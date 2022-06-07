Banana Republic Visa® Card review

Other cardholder perks

To unlock the full Banana Republic Visa Card benefits, make sure you’re an avid Gap Inc. shopper. In addition to the rewards points system, there are some other notable benefits.

Shopping perks

With the Banana Republic Visa Card, you’ll have access to special offers and private sales. In addition, you’ll be able to attend special events. And if you change your mind on a purchase, you can make returns without your receipt.

Birthday gift

Although unspecified, your Banana Republic Visa Card entitles you to a surprise birthday gift each year, provided you’ve made at least one purchase on the card during the year.

Option to upgrade

To get the most from your Banana Republic Visa Card benefits, you’ll want to make sure you rack up rewards points. If you earn at least 5,000 points in a calendar year, you’ll be upgraded to the Banana Republic Luxe Card for free. The benefits for this card are even more exciting for those interested in clothing.

Rates and fees

While there is no annual fee on the Banana Republic Visa Card, it’s important to note the high APR. The APR is a variable rate starting at 26.99 percent, with a minimum interest charge of $2. There is no intro APR offer, so it’s important to keep this in mind. To reap the full rewards benefits and keep interest payments low, consider paying your monthly balance in full. Otherwise, you’ll likely discover that the interest charges outweigh the benefits of the rewards system.

Additionally, while late payments may not affect your APR, they will incur a steep late fee of $39.

You can use the Banana Republic Visa Card anywhere you can use a regular Visa, including overseas, but an applicable foreign transaction fee of 3 percent will apply in this case. However, rewards earned at Gap Inc. brands can only be earned at stores within the U.S. (including Puerto Rico) and Canada.