British Airways Visa Signature® Card review

Written by
Natalie Campisi
 /  2 min
Bankrate logo

The Bankrate promise

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for and how we rate our cards. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Snapshot

3.4

Bankrate rating
Info
Image of British Airways Visa Signature&#174; Card

British Airways Visa Signature® Card

*
3.4
Bankrate score
Info
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

Info

N/A

Offer valuation

Info

2X - 5X

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

On This Page

Editor’s note: some of the offers on this page are no longer available. 

British Airways Visa Signature® Card overview

For avid British Airways travelers, here’s a card that offers big travel rewards for big spending on the airline. With the British Airways Visa Signature® Card, you can earn 75,000 Avios after you spend $5,000 within the first three months and 5X Avios on up to $10,000 in gas, grocery stores and dining purchases for the first 12 months. Plus, each calendar year, you can earn a Travel Together Ticket after you spend $30,000 in purchases.

A deeper look into the current card offer

Quick highlights

  • Annual Fee: $95
  • APR: 21.49% - 28.49% Variable
  • Cash advance APR: 29.99 percent variable

As with many airline-specific rewards cards, the British Airways Visa Signature Card offers the most rewards for purchases made through the airline. Cardholders can 3X Avios on purchases with British Airways, Aer Lingus, Iberia, and LEVEL as well as 2X Avios on hotel rooms when purchased directly with the hotel and 1X Avios on all other purchases.

Keep in mind, you will be required to pay taxes, fees and carrier charges on this companion ticket, which may be costly depending on the flight. For example, economy travelers flying return from Los Angeles to London may have to pay around $651 in taxes and fees per adult for an economy ticket and around $1,985 per adult business class ticket. You have two years to use the Travel Together ticket once it’s issued.

The $95 annual fee seals the deal on this card being designed for frequent swipers. If you don’t use your credit card often, you can end up losing money on this card. Based on Bankrate's current reward valuation of 0.7 cents per Avios, you’d have to spend about $4,524 on British Airways purchases in the first year to earn enough rewards to recoup the annual fee. However, you could more than make up for the fee by using the card's other travel perks.

Other cardholder perks

  • International travelers won’t have to pay a foreign transaction fee.
  • Every calendar year you make $30,000 in purchases on your British Airways Visa Signature card, you will earn a Travel Together Ticket good for two years.
  • Earn up to $600 in annual statement credits when you book a reward flight to London and pay the taxes, fees and charges with your card (up to three $200 credits each year for Business and First Class flights, or up to three $100 credits each year for Economy and Premium Economy flights).

Bankrate’s Take: Is the British Airways Visa Signature® Card worth it?

Unless you mainly travel on British Airways, then there’s no real reason to get this card. It’s truly designed for the ardent British Airways flier, as they will get the maximum rewards for their purchases through the airline. The $95 annual fee means that you need to spend at least several hundred dollars per month on the card to get value; so if you’re traveling on British Airways often then you could end up with some valuable rewards come year’s end, such as a free companion ticket.

Member FDIC

The information about the British Airways Visa Signature® Credit Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.

Compare the best excellent credit cards
Written by
Natalie Campisi
FORMER REPORTER, HOME LENDING

Natalie Campisi is a former mortgage reporter at Bankrate.

* See the online application for details about terms and conditions for these offers. Every reasonable effort has been made to maintain accurate information. However all credit card information is presented without warranty. After you click on the offer you desire you will be directed to the credit card issuer's web site where you can review the terms and conditions for your selected offer.

Editorial Disclosure: Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including card rates and fees, is accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information.

Up next

Read more No Credit History

Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card Review

4.1 Bankrate Score

Capital One Quicksilver Secured Cash Rewards Credit Card Review

4.0 Bankrate Score

First Progress Platinum Elite Mastercard® Secured Credit Card Review

3.3 Bankrate Score

OpenSky® Secured Visa® Credit Card Review

3.1 Bankrate Score

First Progress Platinum Prestige Mastercard® Secured Credit Card Review

2.8 Bankrate Score

Avant Credit Card Review

2.7 Bankrate Score

Total Visa® Card Review

2.7 Bankrate Score

Milestone Mastercard® - $700 Credit Limit Review

2.5 Bankrate Score

Surge® Platinum Mastercard® Review

2.5 Bankrate Score

First Progress Platinum Select Mastercard® Secured Credit Card Review

1.0 Bankrate Score