Best Mastercard credit cards for January 2024

Written by
Ashley Parks
Edited by
Courtney Mihocik
Reviewed by
Jason Steele
Edited by
Courtney Mihocik
Reviewed by
Jason Steele
Updated January 11, 2024

The best Mastercard credit cards offer generous rewards, long zero-interest introductory periods and tempting sign-up bonuses. Bankrate experts have picked the top contenders in a number of categories. Here are the top Mastercard credit cards available from our partners.

Info
Best for getting more value from small purchases
Image of Citi Rewards+&reg; Card

Citi Rewards+® Card
4.0
Info
Apply now Lock
on Citi's secure site
See Rates & Fees
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit
Info

Intro offer

Info

$200

Offer valuation

Info

1X - 5X

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best wholesale club card
Image of Sam's Club&reg; Mastercard&reg;

Sam's Club® Mastercard®
3.0
Info
Apply now Lock
on Synchrony Bank's secure site
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit

N/A

Intro offer

Info

1% - 5%

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

Info
Best flat-rate cash back card
Image of Citi Double Cash&reg; Card

Citi Double Cash® Card
4.2
Info
Apply now Lock
on Citi's secure site
See Rates & Fees
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit
Info

Intro offer

Info

1% - 5%

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

Best for GM fans
Image of My GM Rewards&#174; Mastercard&#174;

My GM Rewards® Mastercard®
4.1
Info
Apply now Lock
on Goldman Sachs Bank USA's secure site
See Rates & Fees
Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Info
Recommended Credit

Intro offer

Info

N/A

Offer valuation

Info

4X - 7X

Rewards rate

Info

Annual fee

Regular APR

Compare Bankrate’s top Mastercard credit cards

Card Name Best For Bankrate Review Score

Getting more value from small purchases

4.0 / 5
Info
(Read card review)
Apply now Lock
on Citi's secure site
See Rates & Fees

Wholesale club card

3.0 / 5
Info
(Read card review)
Apply now Lock
on Synchrony Bank's secure site

Flat-rate cash back card

4.2 / 5
Info
(Read card review)
Apply now Lock
on Citi's secure site
See Rates & Fees

GM fans

4.1 / 5
Info
(Read card review)
Apply now Lock
on Goldman Sachs Bank USA's secure site
See Rates & Fees
On This Page

A closer look at our top Mastercard credit cards

Image of

Citi Rewards+® Card

Best for getting more value from small purchases

Caret Down

This no-annual-fee card’s round-up feature will take your small purchase earnings to another level. Every purchase’s rewards round up to the nearest 10 points, so a $3 coffee is worth 10 points and an $11 lunch will net you 20 points. This makes it a great choice for city-goers or cardholders frequently on the move. 

Small-budget shoppers whose purchases focus on everyday purchases at places like gas stations and supermarkets.

The spending cap on this card’s rewards categories can be a bit limiting and it only earns basic Citi ThankYou points. The rounding bonus is also less effective on larger purchases compared to multiple smaller purchases. Pair the Rewards+ card with another Citi rewards card like the Citi Double Cash to boost your rewards earnings.

Read our full Citi Rewards+ Card review or jump back to offer details.

Image of

Sam's Club® Mastercard®

Best wholesale club card

Caret Down

The cash back rate on gas is incredibly generous and the bonus spend category on dining and takeout is also a unique perk for a wholesale club card.

Sam’s Club members and frequent roadtrippers who can rake in the rewards on gas.

The Sam’s Club Mastercard requires a Sam’s Club membership, which may not be ideal for every shopper. If you still want to benefit from fruitful gas and supermarket purchase rewards without a membership requirement, the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express offers competitive rates in these categories.

Read our full Sam's Club Mastercard review or jump back to offer details.

Image of

Citi Double Cash® Card

Best flat-rate cash back card

Caret Down

The earn-as-you-pay cash back program. It earns 1 percent cash back when you make eligible purchases plus another 1 percent when you pay your balance, resulting in a lucrative 2 percent cash back rate. The card also comes with an intro APR offer on balance transfers, but keep in mind that you’ll be charged interest on new purchases if you carry a balance, including a transferred one. 

Responsible credit users who consistently pay their bills on time each month, guaranteeing their generous cash back rate. It’s also a great fit for those looking to supplement their existing cash back card.

A card that offers a higher rate of cash back could be more suitable, especially if you have a budget that spans various purchases. The  Citi Custom Cash® Card’s 5 percent cash back rate on your top eligible spend category each cycle may fit this bill (up to $500 spent each billing cycle, then 1 percent).

Read our full Citi Double Cash Card review or jump back to offer details.

Image of

My GM Rewards® Mastercard®

Best for GM fans

Caret Down

This card carries one of the best rewards rates you can get on general purchases, beating out even the best flat-rate cash back cards on the market. If you don’t mind redeeming your rewards for eligible GM purchases, this could be an incredibly lucrative standalone rewards option.

Current or aspiring GM car owners or lessees who want to redeem points toward the cost of a new or used GM car or a monthly lease payment.

The Upgrade Triple Cash Rewards Visa® card is one of the only other cards that offers rewards on auto-related expenses (unlimited 3 percent cash back on home, auto and health expenses). This makes it a good option if you want to earn points on auto spending but don’t want to redeem points with GM.

Read our full My GM Rewards Card review or jump back to offer details.

Image of

Citi Simplicity® Card

Best balance transfer intro APR

Caret Down

This card touts an exceptionally long introductory APR period for balance transfers, making it an ideal debt management tool if you need breathing room to pay down a large balance.

Committed debt managers who know how to leverage this card’s long balance transfer intro APR offer and will be sure to pay off their balance before the intro offer ends.

If you want a bit of both worlds with a long intro APR offer on balance transfers and a bit of rewards for other purchases you make on your card, the Discover it® Balance Transfer is a good option. Its rewards-earning element boosts this balance transfer card’s long-term value.

Read our full Citi Simplicity Card review.

Image of

Capital One Platinum Credit Card

Best for people building credit

Caret Down

The card comes with solid travel perks and consumer protections, which is uncommon in credit cards for fair credit.

Credit builders and rebuilders alike who want a card that holds them to task on building good credit.

If you want a bit more incentive for your credit building efforts over time, the Petal® 2 “Cash Back, No Fees” Visa® Credit Card offers modest cash back rewards to start with the chance to increase your rewards rate after making 12 on-time monthly payments. However, the Petal 2 is aimed at those with no prior credit history. If you have an established but poor credit history, you may not qualify for this card. 

Read our full Capital One Platinum Credit Card review.

Image of

Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Best for average credit

Caret Down

This option is one of the more accessible rewards cards on the market, making it a feasible choice for people with average credit.

Credit beginners who may have aged out of the student cards market but still want a card that earns a solid rewards rate right away.

The biggest drawbacks for the QuicksilverOne card is the annual fee (though lower than usual) and the steep ongoing APR (See Rates & Fees). If you are intentionally seeking out a low-cost card, the Upgrade Cash Rewards Visa® has one of the more competitive cash back rates for a card designed for people with fair credit and you could be eligible for one of the lowest credit card APRs on the market, depending on your credit history.

Read our full Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card review.

Image of

Capital One SavorOne Student Cash Rewards Credit Card

Best for college students

Caret Down

A student card earning unlimited 3 percent cash back on any category is quite rare, let alone multiple categories. This makes the card one of the most lucrative options available for college students and respectable even well after graduation.

College students living on campus or on their own who can make the most of the high rewards rate on dining and groceries purchases.

If you don’t mind a little strategic work, the Discover it® Student Cash Back offers 5 percent cash back when you enroll in rotating bonus categories each quarter (up to $1,500 in purchase each quarter, then 1 percent) and some of those categories could include dining purchases. The welcome offer on the Discover it® Student Cash Back via the Cashback Match™ program is also generous since Discover will automatically match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year. 

Read our full Capital One SavorOne Student Cash Rewards review.

Lightbulb

Bankrate Insight

As an ultra-exclusive option, the Mastercard® Black Card™ is available to cardholders who are certain they want an elite card. You can apply for this high-end, metal-coated credit card online — a rarity for black credit card offers, which typically require an invite from the card provider.

What to know about Mastercard credit cards

Mastercard is a payment network. Its main role is to process the transfer of funds between a cardholder and a merchant. Mastercard cards may include a number of credit card benefits, but whether or not you have access to them is typically up to the issuer. In fact, it’s the issuer that determines most of the features that consumers look for, including credit limits, rewards and other perks, as well as rates and fees. 

Where is Mastercard accepted?

According to its most recent Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) filing, Mastercard processes transactions in more than 210 countries and territories. Additionally, Mastercard reported more than 990 million open credit card accounts for 2022, a 3% increase from December 2021.

How does Mastercard work?

Mastercard, like Visa, is only a network and does not issue credit cards. Instead, it partners with issuers to provide credit card options to people. These issuers are financial institutions, including financial giants like Chase, Citi and Capital One, as well as community banks and credit unions.

Pros and cons of Mastercard credit cards

Pros

  • Checkmark

    Special benefits: By qualifying as a Standard/Gold/Platinum World or World Elite member with Mastercard, you gain access to a plethora of ancillary travel benefits and protections.

  • Checkmark

    Various options: With choices that earn on dining, gas, entertainment and supermarket purchases, there’s no shortage of ways to earn rewards with Mastercard.

  • Checkmark

    High acceptance: Mastercard is one of the most connected payment networks in the world. If you carry a Mastercard, you can feel confident that you won’t run into issues using your card while traveling the globe.

Cons

  • Rewards limitations: Some of Mastercard’s options have less-than-ideal caps on how much you can earn in certain rewards categories. Also, some cards earn points that are considered “basic,” meaning they can’t be transferred to travel partners.

  • Lack of travel options: While there are ways to earn travel rewards with a Mastercard, you can find more rewarding, flexible and travel-focused cards with other providers.

  • Confusing benefit tiers: With four levels of loyalty membership, understanding where you stand and what you’ve earned can be hazy. Reviewing the details of Mastercard benefits will help clear the cloudiness.

Tips on choosing the best Mastercard card

When you’re ready to choose the right credit card for you, the Mastercard logo may not be the most important factor. To find the card that best fits your finances and lifestyle, follow these steps:

Check your score

Your credit score is one factor that determines your eligibility for different credit cards. If you have good-to-excellent credit (FICO score of 670 and above), you’ll have an easier time qualifying for a number of great cards with some of the best features available. But if your score falls below 670, you’re likely looking for credit-building cards which may not have as many perks.

Know what type of credit card you want

To help you sort through the thousands of cards available, you’ll want to know the type of credit card you’re looking for. Whether you’re looking to earn rewards, take advantage of low interest and balance transfer offers or focus on building credit, you’ll have an easier time finding your card if you know the category that best lines up with your goals and spending habits.

Know the features that matter most to you

Once you know the type of credit card you’re after, it helps to know the features that will give you the most value. For example, if you’re looking for a rewards card, not only will you want to decide what type of rewards matter most to you (cash back versus points versus miles), you’ll also want to decide which additional perks would enhance the card’s short- or long-term value for you. From sign-up bonuses and intro APR offers to travel credits and enhanced redemption options, deciding which features matter most and looking out for them can make it easier to find which rewards credit card is right for you.

Keep narrowing down your options

Now that you know what you’re looking for, you’re ready to narrow down your search even further and compare credit cards. To make your search easier, consider using an online comparison tool like CardMatch. This can help match you with credit cards you may be eligible for using a soft credit pull, which won’t impact your credit score. It may also find cards with special offers and welcome bonuses you are likely to prequalify for and be approved for.

Look at the rates and fees

Finally, before you choose the card you want to apply for, make sure you know the various costs of the card. On top of an APR, your card may have a number of other common credit card fees, which include an annual fee, balance transfer fee, foreign transaction fee, and late payment fee. Some cards even charge a penalty APR if you make one or more late payments, which could last six months or longer. If you’re worried about this added charge, the best way to avoid it (besides paying your bill on time) is to pick a card that doesn’t charge a penalty APR. Once you know the card’s rates and fees, you’re ready to apply for a credit card.

Mastercard features

Even though Mastercard is one of the most widely used card networks in the world, there are certain aspects about the company and how it operates in the credit card market that you may not be fully aware of. 

Mastercard annual fee

Annual fees for a Mastercard credit card can range from as low as $0 to hundreds of dollars depending on the specific card. But it’s important to note that since Mastercard credit cards are issued through banks and credit unions that levy annual fees, Mastercard does not impose any charges directly to its credit card holders. As a result, Mastercard credit cards are no more likely to charge yearly fees than other competing card networks such as Visa.

Mastercard transactions

Mastercard operates on a multi-rail payment network, meaning it may take more time to completely process a payment (typically one to three days) but the network exchanges data with efficiency and facilitates secure transactions.

Mastercard benefits and rewards

Many of Mastercard credit cards offer benefits and rewards typical to the credit card market, but there are a few areas where the company distinguishes itself from competitors. When opening a Mastercard credit card, you have the ability to qualify as a World or World Elite member, bringing you a variety of high-end features. Some of the perks below can be found only with Mastercard:

Mastercard World and World Elite benefits

Mastercard World benefits include:

  • The Priceless Cities travel experience program, an offer unique to Mastercard
  • Identity theft protection
  • Room upgrades, if available
  • Vacation packages
  • Airport concierge service — something not provided at the Visa Signature or Infinite levels

World Elite includes all World benefits, plus:

  • Trip cancellation insurance
  • 24-hour concierge
  • Exclusive Mastercard discounts on a variety of airlines, travel expenses, entertainment brands and more

Other Mastercard features

  • SecureCode: A private code made for your Mastercard account, SecureCode helps protect your card in over 122 countries worldwide.
  • True Name™ Cards: To take a stand for inclusion and the LGBTQIA+ community, Mastercard worked with other financial institutions to introduce True Name cards in 2020. These cards allow applicants to choose their desired name without proof of a legal name change.
  • Masterpass: Mastercard's digital wallet, Masterpass, is designed for online, in-app and in-person shopping. Your card information and address can be stored electronically. Masterpass purchases are a secure way to shop and are also protected by Zero Liability for any unauthorized purchases.

Expert advice for Mastercard cards

If you’re interested in getting a Mastercard, it may be tough to make a decision among the various cards available. Regardless of which card you choose, here are three ways to get the most of your Mastercard:

  • Keep track of your spending and monthly payments. In order to avoid any potential late fees, it’s best to at least pay the minimum balance on your card every month. Overspending can also damage your credit utilization ratio and put you back financially. Most banks or credit unions have a mobile app that allows you to check your Mastercard balance, make payments and view statements. You can also set up alerts for when you reach a certain amount of spending or want to receive notifications about any changes to your account.
  • Know your card terms. This is one of the most important steps in managing your credit card. If you have a travel Mastercard, be sure to know if a foreign transaction fee is associated with the card before you go abroad, and if you intend on doing a balance transfer, look to see if you have a 3 percent fee, 5 percent fee or none at all. You can find out all of this information by looking at the terms and conditions of your card on its website or by calling customer service.
  • Take advantage of rewards and benefits. You can put your card to good use if you understand everything it has to offer. There are many Mastercard credit cards that offer cardholders the chance to not only earn rewards, but additional benefits such as extended warranties, cell phone protection, travel perks, discounts and more. 

How we assess the best Mastercard credit cards

Based on your specific goals and preferred network features, a Mastercard credit card may be well worth it. Several of its common benefits include purchase protection and insurance, concierge services, luxury hotel and resort access, exclusive deals, and more, in addition to worldwide acceptance and access to zero liability protection, global emergency services and cell phone protection. Apart from its Standard, World, and World Elite tiers, you have the opportunity to earn competitive rewards, have $0 annual fees and even pay away debt with an introductory APR offer, depending on the card you choose.

Document
250+
cards rated
Congrats
50+
rewards programs valued
Search
5000
data points analyzed
Credit Card Reviews
40+
perks evaluated

When evaluating the best Mastercard credit cards, we take into account several factors, including how cards score in our proprietary card rating system and whether they offer features that fit the priorities of a diverse group of cardholders, from earning rewards to scoring a large sign-up bonus to saving on interest. 

We analyzed the most popular Mastercard credit cards and selected standouts that may appeal to people across a range of interests and credit levels. We scored each card based on the factors most relevant to its primary category, including its rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, intro APR period, ongoing APR, perks and more. 

Here are some of the key factors that we considered:  

Frequently asked questions about Mastercard credit cards

Have more questions for our credit cards editors? Feel free to send us an email, find us on Facebook, or Tweet us @Bankrate.

For Capital One products listed on this page, some of the above benefits are provided by Visa® or Mastercard® and may vary by product. See the respective Guide to Benefits for details, as terms and exclusions apply

Ashley Parks Arrow Right Editor, Credit cards
As a Bankrate credit cards editor, Ashley Parks is fascinated by the ways people can make credit cards work for them when armed with the right knowledge.
Linkedin
Courtney Mihocik Arrow Right Senior Editor, Credit Cards
Courtney Mihocik is an editor at Bankrate Credit Cards and CreditCards.com specializing in credit card news and personal finance advice. Previously, she led insurance content at

* See the online application for details about terms and conditions for these offers. Every reasonable effort has been made to maintain accurate information. However all credit card information is presented without warranty. After you click on the offer you desire you will be directed to the credit card issuer's web site where you can review the terms and conditions for your selected offer.

Editorial Disclosure: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including card rates and fees, is accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information.