rewards rate: Get 1% cash back rewards on eligible gas and automotive purchases and double cash back rewards at the NASCAR Shop, terms apply
  • Welcome offer: N/A
  • Annual fee: $39–$99 (based on your creditworthiness)
  • Purchase intro APR: N/A
  • Balance transfer intro APR: N/A
  • Regular APR: 24.24 percent variable

Current welcome offer

The official NASCAR Credit Card from Credit One Bank doesn’t have a welcome offer at this time. Some cards will give you an additional bonus after sign-up and spending a specific amount of money, but the NASCAR credit card doesn’t have that type of offer.

Cash back

You’ll get the most cash back when you spend money at the NASCAR shop, but all eligible purchases are rewarded with cash back. Here’s a breakdown of the rewards program with the NASCAR Credit Card.

Earning cash back

With this card, you’ll get 1 percent cash back on eligible gas and automotive purchases. Additionally, you’ll earn 2 percent cash back on anything you buy at the NASCAR Shop—from apparel to accessories to collectibles. You can also earn up to 10 percent more in cash back rewards when you buy from participating merchants.

Redeeming cash back

With this card, you don’t have to worry about redeeming points. Any cash back you earn is automatically credited to your credit card account.

Benefits

There are several notable benefits to the NASCAR Credit Card. We highlight the most important ones here.

Cash back rewards

If you’re a NASCAR fan, you can get cash back on all your NASCAR Shop purchases, as well as all other eligible purchases. Those rewards will get credited to your account automatically.

More Cash Back Program

You can earn up to 10 percent cash back when you buy items from participating merchants. The current offers rotate, and you can find out what they are at any time by checking the More Program website.

Deals for NASCAR fans

If you’re looking for discounts and experiences from participating NASCAR merchants, this card can be a good choice for you. Also, you can get a discount for a membership with the Official NASCAR Members Club.

Visa shopping discounts

Through Visa, you can access deals from varying merchants on items from clothing to food to travel. Check the Visa website to see what discounts are available.

Well-rated mobile banking

With the Credit One Bank app, you’ll have access to banking on the go. The app has gotten good reviews from customers for both Apple and Android, so it should make for a pleasant mobile banking experience.

Rates and fees

The APR for the card is average, at 24.24 percent variable depending on your creditworthiness. One unusual feature about this card is that the annual fee also depends on your credit. The annual fee could be a few dollars less expensive for the first year, but whether you are charged $39 or $99 depends on how good your credit score is.

Additionally, if you swipe the NASCAR Credit Card overseas, you’ll pay either $1 or 3 percent of the foreign transaction—whichever is the higher of the two.

Overall, the rewards program is lower than many other cards since you only get a maximum of 2 percent cash back, and there’s no welcome offer.

How the Credit One Bank® NASCAR® Credit Card compares to other entertainment credit cards

Two other entertainment credit cards worth considering are the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express and The Marvel Mastercard. The Blue Cash Preferred Card has the best rewards rate at 6 percent cash back—which you can get for select U.S. streaming services or at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year, then 1 percent). If you’re a Marvel fan, the Marvel Mastercard also has a better rewards rate than the NASCAR Credit Card, at 3 percent cash back on things like entertainment and Marvel.com purchases.

Also, you won’t pay an annual fee with the Marvel credit card, however you’ll pay a $95 annual fee ($0 intro annual fee for the first year) for the Blue Cash Preferred. Thus, you will pay more for the annual fee with the NASCAR card, but it depends on your credit.

Best cards to pair with the Credit One Bank® NASCAR® Credit Card

The NASCAR Credit Card could work well with a travel rewards card. Since it charges a foreign transaction fee, having a card you can swipe overseas without paying an additional charge would be useful. Or you could try to pair the card with one that offers higher rewards incentives.

Bankrate’s Take–Is the Credit One Bank® NASCAR® Credit Card worth it?

This card could work well for any NASCAR fan that appreciates shopping at the official NASCAR Shop—that’s how you’ll get the most rewards. Also, if you have bad credit, you can still get this credit card, so if you’re having a hard time qualifying elsewhere, it might be an option for you. However, if you’re not a NASCAR fan, you can find a better cash back program with another card.

