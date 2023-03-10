Other cardholder perks

Jasper Mastercard was designed to aid working professionals. Your credit movements will still be reported to the three credit bureaus: Equifax, TransUnion, and Experian.

The Jasper Card also comes with a surprising number of major benefits you can look forward to when you apply:

Mobile app included

The Jasper Mastercard has a mobile app that can help you track your spending, manage your account using your favorite device. If your credit card is ever lost or stolen, the Jasper app lets you report it with a single click.

Extended warranties on eligible items

Eligible purchases that come with a manufacturer’s warranty of 12 months or less are eligible for a doubled extended warranty for a total of up to 24 months. The maximum benefit for repair or replacement can be for the amount charged to your card or up to $10,000, whichever is less.

Cellphone protection

Qualify for cellphone protection insurance when you pay your cellphone bill with your Jasper Mastercard. This coverage is good for up to $600 per year.

Auto rental coverage

Qualify for protection against physical damage or theft of your rental car when you use your Jasper Mastercard to pay for the entire rental car agreement. This coverage is good even if you deny the rental car insurance offered by the rental car provider.

Lost or damaged luggage insurance

Receive reimbursement when your checked or carry-on luggage is lost or damaged. The entire trip must have been paid for with your Jasper Mastercard in order to be eligible.

Travel accident insurance with baggage delay

Receive travel accident insurance good for accidental death or dismemberment. Also, qualify for baggage delay insurance that will reimburse you for incidental expenses when your baggage is delayed by four or more hours on a covered trip.

Trip cancellation and interruption insurance

As a cardholder, you can receive reimbursement for non-refundable and unused fares on common carriers (airline, cruise ship, bus, etc.) when you cannot travel for a covered reason.